Wexford Youths Women through to All-Island Cup semi-final

Galway up next after away success over Peamount

Wexford Youths 2

Wexford Youths came from behind in PLR Park, Greenogue on Saturday to defeat Peamount United and end their Avenir All-Island Cup round-robin campaign unbeaten.

The Ferrycarrig Park side had to wait until Sunday to discover their fate, with only a Glentoran victory against Shamrock Rovers enough to deny Lizzy Kent’s side a spot in the semi-finals.

However, the Northern Irish league leaders were unable to get the job done, losing 3-2 to Rovers to send Youths forward to a last-four meeting with Galway United this coming Saturday.

This is still very much a work in progress and there were spells in the game that were quite poor. However, there was enough drive in the team to push them forward and get a result against an understrength Peamount outfit.

Wexford started with a similar line-up to the one that put Shamrock Rovers to the sword seven days earlier, with Louise Corrigan coming into the heart of the defence to replace Lauren Dwyer.

There was an element of safety first for Wexford in the opening half, with Michaela Lawrence sitting with Aoibheann Clancy in the heart of the midfield.

Initially, Wexford looked somewhat comfortable and created the better chances in the opening quarter, but as the half wore on they were sitting off and letting Peamount dictate possession.

While the goal wasn’t exactly coming for the hosts when Becky Watkins fired Peamount ahead in the 40th minute, there was a sense that the initial hustle and bustle of the Wexford performance had waned and they had become too reliant on getting the ball long quickly.

With a few Lawrence passes going astray towards the latter stages of the half, it seemed inevitable that it would be her to make way at the interval, with Wexford going to one holding midfield in Freya De Mange, allowing Aoibheann Clancy to be released into a more attacking role.

It was a roll of the dice, not a dramatic one but certainly a decision that would leave things more open at the back.

It had some effect, in getting Wexford further up the field with a concerted effort to keep the ball better, but the second twist was needed and Emily Corbet provided it.

The Laois native is still exceptionally raw, is not always switched on to situations, and probably needs to work harder. However, she has the components to be a problem for any team in the league when she wants it and plays to her strengths.

While Wexford had to survive a couple of nervy moments, it was those two switches that had an impact in the goals, with Clancy showing her class in the penalty area to turn and fire home the equaliser, while Corbet burst in and was denied before Jarrett turned in the rebound for the winner.

A weak Michaela Lawrence shot drifted wide at the far post in the second minute as Wexford started on the front foot.

The best chance of the opening quarter came the visitors’ way seven minuets later when a mistake in the Peamount defence gifted the ball to Rianna Jarrett on the edge of the area, but she pulled her powerful shot inches wide of the left post.

The only opening Peamount enjoyed in the first half an hour was a speculative cross into the box that Maeve Williams failed to gather. The ball pinged around for a worrying moment before it was cleared to safety.

The first sign that the midfield effort was starting to break down and Peamount were getting too much time on the ball came when Jess Fitzgerald fired in a 35-yard shot uncontested that clipped the crossbar and went harmlessly over the top.

At the other end, when Clancy was fouled just inside the Peamount half, a chipped Rossiter free just evaded a stretching Kylie Murphy.

Jarrett slipped Abbie Brophy into the clear in the next attack but the former Bohemians winger flashed wildly over the crossbar.

One minute later Peamount went ahead. Cutting in from the right, Becky Watkins made her way into the penalty area with too much ease but her way to goal was initially blocked.

The ball came back to her on the edge of the area and, with no pressure from the holding midfielders, she swept a perfect finish across Williams to the far corner.

It was nearly worse for Wexford one minute later when Freya Healy broke into the clear and fired in an excellent finish, but Youths were saved by the linesman’s flag.

Murphy almost pulled Youths level a short time later. Her weak shot evaded Niamh Coombes but collided with the inside of the post and stayed out.

The reshuffle at the break had an immediate positive impact, with Freya De Mange heading a Rossiter corner wide in the 48th minute. A long-range free-kick from Clancy bounced over Coombes two minutes later but drifted just wide of the far post.

Still, Wexford were more open and Lauryn O’Callaghan chipped a cross-cum-shot onto the roof of the net in the 55th minute.

Seven minutes later Peamount should have wrapped it up. Kate Mooney and Avril Brierley were involved in picking out Erin McLaughlin inside the area, but with the goal at her mercy she missed the target.

One minute later a chipped Corbet ball to the near post was headed into the side-netting by Jarrett.

A spell of Peamount pressure saw shots from Mooney and Brierley blocked behind for corners, and Maeve Williams made a sharp stop from the former a short time later.

Somewhat amusingly, a mistake by the referee, giving Peamount a corner when it was a clear goal-kick from an attacking header, actually led to the equaliser.

Wexford cleared their lines, broke into the hosts’ half and eventually prospered when Jarrett slipped in Clancy, who turned smartly in the box and fired home a crackling finish past Coombes.

With Peamount competing for pride only, Wexford had the incentive and the momentum with 15 minutes left. A deep Rossiter cross was headed on target by Jarrett, but Coombes made the save in the 82nd minute.

However, one minute later Youths got the winner. Kylie Murphy flicked a long ball into Corbet’s path as she cut in from the left wing and broke through on goal.

The former Athlone starlet probably made too good a contact with the ball and Coombes was able to repel it, but only into the path of Jarrett and the Wexford woman smashed it back past the ‘keeper to the net.

The only half opening late on for Peamount saw Brierley find Mooney but Williams made the save. At the other end Murphy headed a right-wing cross wide, but it mattered little as Wexford Youths moved to three games unbeaten since the departure of Stephen Quinn.

Wexford are back in action this weekend and with Cliftonville, Cork City and Galway the only sides left in the tournament, one could argue that this rejuvenated Youths outfit are now favourites. Their semi-final against Galway will be played on Saturday in Ferrycarrig Park.

Wexford Youths: Maeve Williams; Méabh Russell, Louise Corrigan, Nicola Sinnott, Orlaith Conlon; Michaela Lawrence, Aoibheann Clancy; Abbie Brophy, Kylie Murphy (capt.), Ciara Rossiter; Rianna Jarrett. Subs. - Freya De Mange for Lawrence (46), Emily Corbet for Corrigan (57), Ceola Bergin for Jarrett (90+1), also Nicole Nix, Lauren Dwyer, Jess Lawler, Emma Walker, Áine Walsh, Mia Lenihan.

Peamount United: Niamh Coombes; Lauryn O’Callaghan, Karen Duggan (capt.), Sarah Power, Derbhaile Beirne; Sadhbh Doyle, Jess Fitzgerald; Becky Watkins, Freya Healy, Orlagh Fitzpatrick; Kate Mooney. Subs. - Avril Brierley for Fitzpatrick (46), Tara O’Hanlon for Healy (61), Erin McLaughlin for Watkins (61), Rachel McGrath for Doyle (87), also Niamh Reid-Burke, Niamh Richardson, Chloe Moloney.

Referee: Ian O’Keeffe (Kilkenny).