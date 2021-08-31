Wexford

Streets like a jungle: a sightseeing tour with a difference

The Wexford People takes a taxi ride with John Kinsella to get a flavour of all the new road layouts in the town

Trip around Wexford Town with Taxi driver John Kinsella highlighting the madness of the new road layouts and what they're having to deal with on a daily basis. Expand
Wexford

Simon Bourke

Famously London taxi drivers are required to take a written exam before they can begin work, they must learn ‘The Knowledge’ before they can be considered for the role. There are no such requirements for those operating taxis in Wexford town - which is perhaps just as well given its constantly evolving dimensions. Because the narrowing of roads, the installation of bollards, the impromptu diversions and array of traffic calming measures have made life on our streets particularly challenging for drivers, pedestrians and cyclist this summer. While we all have our moments you could argue that no-one is more qualified to talk about the impact of these changes than a man who drives on these streets every day of his life.

John Kinsella has been operating a taxi in Wexford town for the past 20 years and has been driving one vehicle or another since the 1970s. He has seen a lot throughout his career, seen the town at its best and its worst, and he has serious concerns about the current layout and the thinking behind it. 

“It just seems stupid that executives in the council can make unilateral decisions without any regard for local concerns. That bugs me, big time,” John says as he welcomes us on board his minibus for a sightseeing tour with a difference. “There’s such inconsistencies around the place. Anyone who’s driving for a living, whether it's a truck, a van or whatever, can see that common sense seems to have gone out the window. There’s no thought or reason to what they’re doing.”

