Win in Athlone maintained push for play-off spot

WEXFORD FC grabbed an important three points in the battle for an SSE Airtricity League Division 1 play-off spot, beating hosts Athlone Town in Lissywollen on Friday to move within two points of Treaty United.

What looked like it was going to be a nice night for Ian Ryan’s side turned into a great one, after the Limerick side squandered a two-goal lead against Galway, losing 3-2 to ensure Wexford remain right within touching distance.

With games coming thick and fast at the moment, sustained losing runs do real damage to aspirations.

Therefore, it was vital that Wexford got back to winning ways and they managed just that with goals from Adam Wells, Dinny Corcoran and Jack Doherty.

In an open, end-to-end game of football, the visitors were able to take their chances, securing a late lead in the first-half through Wells with his first goal for the club before wrapping up the points in a more complete showing after the break.

The hosts started on the front foot and had the first few sightings of goal. In particular, Glen McAuley should have done better when Lorcan Fitzgerald’s back-header came up woefully short, but he scuffed his attempted lob of Alex Moody.

McAuley’s evening didn’t get much better in the next few minutes as, with Wexford struggling to settle, he saw Moody save from a tight angle before flashing across the face of goal and wide in the seventh minute.

With Jack Doherty pulling the strings, Wexford eventually started to find their feet.

His cross to the back post was headed over by Dinny Corcoran, and he then cracked a free-kick off the bar before turning provider again for Conor Barry to flash wide in the 27th minute.

Athlone had a little purple patch, with Thomas Oluwa denied in their clearest opening by Moody, but Wexford did take the lead in at the interval.

Again Doherty was heavily involved, unselfishly squaring to Wells after he broke the offside trap, and the wing-back applied the clinical finish.

Carlton Ubaezuonu should probably have equalised early in the second-half when McAuley put it on a plate for him, but he appeared to get his feet all muddled up and the ball dribbled wide.

At the other end Corcoran was denied with the goal at his mercy, and Doherty was incorrectly given offside when clean through as Wexford looked for the clincher.

It came for the visitors in the 66th minute when Corcoran calmly slotted home from Doherty’s assist, with the veteran reaching an important career milestone as it was his one-hundredth goal in the League of Ireland.

The icing on the cake came right on 90 minutes, when Doherty got the goal his performance deserved, smashing home from the left edge to complete an excellent night for Wexford.

Wexford were right back in action on Monday afternoon when Bray Wanderers came to Ferrycarrig Park, with a late penalty save from Alex Moody securing a 1-1 draw.

And with games against Longford, Galway and Cork to come in quick succession, it will be important for Ryan’s men to keep the foot on the gas.

Wexford FC: Alex Moody; Joe Manley (capt.), Lorcan Fitzgerald, Paul Cleary; Aidan Friel, Conor Crowley, Harry Groome, Adam Wells; Conor Barry; Jack Doherty, Dinny Corcoran. Subs. - Kevin McEvoy for Manley, inj. (29), Jordon Tallon for Cleary (46), Luka Lovic for Crowley (46), Len O’Sullivan for Wells (46), Conor Davis for Barry (71), also Paul Hunt, Aaron Dobbs, Thomas Considine, Evan Farrell.

Athlone Town: Micheál Schlingermann (capt.), Derek Daly, Noah van Geenen, Andrew Spain, Stephen Kenny, Glen McAuley, Thomas Oluwa, Aaron Connolly, Oisín Duffy, Gary Armstrong, Carlton Ubaezuonu. Subs. - Success Edogun for Armstrong (57), Youri Habing for Oluwa (57), Shane Barnes for Ubaezuonu (68), Israel Kimazo for Kenny (83), also Mark Smith, Daniel Dobbin, Aaron McBride, Donal Curtin, Osaze Irhue.

Referee: Declan Toland.