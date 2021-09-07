Temporary pause on visitors at some wards at Wexford General Hospital due to Covid-19

Visitation at Wexford General Hospital has been impacted by an increase in Covid-19 detected patients. In a statement released by the Ireland East Hospital Group on Tuesday evening, management said that visitors would be prohibited from certain wards, with immediate effect.

The statement said: “Due to a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 detected patients at Wexford General Hospital, the hospital will be introducing a temporary pause on visiting to the following wards with immediate effect: Joseph’s, Aidan’s, Florence’s and Bridget’s.

“Visiting on compassionate grounds can still be arranged by contacting the Clinical Nurse Manager/Nurse in Charge of the affected wards.

“Hospital management would like to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation at this time.”