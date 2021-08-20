Tobacco worth nearly €700,000 seized at Rosslare

Detector dog Gus aided in the seizure of the tobacco.

The 1,100kgs of tobacco which was seized at Rosslare on Thursday.

Revenue officials seized nearly €700,000 worth of ‘roll your own’ tobacco from a lorry at Rosslare Europort on Thursday.

Over 1,100kgs of the tobacco – branded ‘West Red’ and John Player Special Black’ – has a retail value of approximately €692,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €570,000.

The tobacco was discovered when officers, with the assistance of detector dog Gus and Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, searched a Polish registered articulated lorry and its accompanying trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France. The search was as a result of routine profiling.

A Polish national in his 40s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.