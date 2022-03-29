The Never Give Up charity run is set to come to an end this summer

THE FINAL Never Give Up five and ten kilometre charity run in aid of the Irish Cancer Society and Arklow Cancer Support will take place in Inch on July 3 from 11 a.m.

Organiser Chris Proby said that he never imagined that the event would have grown into something as big as it has since 2019, but that the last event looks set to be the biggest yet.

The name of the event was based off Chris’s motto 'never give up,' which helped him get through it when he was in hospital receiving treatment, while the route held a special meaning as passed Chris’s house which is where it all began, as he found his own love of running there.

He said that as the event was always about the community coming together, he is hoping as many people as possible will sign up and take part on the day.

“What I love the most about Never Give Up is that it’s about bringing the community together for a good cause. When I started this in 2019 that was always my aim as well as raising money for charity. Back then I had only planed to do it as a one off event and had no specific amount of how much I wanted to raise but if we can finish this off with €60,000 raised over the four years, that would mean a lot to me. The fact we have the local charity involved, I know that people from the area are benefitting from my event”.

He added that the event gave people a reason to support important causes but also allowed those with the same interests to become friends.

"Never Give Up brings happiness to people who take part as it’s close to a lot of people’s hearts, who might take part for their own special reasons. A lot of people have family or friends who passed away from cancer or had been sick with it and they come along and raise money as part of that. It’s about us all supporting each other on this journey”.

The first event’s date was July 28 and that date holds a very special meaning to Chris, as this year marks five years since his bone marrow transplant which played a significant role in saving his life.

Chris was first diagnosed with an aggressive form of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma cancer in 2015, after a tumour was found in his leg following a football injury, but is lucky to remain cancer free to this day.

“That date of July 28 will never not be important to me. In 2019, I organised this event to celebrate my two year post bone marrow transplant anniversary as it’s seen as an important milestone for survival for patients. Those taking part will notice a nod to that in this year’s medals as 2022 marks five years post transplant as it’s part of a celebration. I really want the community to get involve and have some fun so here’s hoping it’ll be a nice summer’s day in Inch”.

Chris thanked the local community, loyal sponsors including Londis and the community hall as well as K&K Windows and Servier, who assisted his friends and family with the event over the years.

For updates, search “@nevergiveupcharityrun” on Facebook and Instagram.

Those looking to sign up can search for “Never Give Up 5K and 10K 2022” on www.popupraces.ie.

Medals will be given to males and females places first second and third with refreshments for all after the race.