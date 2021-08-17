This week’s Top Tweets

15 August 2021; Wexford manager Lizzy Kent during the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship Semi-Final match between Laois and Wexford at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Piaras Ã“ MÃ­dheach/Sportsfile

Wexford Ladies Football (@WexLadiesFoot): ‘Croker here we come’

Ladies Football Association (@LadiesFootball): ‘2021 @TG4TV All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final @WestmeathLadies v @WexLadiesFoot Sunday September 5 @CrokePark Live on TG4 @SportTG4 @LeinsterLGFA #ProperFan’

Sarah Merrigan (@merrigan_sarah): ‘5th of September Croke Park here we come’

Anthony Masterson (@antomasterson1): ‘What a performance from these Girls...should be known that 4 of the squad played camogie yesterday in the great win v Armagh and 3 of them played the Full game today and were outstanding. #warriors #commitment #crokepark’

Wexford Camogie (@wexfordcamogie): ‘Congratulations to @WexLadiesFoot on reaching the Intermediate final 2021 #ProperFan #LochGarmanAbu’

Joey Wadding (@JoeyWadding): ‘Some turn around from the whole group. Immense credit is due for that.’

Killian Whelan (@Killian_Whelan): ‘Some performance by @WexLadiesFoot Lizzy Kent has them seriously well organised. Won’t be bothered by Croke Park either with Donnelly, Murphy & Kearney’s experience. Would be one of the stories of the year if they pulled off an All-Ireland title.’

Presentation Wexford GAA (@PresWexGAA): ‘Congrats to all the players & management team, especially our former students Ailis, Sarah & Kellie. Fantastic achievement & a massive boost for women’s football in the county! #wexford #lgfa #AllIreland’

Zurich Ireland (@Zurich_Irl): ‘Congratulations @WexLadiesFoot All-Ireland Intermediate Finalists!! 2-11 to 2-09. Fantastic win over an excellent Laois side in today’s semi. Croke Park beckons. #ProudSponsors’

