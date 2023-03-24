Three-bed Wexford holiday home for sale just 450m from one of Ireland’s best beaches

An aerial image showing just how close the property is to the beach.

In terms of location for a potential new property, you’ll find few that can compete with having one of the very best beaches in the country right on your doorstep.

That’s what’s on offer with 1 Raven Point, Curracloe, Co Wexford, which is listed by Bernadette Denby Auctioneers with a price tag of €245,000.

This three bed, detached holiday home is situated just 450 metres from the stunning Curracloe beach which, for the uninitiated, was the chosen location for the D-Day landings in the Spielberg epic Saving Private Ryan, as well as being used in films such as Brooklyn, starring Saoirse Ronan.

But we don’t need Hollywood to tell us the virtues of Curracloe. It’s consistently ranked among Ireland’s very best beaches and you’ll understand why with one visit.

In terms of the property itself, it’s situated in a small development on the very road down to the beach car park, as well as being just over a kilometre from the village.

It’s described as being “recently decorated and ready for holiday use”.

The accommodation comprises of an open plan kitchen/dining and living area, conservatory, three bedrooms with one en-suite and family bathroom. There is also an enclosed garden to the side and rear.

In the listing, property agent Bernadette Denby describes the house as “the perfect stepping stone on to the property ladder as a first home, downsizing for retirement or just the perfect retreat as a holiday home.”

For more details, contact Bernadette Denby Auctioneer.