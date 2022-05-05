Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wexford hurling boss Darragh Egan ‘looking no further than Westmeath’

Wexford manager happy with improved finishing in first win against Laois

Wexford manager Darragh Egan during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship match between Laois and Wexford. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Wexford manager Darragh Egan during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship match between Laois and Wexford. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Wexford manager Darragh Egan during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship match between Laois and Wexford. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Wexford manager Darragh Egan during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship match between Laois and Wexford. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

wexfordpeople

Brendan Furlong

Wexford Senior hurling manager Darragh Egan says they are looking no further than the Westmeath game after their runaway 27-point success over a weak Laois side in Portlaoise on Sunday.

Wexford recorded their first win of the championship campaign by 6-21 to 0-12, having drawn with Galway before losing to Dublin, and they can ill-afford to drop any further points in their quest to remain in the title race.

Privacy