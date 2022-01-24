Two Wexford gardaí hospitalised after patrol cars rammed

TWO members of An Garda Síochána were hospitalised last night (Sunday) after their garda patrol cars were rammed by a stolen car in the Kilmore area.

Garda vehicles were rammed on two separate occasions in the space of an hour as they approached the car, which had been stolen from the Piercestown area at around 5.15 p.m.

When gardaí first approached the car at Kilmore Quay, the driver reversed at speed into the patrol car, causing quite a bit of damage to the front of the vehicle before speeding away from the scene.

A call went out for back-up and the stolen vehicle was once again approached on the Kilmore to Baldwinstown Road. Again the driver smashed into the Garda patrol car, causing further damage and further injuries to the occupants before fleeing the scene again. It is understood that the driver collided with at least one other vehicle over the course of his joyride.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí in Wexford are investigating the theft of a car that occurred in the Piercetown area.

"This vehicle was subsequently reported to have been involved in multiple road traffic collisions in the Wexford area on the evening of Sunday, January 23, 2022, including collisions with two official Garda vehicles in the Kilmore Quay area. The offending vehicle failed to remain at the scene of these incidents.”

The garda helicopter was called to the scene last night and flew over the Kilmore/Baldwinstown area using an infrared camera, hoping to locate the perpetrator. However, the search proved unsuccessful and this morning (Monday), gardaí confirmed that the man was still at large.

"The man has not yet been arrested and is being treated as a missing person at the moment,” a garda spokesman said. “It’s quite a sensitive matter and a search is still ongoing.”

The Garda Press Office confirmed that “the vehicle has been recovered and no arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

Two gardaí were brought to Wexford General Hospital by ambulance following the incident, but their injuries were described as relatively minor and they were later discharged.

"They are fairly shaken by it,” the Garda spokesperson said. “This was a serious incident.”

It is expected that both gardaí involved will be out of work for at least a short period while they recover from their injuries. Meanwhile, both patrol cars were said to have suffered a substantial amount of damage.