Wexford FC unveil new purple and gold jerseys ahead of new season

Back Row: Phillip Galvin- Md of The Talbot Collection, Christine Bracken- Commercial Manager for Campion Insurance, Cormac Pettitt- CEO of Pettitt Group. Front Row: John Godkin- Head of Football Operations at Wexford FC, Ethan Boyle- Footballer for Wexford FC, Tony Doyle- CEO Wexford FC

HAVING unveiled a new CEO, a new crest, a new manager, a new Head of Football Operations, a new manager and a several new players, the rebuild continues at Wexford FC as the club officially unveiled its new jerseys for the coming season today (Thursday).

Moving away from the traditional club colours of pink and black, a hark back to when the club was under the stewardship of Mick Wallace, the new structure has decided to strengthen its Wexford roots with purple and gold now becoming the primary colours.

Unveiling the new kit, a club statement said that “the traditional colours of Wexford provide the foundation for both the home and away kits. The boys will don a vivid purple at Ferrycarrig, wearing a vibrant gold for games further afield.”

Having been with Ben Brosnan’s Bodibro for a number of years, this new kit is manufactured by Summa Sportswear and is sponsored by Campion Insurance, The Talbot Collection and Pettitt’s SuperValu, all of whom were thanked by the club.