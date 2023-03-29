Women’s and schoolgirls’ soccer fixtures

Under-11 Premier Division: St. Leonards v. Bunclody AFC (7 p.m.).

SAT. APRIL 1

Under-10 Cup second round: Bridge Rovers v. Ballindaggin FC Pink; Curracloe United v. New Ross Town; Courtown Hibs v. Bunclody AFC.

Under-10 Shield first round: Aughrim Rangers 1sts v. St. Cormac’s; Cushinstown AFC v. Aughrim Rangers 2nds; Fastnet Rovers v. All Blacks; Forth Celtic v. Kilkenny United.

IFAC Under-12 Cup second round: Curracloe United v. Aughrim Rangers.

Under-12 Premier Division: Kilkenny United v. Courtown Hibs; Ballindaggin AFC v. New Ross Town.

Under-12 Division 2A: All Blacks v. North End United; Rosslare Rangers v. St. Leonards.

Under-12 Division 2B: Coolboy Rangers v. Shelburne United; Corach Ramblers v. Fastnet Rovers; Cushinstown AFC v. New Ross Celtic.

Deirdre Ronan Under-14 Cup second round: Aughrim Rangers v. Bridge Rovers; Bunclody AFC v. Coolboy Rangers; Ferns United v. Killenagh Wanderers; Arklow Town v. All Blacks; Gorey Rangers v. Curracloe United (OFF); Fastnet Rovers v. Kilkenny United; New Ross Town v. North End United.

Under-14 Division 2A: Campile United v. Corach Ramblers; Moyne Rangers v. St. Joseph’s.

Under-18 Division 1: Coolboy Rangers v. Shelburne United; Adamstown v. North End United.

FAI Angela Hearst Women’s inter-league: Eastern Women’s Football League v. Wexford Women’s League (provisional), Oscar Traynor Complex at 6 p.m.

SUN. APRIL 2

FAI Women’s Amateur Cup second round: Cloughbawn AFC v. Courtown Hibs (11 a.m.).

‘Flash’ Dunne Wexford Women’s Cup second round: Wexford Bohs v. Oylegate United; Forth Celtic v. Aughrim Rangers; Seaview United v. Ferns United.

Michelle Coleman Cup semi-final: Bree United v. Adamstown FC.

Women’s Division 2: Killenagh Wanderers v. New Ross Town; Bunclody AFC v. Cushinstown AFC.

Women’s Division 3 South: Seaview United 2nds v. Moyne Rangers.

Women’s Division 3 North: St. Joseph’s v. Carnew FC.