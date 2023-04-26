Wexford

Wexford women’s and schoolgirls’ soccer fixtures

Wexford People

WEDS. APRIL 26

Under-11 Division 2B:Ballindaggin FC v. Courtown Hibs (6.30 p.m.).

THURS. APRIL 27

Under-11 Cup semi-final: Bunclody AFC v. St. Leonards (7 p.m.).

Under-13 Premier Division:Curracloe United v. New Ross Town (6.30 p.m.).

Under-16 Division 2: Adamstown v. St. Joseph’s (6.30 p.m.).

FRI. APRIL 28

Women’s Premier 1 Division: Ferns United v. Bree United (7 p.m.).

SAT. APRIL 29

Under-10 Shield quarter-finals:Curracloe United Red v. Cushinstown AFC; Bunclody AFC v. Curracloe United Blue.

Under-10 Cup quarter-final: Seaview United v. Courtown Hibs.

Under-10 Cup semi-final: Bridge Rovers v. Coolboy Rangers.

Under-11 Cup semi-final:Bunclody AFC v. St. Leonards.

IFAC Under-12 Cup semi-finals:Gorey Rangers v. Kilkenny United; Ballindaggin AFC v. Courtown Hibs.

Under-12 Premier Division: Curracloe United v. New Ross Town.

Under-12 Division 2A: North End United v. Campile United.

Under-12 Division 2B:New Ross Celtic v. Corach Ramblers.

Deirdre Ronan Under-14 Cup quarter-finals: Bunclody AFC v. Moyne Rangers; All Blacks v. New Ross Town; Bridge Rovers v. Curracloe United.

Under-14 Division 1:North End United v. Coolboy Rangers.

Under-14 Division 2A:Fastnet Rovers v. Rosslare Rangers; St. Joseph’s v. Campile United.

Under-14 Division 2B: Gorey Rangers 2nds v. Ferns United.

Under-18 Cup semi-finals:Cushinstown AFC v. Gorey Rangers; Aughrim Rangers v. Curracloe United.

Under-18 Division 1:North End United v. Coolboy Rangers.

SUN. APRIL 30

‘Flash’ Dunne Wexford Women’s Cup quarter-final: Courtown Hibs v. All Blacks.

Boland Carpets Cup quarter-final:Killenagh Wanderers v. New Ross Town.

Division 3 South Cup quarter-final:Moyne Rangers v. Cloughbawn AFC.

Division 3 South:St. Leonards v. Seaview United 2nds.

Division 3 North:Aughrim Rangers v. St. Joseph’s.