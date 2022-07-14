13 May 2022; A general view of footballs before the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Wexford and Galway United at Ferrycarrig Park in Wexford. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

HAVING seen some improvement on the pitch of late, Wexford FC are hoping to bring about some improvements off the pitch too with an agreement being reached on a new structure and the appointment of a new CEO.

Following an EGM. the Wexford Supporters Trust confirmed the appointment of local businessman Tony Doyle as CEO.

Mr Doyle is well known across the county from his role as Managing Director of Enniscorthy based Creane & Creane Insurance and he’s hoping he can enjoy similar success in the football world with Wexford FC and the Wexford Youths Women’s Team. His appointment received the unanimous backing of the Supporter’s Trust and its understood he also comes with the backing of several big players within the Wexford Football League.

A statement issued by Wexford FC this afternoon said: “Tony will now oversee a unified approach to football amongst all stakeholders in Wexford, the stabilisation of Wexford FC’s finances, a new shareholding offering and an agreement with the Wexford League and the FAI on the use and the future of Ferrycarrig Park. The work will continue aimed at fostering closer relationships between Wexford FC and Wexford Youths Women FC.

"This move is seen as progressive and necessary for the future of football in Wexford," it continued. “Tony hopes to lead a shareholding offering open to every football club in the county as well as individuals and businesses as an extended ownership model takes shape.”

The move has generated quite a bit of optimism both inside and outside the club. Welcoming the news, the SSE Airticity League described it as “huge news for the development of football across the county” and noted that there was a “bright future ahead for the club and community”.

Following his appointment, Mr Doyle said he was delighted to take the reigns for an exciting new chapter.

“I am delighted that the EGM of the Wexford Supporters Trust has voted in favour of the proposals to move our club forward and give Wexford a club and a team to be proud of,” he said. “My sole intention throughout this process has been to offer a platform for progress to all of us in Wexford with football at heart. The county’s best players, women and men and girls and boys, deserve a set-up that offers them the very best opportunity to play and to support our game.

"This is a time now for unity and for ambition. I want to thank all those who have got us to where we are today but I also want to ensure that we all work together now, no matter what our previous or current allegiances, to do what is best for Wexford FC and Wexford Youths and for the future of the game at Ferrycarrig Park. I look forward to starting that work now and assure all interested that my door is now open to all who care about Wexford football.”

Speaking on behalf of the Wexford Supporters Trust, Ray Noonan stated: “This is an exciting time for Wexford but also football across the county. The Wexford Supporters Trust voted in favour of this move as we want to see the club progress but also continue its important community work which this club was built on.

"This move not only helps secure the future of the club but we can also look forward to planning further use and development of Ferrycarrig Park whilst also having closer ties to our Women's National League side Wexford Youths Women. It is an exciting time and myself as well as all members of the trust are looking forward to working with Tony in the future."

Finally on behalf of Wexford Youths Women, Alan Browne said he was looking forward to working with the new CEO to build on the tremendous success of recent years which has seen the club compete in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and bring bring home FAI Women's Cup and Women’s National League titles.