Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.6°C Dublin

Tobacco worth nearly €700,000 seized at Rosslare

The 1,100kgs of tobacco which was seized at Rosslare on Thursday. Expand
Detector dog Gus aided in the seizure of the tobacco. Expand

Close

The 1,100kgs of tobacco which was seized at Rosslare on Thursday.

The 1,100kgs of tobacco which was seized at Rosslare on Thursday.

Detector dog Gus aided in the seizure of the tobacco.

Detector dog Gus aided in the seizure of the tobacco.

/

The 1,100kgs of tobacco which was seized at Rosslare on Thursday.

Wexford

Darragh Clifford

Revenue officials seized nearly €700,000 worth of ‘roll your own’ tobacco from a lorry at Rosslare Europort on Thursday. 

Over 1,100kgs of the tobacco – branded ‘West Red’ and John Player Special Black’ – has a retail value of approximately €692,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €570,000.

The tobacco was discovered when officers, with the assistance of detector dog Gus and Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, searched a Polish registered articulated lorry and its accompanying trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France. The search was as a result of routine profiling. 

A Polish national in his 40s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

Most Watched

Privacy