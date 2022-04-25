Tributes paid to tragic cyclist killed in freak accident in Wexford: ‘A rare and sincere gentleman’

The man who died following a freak cycling accident in County Wexford on Sunday has been named locally as Mark Flood from New Ross.

Mr Flood was in his early 60s, and was well known as the proprietor of Brooks Jewellers and gift shop in the Co Wexford town.

Mr Flood was cycling with fellow members of the local Barrow Wheelers cycling club on the R731 at Ballywilliam in New Ross around 1pm on Sunday when the group swerved to avoid an obstruction on the road and Mr Flood struck a tree.

Despite being treated at the scene by emergency services, Mr Flood died shortly afterwards.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place in due course. The local Coroner has been notified.

No vehicles were involved in the incident but local diversions were put in place to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The Barrow Wheelers club today paid tribute to him on its Facebook page with a simple poignant message.

‘Yesterday we lost one of our Heroes. Rest in Peace our forever loved Friend Mark Flood’ it read.

A photograph accompanied the message, showing Mr Flood in his cycling gear smiling at the camera while riding his bike in the sunshine.

Local independent councillor Anthony Connick said he knew Mr Flood very well over the years and described him as a true gentleman whose death has devastated the local community.

"He was a joy to know,” he told Independent.ie.

"He was a really honourable man. He was the nicest man you could meet. The whole town is shocked. I’m devastated to hear the news,” he added.

Mr Connick said he learned of the tragic accident as he was returning home on a flight from New York yesterday.

He said he only just saw Mr Flood a fortnight ago when he went into his shop to have a watch repaired and Mr Flood kindly opened the shop early so he could catch an early flight.

He said he bought his wife’s engagement ring from Mr Flood and has known him most of his life.

"I knew him as a local businessman and a friend. He was very much into keeping fit and was an active member of the local Barrow Wheelers cycling club,” he added.

He offered his condolences to Mr Flood’s wife Mary, their children and extended family.

Tributes have also been added to the Barrow Wheelers Facebook post.

“Just can’t believe it, what a gentleman, my deepest condolences to his wife Mary, his family and work family, and to The Barrow Wheelers at this very very difficult time, RIP Mark,” said one.

“Mark was a rare and sincere gentleman. I am deeply saddened to hear the news today. May he rest in eternal peace,” said another.

Many of the messages referred to Mr Flood as a ‘gentleman’ and expressed condolences to his family, friends and club mates.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.