Top Tweets of the sporting week

Martin Storey, the Wexford captain in 1996, brings out the Liam MacCarthy Cup before the All-Ireland Senior hurling championship final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA): ‘@OfficialWexGAA’s 1996 All-Ireland winning captain Martin Storey brings out the Liam MacCarthy Cup, marking the 25th anniversary of the Yellowbellies’ triumph!’

Adam Nolan (@AdamNolan12): ‘Limerick have just racked up the biggest score (41 pts) by any All Ireland winning team since the GAA’s formation in 1887. They’re relentless. #LimVCork’

Redmond Barry (@ReddBarry): ‘Only for an off day in the 2019 semi that would be 4 in a row. Massive team are Limerick.’

Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA): ‘Well done to all teams that took part in this weekends 2021 Féíle Hurling and even a bigger well done two our three winners of Div 1 @Glynnbarntown2 Div 2 @FrORegansCford and Div 3 @OfficialHWHBun Champions @feilegaa’

Racing Post (@RacingPost): ‘Congratulations to Tom O’Brien who has just ridden his 1,000th winner!’

Good Counsel College (@GCC_NewRoss): ‘Well done to past pupil @tjobrien12 on a phenomenal achievement. #superblue’

Killian Whelan (@Killian_Whelan): ‘Caitriona Murray & Clara Donnelly were stand-out players for @WexLadiesFoot yesterday in qualifying for the All-Ireland IFC Final… This evening they were stand-out players for their clubs in the opening round of championship #lgfa #properfan’

Sarah Harding Kenny (@sarahhardingk_): ‘Wexford Ladies Football won an All Ireland Semi Final yesterday and are expected to turn around and play club championship the next day. Adding to this Wexford Senior Camogie are in an All Ireland Quarter Final Saturday, this would not be expected of men any day of the week!’

Chloe Foxe (@Chloe_Foxe): ‘With an All-Ireland QF, SF and Final on the horizon for our 3 Wexford Camogie & LGFA teams in the coming weeks, it’s hugely disappointing that almost 40 of these players may miss out on club football championship scheduled this week. Selfish from @WexLadiesFoot. Do better.’

Wexford Youths Women (@YouthsWomen): ‘GAME OFF: Unsurprisingly today’s match has been called off due to player safety on a waterlogged pitch.’

Wexford FC (@WexfordFC): ‘Disappointed not to come away from Markets Field with all the points. Not a bad complaint to have at the end of the day.’