Two Enniscorthy teams reach Under-12 decider

ENNISCORTHY HOCKEY’S Under-12 girls, The Eagles, reached their Leinster league final with an amazing score against Malahide.

One day later, the other Under-12 girls’ team, The Hawks, also reached their Leinster league final, again scoring brilliantly away to Railway Union. Superb hockey was played by all participants on both winning sides.

These are huge achievements for the coaches and players and their club, as it was Enniscorthy’s first time entering Under-12 girls’ teams into a Leinster league, and both reached their finals. Well done to all!

The Senior ladies took on Mullingar (Wilson’s Hospital) in their last league game on home turf on Saturday.

The hosts got off to a flying start with a cracker of a goal from Hannah Neville within the first five minutes.

Even though the weather was on Enniscorthy’s side and the women were a goal up, Mullingar fought back by putting pressure on the defence.

The home side held off the attacks and when the field opened, Emer Kervick made a quick break and scored at the other end.

With the weather starting to take a turn for the worse, a short corner for Enniscorthy led to a superb goal from Laura Redmond.

As the rain got more and more torrential it made the game next to impossible to play, but the Enniscorthy women fought hard and their persistence resulted in four more goals from Emer Kervick, Laura Redmond, Leah Kidd and Hannah Neville.

Although Mullingar didn’t register a score, they created a fast and extremely attacking game which saw Enniscorthy’s defence lines tested to the maximum.

Overall it was a great game to finish the 2021-’22 league season, and we are all looking forward to the next season already!

Squad: Amy Murphy, Amy D’Alton (capt.), Laura Redmond, Hannah Neville, Cora O’Donnell, Sadbh Ryan, Leah Kidd, Emer Kervick, Rachel Bowe, Órlaith Hill, Rebecca Doyle, Anna Oakes, Holly Rothwell.

Sunday saw the Senior ladies take to the field in the re-fixed Leinster Cup final from 2020, against Rathgar. The home side made a lively start with great attacking play up the right-hand side.

Some strong defensive play kept the score level until the second quarter, when Rathgar picked up a ball in the ‘D’ and sent it over the goal-line to give them a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Enniscorthy continued to defend ferociously and turn over ball in all areas of the pitch. The second-half commenced with great intent and urgency from the Slaneysiders, as Enniscorthy attacked the away team with vigour.

Anna Flood converted from a short corner in the third quarter to level the game. The defensive set-up were on their toes and kept Rathgar away from the goal.

In the final quarter, the away side capitalised on a break in play leading to a goal, making the score 2-1 with six minutes to go.

It was a war of attrition with the Enniscorthy ladies putting their bodies on the line but unfortunately coming up short at the final whistle.

The ladies in purple put in a fantastic display of hockey to conclude the full season.

Enniscorthy’s Inter 6 team took part in play-offs on Sunday. They travelled to Avoca to take on the hosts and also Suttonians.

In their first game against Suttonians, Enniscorthy came out on top 1-0, with a goal from A. Walsh.

This saw Enniscorthy through to play the hosts. A very even match was played, with Avoca putting plenty of pressure on Enniscorthy’s line of defence, but not enough to get the ball into the net.

Some excellent balls were played up the field, but unfortunately none resulted in a goal in the second match.

However, due to goal difference, Enniscorthy were named the winners and are through to the semi-final next weekend.