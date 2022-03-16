Top tweets

Wexford

Jack Higgins and Brian Cushe, joint captains of Gorey Community School, with the Paddy Drummond Cup. Expand
Charlie Tector of Ireland kicks a conversion during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Stone X Stadium in Barnet, England. Photo by Paul Harding/Sportsfile Expand

Jack Higgins and Brian Cushe, joint captains of Gorey Community School, with the Paddy Drummond Cup.

Charlie Tector of Ireland kicks a conversion during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Stone X Stadium in Barnet, England. Photo by Paul Harding/Sportsfile

Gorey Community School GAA (@cs_gaa): ‘All-Ireland Colleges champions 2022. Well done boys and thanks to our brilliant supporters today. @kilaneringaa @NaomhEannaGAA @CastletownM @BallygarrettGAA @Altura_CU @buffersalley @CLGNaomhPadraig @TaraRocksGaa @bodibro @OfficialWexGAA’

Patrician High School (@patricianhigh): ‘Commiserations to our boys after a great season and congratulations to Gorey on their victory.’

Kilanerin GAA (@kilaneringaa): ‘All over and Gorey Community School are All Ireland Champions’

Anthony Masterson (@antomasterson1): ‘We have reached our destination .. what a bunch of young men #choochoo #AllIrelandChamps #PaddyDrummondCup’

Aidan O’Brien (@aidandobrien): ‘Well done Anthony and all the team at @cs_gaa . Great for Wexford football and nothing to stop you becoming a real force in colleges football.’

Des Cahill (@sportsdes): ‘@antomasterson1 Great achievement! Congrats‘

Brendan O’Sullivan (@brenos100): ‘Talented Wexford GAA family. Both @Rian_Fitz11 and @Muireannfitz02 doing their stuff in two different venues at the same time... And both coming out on top.’

Enniscorthy Rugby Club (@ScorthyRugby): ‘Congrats to Charlie Tector getting man of the match in the u20 @IrishRugby game against England this evening. A great performance’

Wexford FC (@WexfordFC): ‘Great effort from the team, nothing to fear from the next derby’

