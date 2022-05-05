Wexford hurling boss Darragh Egan ‘looking no further than Westmeath’

Wexford Senior hurling manager Darragh Egan says they are looking no further than the Westmeath game after their runaway 27-point success over a weak Laois side in Portlaoise on Sunday.

Wexford recorded their first win of the championship campaign by 6-21 to 0-12, having drawn with Galway before losing to Dublin, and they can ill-afford to drop any further points in their quest to remain in the title race.

And now they will have a chance to assess progress to date, with the rest weekend coming up before Wexford travel to Mullingar to take on Westmeath at 6.30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

“Against Dublin we created 40 chances but only took 23,” he said. “That was a huge factor and a concern, while our scoring ratio from the chances we created against Galway was also not sufficient.

“We were just not clinical enough, particularly against Dublin, despite having a monopoly of possession through stages of the game,” Egan added.

However, he was happy with their improved sharpness in front of goal against Laois.

“Against Laois our scoring efficiency was excellent. We created the chances but more importantly put them away,” he said.

“If we stay creating chances, finishing clinically, that will make a huge difference. We were extremely disappointed following the Dublin game, but having put Laois behind us, we will train hard this week, work on our game and seek further improvement.

“Conditions were very difficult on Sunday, with the heavy rain and it was slippery underfoot. You could see our free-takers having to adjust their strike from their normal stance with the slippery ball.

“In the first-half we just did not get into the groove. It was a poor first-half but the lads stepped up considerably in the second-half. They moved the ball at pace, created chances, but more importantly finished clinically.

“We must now take that forward to Westmeath. That will be a difficult game, as they are a big, strong, physical side.

“Dublin found it difficult to shake them off while it also took Kilkenny some considerable time to brush them aside. It's going to be another huge challenge as they have some quality players in their team.”

Egan is happy that he has no further injury concerns ahead of the fourth round game.

“We got game time into a lot of players. Paul Morris was back, Lee Chin got considerable game time, and so did Jack O'Connor.

“For the first time we have a full squad which gives us more options. We hadn’t those options, with injuries, for the opening two games.

“The two remaining games are going to be very physical so we'll have to be ready. Everyone is talking about it coming down to the final game against Kilkenny, but right now we are looking no further than Westmeath.

“We will assess Westmeath this week and prepare well over the coming two weeks. We realise it's not going to be easy so we'll have to be ready,” Egan added.

The manager was also delighted with the display of the Under-20 side in their victory over Dublin on Monday.

“It was a quality game, a tremendous second-half, and Wexford played very well. They were superior under the high ball while the defence was excellent.

“We look forward to the final next Monday evening against Kilkenny. A victory would be a huge boost for this fine group of players,” Egan said.