Thieves raid elderly woman’s home weeks after she enters a nursing home

A local family has spoken of the devastation caused after the family home was broken into and precious family memories stolen, just four weeks after their mother entered a nursing home with dementia.

Rob Hearne has spoke of the distress caused to his family after thieves ransacked the family home, making off with items of great sentimental value such as crystal and silverware.

"My mam (Mary Hearne) had been living in the house on her own since my Dad passed away in 2017," he explained. “Mam was diagnosed with dementia a couple of years later and particularly during Covid we saw a big deterioration in her condition. Back in September, along with my sister, we made the decision for her to move into the nursing home in Castlebridge.”

In the few weeks since, the house was occupied at weekends by Rob’s sister, however, at the time the burglary took place, she was on holidays. It came to the family’s attention when a neighbour noticed that an outside light had been consistently on for a couple of days. Rob was devastated by what he found.

"They took every bit of Waterford Crystal in the house,” he said. “My Mam worked in Waterford Crystal and my Dad would have won quite a bit playing golf over the years. Then there was a lot of silverware that they had accumulated over the years – jugs, bowls, that type of thing.”

Gardaí were immediately called and carried out a full examination of the scene, but the family were told that the odds were stacked against the culprits being tracked down and the items returned. A lifetime of sentimental items, Rob says that he wouldn’t even be able to identify all of the items if they were recovered and sadly, owing to her condition, neither would his mother.

However, worst of all is the violation that comes with being the victim of a break-in.

"The worst thing is that they went through every cupboard, every drawer, all of my Mam’s personal things, her sewing kits, bibles, everything,” Rob said. “They've stolen so much more than the items they’ve taken. The house doesn’t feel the same. It feels like a part of the family home has been stolen away. When Mam moved out it had already lost a massive part.”

Bravely the family were keen to warn others in the area that this type of activity was going on and to take necessary precautions, particularly in the homes of elderly or vulnerable people.

"The major positive is that at least Mam had moved out when this took place,” Rob said. “I don’t know whether they had been watching the house and called to the door a few times or what.”

A full garda investigation is ongoing into this incident. If you happened to have noticed anything suspicious in the Coolcotts area between October 8 and 10, of if you have been offering items such as Waterford Crystal or silverware for sale in suspicious circumstances, please contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200.