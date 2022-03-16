Tector in top form

Temi Lasisi, formerly of Enniscorthy, with his first Leinster cap.

CHARLIE TECTOR established himself as an out-half for the future with an outstanding performance as Ireland kept their Under-20 Grand Slam hopes alive with a dramatic victory over England at the Saracens ground in London on Saturday.

Observers lauded the display of Rathnure lad Tector as they awarded him the player of the match accolade following an excellent kicking display.

He was successful with seven kicks out of eight, four conversions and three penalties, with his only miss coming after the final try which was a difficult kick from way out close to the sideline.

His massive haul of 17 points was a huge confidence boost to his side, while his all-round play was excellent.

The former Enniscorthy clubman dictated the play, not alone with his kicking, but also with his ability to link the back line at crucial moments.

And his work in open play was also very much to the forefront, given his high tackle count.

After this 42-27 victory, Ireland have set up a Grand Slam game with Scotland at Musgrave Park in Cork this weekend which is once again sure to attract a capacity crowd.

This young Irish side under coach Richie Murphy, a former Greystones player, is showing improvement with each game.

Young Wexford players were very much to the forefront this past week, as former Wexford Wanderers player Brian Deeny signed his first full contract with Leinster.

Having come through a period of injury, Leinster have shown confidence in Deeny is handing him his senior contract.

The Wexford town man was also part of the last Ireland Under-20 squad where he came to notice with some sterling displays in the second row.

Deeny is a player with real physical strength, while for a second row he also demonstrates super ball handling skills and an excellent pair of feet.

While the rain and wind swept over Kingspan Park in Belfast on Saturday, it was still a night to remember for former Enniscorthy player Temi Lasisi.

Having excelled with last year’s Irish Under-20 team, Lasisi was brought into the Leinster Academy, and within a short few months he has played his way into consideration by the province’s coaches.

The tighthead prop was handed his first full cap when he came on as a replacement in Leinster’s 18-13 defeat to rivals Ulster in the United Rugby Championship, but the bonus point sees his side remain at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, England promised Ireland a real battle and this is what unfolded as the visitors needed a late scoring surge to achieve a record-breaking 32-15 victory at Twickenham, keeping their Triple Crown and Championship hopes very much alive.

The destination of the championship will depend on the outcome of the France/England game on Saturday, while Ireland will at least clinch the Triple Crown with a victory over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.

Tadhg Furlong has not had many difficult days in the green jersey, but this one was so different as the new-look Irish front row had an unsettling 80 minutes.

Joined by Cian Healy and Dan Sheehan in the absence of the injured Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher, Furlong and his colleagues will reflect much on this game during training this week as they saw their scrum collapse against an English side reduced to 14 players after less than two minutes when they had second row Charlie Ewels red-carded after a head-high tackle on James Ryan.

While Ireland will be excited at the prospect of a Triple Crown and possible championship, they will still be on edge as they face a Scottish side with nothing but pride to play for.