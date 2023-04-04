Youths Women lose to Shamrock Rovers in first big test

Youths Women in Tallaght setback

WEXFORD YOUTHS’ vulnerabilities were laid bare on Wednesday in Tallaght Stadium as they lost their first big test of the season, to new girls on the block Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division.

Despite victories in their opening two games, there were clearly question marks over Wexford Youths and their lofty position as second favourites in the betting for this title coming into the season.

Those question marks will remain after this lack-lustre performance, a showing that didn’t want for effort but was significantly short of attacking intent and the required quality to progress from last season’s disappointment.

Probably the biggest thing we learned from this loss is that the lack of depth in the squad has not been addressed significantly. Wexford were 2-1 down after 65 minutes here and chugging along with very little sense that they were about to equalise.

Yet the attacking change didn’t happen until the 81st minute, and even then it was a youngster in Áine Walsh being fired on in a bid to save the day.

While behind other teenagers in the pecking order last season, the Youths substitute was clearly the most useful at this level, with her attributes suitable to making an impact right now in the adult game.

It’s no surprise she has leapfrogged those internal challenges, but this was hardly the ideal situation for her to show those qualities, facing a deep-lying Rovers block that was intent on not giving Wexford any space to operate.

Yet the change was very necessary as Emily Corbet had another up-and-down evening. The finishing may improve with confidence, but the Laois woman’s first touch needs a lot of work on the training ground.

There’s too much critical possession bouncing off her at the moment, and it’s hurting Wexford in attacking areas of the field where opportunities are there to exploit opponents.

It’s even more pronounced next to the silkiness of Rianna Jarrett. However, the task was hardly made any easier because she was too often outnumbered.

Nobody is going to be surprised by a Stephen Quinn side that is, first and foremost, set up to be hard to break down, but one feels he gave Shamrock Rovers too much respect.

They have clearly amassed a strong set of players but don’t have that scary kind of potential that Shelbourne and Peamount have boasted at times in recent seasons.

Wexford wasted the talents of both wingers, Ciara Rossiter and Abbie Brophy, by having them so deep. It would have been nice to see the training wheels come off here, fire them on, get the ball to them quickly and let Rovers worry about them, but it didn’t happen until far too late.

It felt like there was a slight lack of trust in a back three that was shielded by Aoibheann Clancy and Kylie Murphy, while at the other end Wexford didn’t get after a defence that was relatively inexperienced in comparison.

The end result can always justify the means, but we’ve consistently seen Wexford losing these games and they surely know it doesn’t work enough of the time for this to be a title-winning style. There is scope for a few losses this season as the league appears to be tighter than ever, but there has to be progress quickly for Youths.

They also appear to need to avoid injuries, as this line-up has started the opening three games but that is hardly sustainable over a 20-game season.

They will need big contributions from those currently on the bench. Not getting them would be completely unacceptable after throwing away the title last season because of poor squad depth.

Wexford started here on the back foot and could have fallen behind as early as the fifth minute when Jamie Thompson’s corner came back to her. She sliced an attempted shot but the ball fell to the feet of Alannah McEvoy, who failed to force it home.

When Wexford did look like creating something it was generally from a long ball that stuck, like when Corbet’s weak shot was saved by Amanda Budden two minutes later.

A Thompson header from Jess Gargan’s cross was saved over by Maeve Williams before Brophy sliced wide from the edge of the area at the other end.

One wouldn’t exactly say Shamrock Rovers were playing with any great attacking gusto either, and the game slipped into a dead spell as it settled. It slightly sprung to life with ten minutes left in the half when both McEvoy and Abbie Larkin saw shots blocked from the edge of the Youths area.

Wexford’s best chance of the half fell off Corbet to Jarrett but her shot wasn’t quite crisp enough and Budden got down well to palm away.

Larkin got away on the left in the 45th minute but her effort was deflected behind for a corner that came to nothing.

The visitors looked set to go in level at the break but Kylie Murphy gave away a ball in midfield, which allowed Rovers to counter down the right with McEvoy.

For some reason Clancy allowed Jess Gargan drift behind her and went to mark nobody at the near post, and that shoddy bit of defending was punished when the ball came across and Gargan nodded home unmarked.

Wexford started the second-half with a little more intent, as a Jarrett shot from Ciara Rossiter’s corner was blocked from close range before Youths equalised.

In all honesty it was a bit of luck, as Méabh Russell’s ball from the right wing airmailed Budden and nestled in the far corner of the net.

The game settled back into a lull before Murphy failed to get solid connection on a Rossiter corner, but three minutes later Wexford were behind again.

It was a lovely move by Rovers that created the winning goal, with Gargan, Thompson and Larkin all involved in giving Áine O’Gorman a tap-in at the back post.

A long Conlon ball got Jarrett away in the 68th minute, but Budden darted out to close off the angles and the choice of power for the finish wasn’t the correct one in the circumstances.

Little did they know at that stage, but it would be Wexford’s final half-chance, with Rovers sitting in and comfortably mopping up the infrequent visiting probes.

There’s an interesting encounter up next for Wexford at home to an Athlone side that have faltered at the start of this campaign, with just a solitary win against Treaty from their four games thus far. That will be at Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday, April 15, at 7.35 p.m. to facilitate TV coverage.

Wexford Youths: Maeve Williams; Méabh Russell, Nicola Sinnott, Orlaith Conlon; Kylie Murphy (capt.), Aoibheann Clancy; Abbie Brophy, Michaela Lawrence, Ciara Rossiter; Rianna Jarrett, Emily Corbet. Subs. - Edel Kennedy for Lawrence (61), Áine Walsh for Corbet (81), also Claudia Keenan, Louise Corrigan, Lauren Dwyer, Orlaith Deasy, Freya De Mange, Shauna Carroll, Ceola Bergin.

Shamrock Rovers: Amanda Budden; Jessica Gargan, Jessica Hennessy, Abbie Larkin, Allanah McEvoy, Lia O’Leary, Áine O’Gorman (capt.), Orlaith O’Mahony, Abby Tuthill, Alannah Prizeman, Jamie Thompson. Subs. - Melissa O’Kane for Prizeman (71), Lauren Kelly for McEvoy (77), Shannon Coady for Thompson (89), also Shauna Fox, Chloe McCarthy, Summer Lawless, Nicole Fox, Hannah Martin, Katie O’Reilly.

Referee: Chris Sheehan (Cork).

WOMEN’S PREMIER DIVISION

Peamount 5 4 0 1 11 5 12

Shelbourne 5 3 1 1 14 4 10

Shamrock R 4 3 1 0 11 3 10

Bohemians 5 3 0 2 5 4 9 Galway 5 3 0 2 5 4 9

Wexford Yths 3 2 0 1 5 3 6

Athlone 4 1 1 2 10 5 4

DLR Waves 4 1 1 2 3 4 4

Treaty Utd 5 1 1 3 3 17 4

Cork City 4 0 1 3 1 11 1

Sligo Rovers 4 0 0 4 3 11 0