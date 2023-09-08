Wexford’s Festy Ebosele makes Ireland debut

Festy Ebosele of the Republic of Ireland is tackled by Antoine Griezmann of France during the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship qualifying group B match at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Although the Republic of Ireland suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of World Cup finalists France in their Euro 2024 qualifier in the Parc des Princes on Thursday evening, it was nevertheless a proud night for Wexford’s Festy Ebosele and his former club Moyne Rangers.

The Enniscorthy man, who plies his trade in Italy with Udinese, having moved to the Serie A side from Derby County last year, made his Senior Irish international debut when coming on as an 84th minute replacement for Chiedozie Ogbene and showed plenty of energy in his brief cameo.

The 21-year-old, who played for Ireland at Under-16, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21s levels, will be hoping to get more minutes under his belt when Stephen Kenny’s side take on The Netherlands in a must-win clash in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. The Dutch will arrive in Dublin in confident mood having eased past Greece 3-0 on Thursday, thanks to first-half goals from Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst.

Meanwhile, Wexford FC defender Luke Browne started for the Republic of Ireland Under-19s as they drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday.

Another player on loan at Ferrycarrig Park, Eoin Kenny, was on the bench for Tom Mohan’s side, while Wexford native Jesse Dempsey, who lines out for UCD in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, could feature in the second of two friendlies against the hosts on Saturday.