Wexford women’s and schoolgirls’ soccer fixtures
WEDS. APRIL 26
Under-11 Division 2B:Ballindaggin FC v. Courtown Hibs (6.30 p.m.).
THURS. APRIL 27
Under-11 Cup semi-final: Bunclody AFC v. St. Leonards (7 p.m.).
Under-13 Premier Division:Curracloe United v. New Ross Town (6.30 p.m.).
Under-16 Division 2: Adamstown v. St. Joseph’s (6.30 p.m.).
FRI. APRIL 28
Women’s Premier 1 Division: Ferns United v. Bree United (7 p.m.).
SAT. APRIL 29
Under-10 Shield quarter-finals:Curracloe United Red v. Cushinstown AFC; Bunclody AFC v. Curracloe United Blue.
Under-10 Cup quarter-final: Seaview United v. Courtown Hibs.
Under-10 Cup semi-final: Bridge Rovers v. Coolboy Rangers.
Under-11 Cup semi-final:Bunclody AFC v. St. Leonards.
IFAC Under-12 Cup semi-finals:Gorey Rangers v. Kilkenny United; Ballindaggin AFC v. Courtown Hibs.
Under-12 Premier Division: Curracloe United v. New Ross Town.
Under-12 Division 2A: North End United v. Campile United.
Under-12 Division 2B:New Ross Celtic v. Corach Ramblers.
Deirdre Ronan Under-14 Cup quarter-finals: Bunclody AFC v. Moyne Rangers; All Blacks v. New Ross Town; Bridge Rovers v. Curracloe United.
Under-14 Division 1:North End United v. Coolboy Rangers.
Under-14 Division 2A:Fastnet Rovers v. Rosslare Rangers; St. Joseph’s v. Campile United.
Under-14 Division 2B: Gorey Rangers 2nds v. Ferns United.
Under-18 Cup semi-finals:Cushinstown AFC v. Gorey Rangers; Aughrim Rangers v. Curracloe United.
Under-18 Division 1:North End United v. Coolboy Rangers.
SUN. APRIL 30
‘Flash’ Dunne Wexford Women’s Cup quarter-final: Courtown Hibs v. All Blacks.
Boland Carpets Cup quarter-final:Killenagh Wanderers v. New Ross Town.
Division 3 South Cup quarter-final:Moyne Rangers v. Cloughbawn AFC.
Division 3 South:St. Leonards v. Seaview United 2nds.
Division 3 North:Aughrim Rangers v. St. Joseph’s.