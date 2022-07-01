Wexford’s Sophie Becker makes Ireland team for World Athletics Championships

Wexford Olympian Sophie Becker has been has been confirmed by Athletics Ireland as one of 14 athletes selected to compete in the upcoming World Athletics Championships to be held in Eugene, Oregon from the 15th to the 24th July.

The New Ross woman has been selected for both the 400m and 4x400m Mixed Relay.

This comes on the back of a brilliant season. In June she produced a strong performance in her Diamond League debut in Rabat, Morocco, against some of the World’s top 400m athletes she finished fourth in 51.84, just shy of the PB of 51.83 she ran in Belgium a week earlier. Last weekend saw Becker have a brilliant battle with European Indoor finalist Phil Healy to take the national title It was a superb clash between the two top class international athletes, with Becker taking victory in 52.34 to Healy’s to 52.48.

“I thought I was going to fall in the last 50, I had nothing left,” said Becker. “I had to put up a serious fight, Phil was not letting that go. All that was going through my head was, ‘hold on.’”

Last year Sophie was part of the 4x400m mixed relay squad who made history becoming the first Irish relay team to make an Olympic final after setting an Irish record in the heat.