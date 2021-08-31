Streets like a jungle: a sightseeing tour with a difference

Famously London taxi drivers are required to take a written exam before they can begin work, they must learn ‘The Knowledge’ before they can be considered for the role. There are no such requirements for those operating taxis in Wexford town - which is perhaps just as well given its constantly evolving dimensions. Because the narrowing of roads, the installation of bollards, the impromptu diversions and array of traffic calming measures have made life on our streets particularly challenging for drivers, pedestrians and cyclist this summer. While we all have our moments you could argue that no-one is more qualified to talk about the impact of these changes than a man who drives on these streets every day of his life.

John Kinsella has been operating a taxi in Wexford town for the past 20 years and has been driving one vehicle or another since the 1970s. He has seen a lot throughout his career, seen the town at its best and its worst, and he has serious concerns about the current layout and the thinking behind it.

“It just seems stupid that executives in the council can make unilateral decisions without any regard for local concerns. That bugs me, big time,” John says as he welcomes us on board his minibus for a sightseeing tour with a difference. “There’s such inconsistencies around the place. Anyone who’s driving for a living, whether it's a truck, a van or whatever, can see that common sense seems to have gone out the window. There’s no thought or reason to what they’re doing.”

There are a number of areas John wants to show us, areas which he believes will eventually be the scene of potentially fatal accidents, areas which he believes should be the subject of an independent safety audit, but first he explains how difficult it is to drive a minibus around the Wexford town. “When the council were doing the Crescent Quay I happened to be having a conversation with an official and I asked if they would be allowing for tail-swing, and he asked me ‘what’s tail-swing?’"

For those who don’t know (myself included) tail-swing is what happens when the back of a large vehicle, i.e. a minibus, swings out in the opposite direction the vehicle is turning. And a swinging tail is not desirable when driving in Wexford town.

“The layout of the roads is making motorists perform unsafely, and, for people like me, they (the council) haven’t left enough room to turn left or right out of certain premises or at certain junctions without going on the wrong side of the road,” John says. “When I’m coming around the Crescent Quay I have to be wary of buses or trucks coming towards me, and I can’t meet them on a bend because there’s not enough room for both of us.”

With already tight roads being narrowed yet further, John says the notion of allowing space for cyclists, many of whom are commuting to work, has all but been abandoned by the council. “When I’m going up William St towards Clonard, places where they've put in restrictions, there’s no provisions for cyclists,’ he says. ‘The planning guidelines say the criteria is six metres wide for an urban roadway, but that doesn’t allow for cyclists. Where we’re going now, Loreto College, you have a tonne of people who cycle to ABS Pumps, Drover Meats, the Industrial Estate at Westpoint, a lot of people are starting work before the shuttle bus and if they don't have a car their only option is a bike.

“So, ay morning between 6 – 7.30 a.m. there’s loads of people out cycling but at the same time there’s vans getting ready to deliver around town. So that road is very heavily populated with traffic up until around 8.30 – 9.30 a.m. then we have the school buses coming along in the same area, and again there’s no provision for them whatsoever.”

Arguing that there are other ways to slow down traffic than simply narrowing the roads, John brings us to the first stop of our tour: the entrance to the Lidl on the White Mill Road.

“They put a pedestrian crossing here to facilitate the shopping centre; laudable, commendable, perfect, absolutely,” he says. ‘But they put it in about ten feet from the junction, so the pedestrian entrance to the centre is there, but there’s no ramp, no provision for the disabled, for cyclists, now the cyclist has to come out, over the ramp and back in again. This road here is about two metres wide, less even, and now I’m filling this road space, so where’s the one-and-a-half metres for the cyclist? It doesn’t exist.”

Perhaps surprisingly, given his line of work, John has a large degree of sympathy for those brave enough to cycle on the streets of Wexford town.

‘They brought in a law which says give cyclists 1.5 metres in a town, two metres in the countryside, and it was universally accepted by motorists, you very seldom see motorist not respect it,’ he says as we prepare to exit the Lidl car park. ‘We have to accept there are more people cycling on the roads then ever before. As I come out there now (of the car park), no matter what I do with this, either I go up on the path there or I go on to the wrong side of the road. There is no alternative.”

Having safely negotiated our way in and out of that car park without disaster, John recounts a tale which, in many ways, sums up why motorists have become so frustrated with the road layouts in town.

