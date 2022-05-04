Top tweets

11 March 2022; Dinny Corcoran of Wexford during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Wexford at RSC in Waterford. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Daniel Pimm, on his way to scoring a try for Enniscorthy.

Enniscorthy Rugby Club (@ScorthyRugby): ‘AIL 2C Champions’

Ian Hemmingway (@ianhem): ‘And, most impressively, the only #EnergiaAIL team to top their league and get promoted. True champs, no debate.’

Tim Greig (@tim_greig): ‘A brilliant day! Proud to be a small part of the @ScorthyRugby family. Would be great to see some of the U15s and U10s that I help coach celebrate in the same way in the coming years #FromTheGroundUp’

Richie Doyle (@DoyleRichie): ‘Wexford V Laois in Minor and Senior hurling this weekend. Both in Portlaoise. Minor on Saturday €10. Senior on Sunday €20. Honestly it doesn’t take much effort to promote the Game and maybe save ppl a few Euro on fuel and tickets. #GAA #WexfordGAA’

Ray Harris (@RayHarris2021): ‘Minor now U17 with most players still u16 the GAA are moving away from playing these games as curtain raisers for senior games. Given the age of the players I think it’s the right decision for their development. Less pressure/expectations, more development! That’s the plan anyway’

Peter Mernagh (@PMernagh): ‘If that was the reason for no double header then it’s a very weak reason in my opinion. Part of the development of young players should be to experience playing in front of bigger crowds than usual on the big day & get used to handling it.’

Kilanerin GAA (@kilaneringaa): ‘Feile football Champions 2022! Well done players & management’

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown GAA (@RathCushGAA): ‘CHAMPIONS Super result for the u15s this morning in Ferns at the Football Feile. The boys beat Monageer in the semifinal and Maudlintown in the final after a titanic battle. Well done to all involved. #GAACommunity #RathCushRising #RBCagéiri’

Darragh O’Connor (@DarraghOConnor1): ‘First professional goal last night. Nice to finish the season off with a win!! @OfficialQosFC’

FAI (@FAIreland): ‘Fantastic to see Michelle O’Neill appointed as assistant referee to @UWCL semi-final between Wolfsburg and Barcelona. Get started as a referee with our online course starting next month’

Wexford FC (@WexfordFC): ‘And that’s full time! Big away win for the lads, back within 2 points of the playoff places ahead of Monday’s home game. Adam Wells goal in the first half sent us on our way, before Dinny Corcoran’s century goal and well deserved third from Jack Doherty’

Dinny Corcoran (@dinny_corcoran): ‘After bad injuries and wasting years early in my career.. I am proud to have hit 100 goals! Thanks for all the lovely messages and comments, they mean a lot’