“Last night I had a call to bring someone from her house in Waterloo Road to Wexford General Hospital at 8.45 p.m,” he says. “I came down Summerhill, Grogan’s Road, School St, Francis St, Waterloo Road, that was my route. But then I got to the bottom of Summerhill and there was a sign: ‘Road closed, resurfacing of Grogan’s Road’. There was no warning at the top of Summerhill, no warning at the top of Clonard, so I said I’ll turn right instead and take a left down Green St. But that was blocked too.

"So, I had to go back up around the GAA ground, down Beldevere Road, onto Davitt Road, onto John’s Road, it took me 25 minutes with all the traffic diversions and no advance warning."

Throughout his retelling of this story and indeed for the duration of our journey John remains incredibly calm, almost Zen-like, as he winds his way in and out of spots which would tame a lesser man. But even he’s taken aback by the installation of new bollards at Mulgannon Hill.

‘Why did they need to do this? Where’s the sense in this? Are you aware of any serious accidents on this road?’ he asks as we approach the newly-installed bollards. ‘There’s no major increase in traffic here. ​​​​​​​They’re narrowing the road just for narrowing the road’s sake. ​​​​​​​Look at the width of the car against the two white lines, there’s no room for the cyclist. They’ve narrowed the road and now it’s bringing me that much closer to the footpath where that woman is walking with her children. It doesn’t slow you down, it just increases the danger for the other people, the pedestrians, the cyclists.”

Having tip-toed our way along South Main Street, using the gutter to ensure we doesn’t collide with pedestrians, bollards, whatever happens to be in the middle of the road, we come to the main course, the piece de resistance: Crescent Quay. One area in particular causes John consternation, cause problems for anyone driving a larger than average vehicle. As we pass TK Maxx and the pedestrian crossing he must tread carefully, very carefully indeed.

"I’m six metres long, I can turn, but if there’s a bus there or any other heavy vehicle I can’t come around the corner. What do you do?” he asks. “Most people who are here all the time know what’s going on, know to watch the far side to see what’s going on. ​​​​​​​People say how many articulated lorries come in but you’ve got JD Sports, Boots, Penneys, all getting deliveries.”

The build-up traffic along the Quay during the busy summer months has placed almost unbelievable pressures on those charged with being somewhere by a certain time.

“We had customers coming out of the Talbot Hotel and we were under severe pressure to get them to the train on time,” John says. “I told the Talbot one morning ‘you need to allow 40 minutes to get them to the train, I can’t take someone from the Talbot at 12.50 p.m. for the train at 1.10 p.m. because I know I won’t get them there in time’. ​​​​​​​They rang somebody else and ended having to pay for a taxi to take their clients to Dublin because they missed the train.”

In case you were wondering, John is referring to O’Hanrahan Train Station, the one at Redmond Square. A five, maybe ten-minute walk if you have luggage. It has been taking him 40 minutes to drive there from the Talbot Hotel during the summer. So, what’s the solution? Because rather than simply letting off steam, John hopes someone in authority will listen to his suggestions, incorporate the ideas of a driver who’s out on these roads 24/7.

‘It would be better opening Peter’s St and Cinema Lane onto the quays rather than the car park at Argos because you have huge footfall and there’s a number of restaurants there,” he says. “There’s huge footfall coming back up through that car park. It doesn’t matter what they do with Henrietta St, whether they leave it open or closed or anything else, because when you’re coming down Alan St you’re making a sharp turn to a busy pedestrian street then you’re making a sharp turn again into Henrietta St.”

And with the schools now back, and at full capacity, John believes there are ways to alleviate the inevitable afternoon rush at Talbot Green.

“There’s no organisation with how the schools operate,” he says. “There’s loads of parking space up by the Loreto, ​​​​​​​park the buses there, let the Loreto be the first to let their kids out. They can come down onto Talbot Green and collect the Presentation, turn left up Summerhill and collect Peter’s, then they have a couple of options to go in any direction. They can go down by Belvedere, by Clonard, out the Newtown Road, ​​​​​​​they can go back down Grogan’s Road, the buses can disperse in a number of ways from the junction at Summerhill.

“But there’s no joined up thinking. You’ve operators doing their own thing, the principals and the drivers should be brought into a room somewhere and told how it’s going to be done, and it should be done by the council, by someone in authority.”

Either way, whether someone listens or not, John will continue to do what he’s always done; drive his minibus, collect his passengers and deal with the roads as best as he can. And as he proved during our brief journey he certainly won’t be getting flustered.

“I don't get stressed, I long ago realised that me getting upset does absolutely nothing for the other guy, it just ends up with me being the one with pent-up anxiety.”