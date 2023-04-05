Wexford women's and schoolgirls' soccer fixtures
All the fixtures
WEDS. APRIL 5
Under-12 Premier Division: Gorey Rangers v. Aughrim Rangers.
Under-16 Premier Division: Curracloe United v. Cushinstown AFC (6.30).
THURS. APRIL 6
Under-12 Premier Division: Curracloe United v. Courtown Hibs (6.30).
Under-16 Division 1: St. Leonards v. All Blacks (6.30).
Under-18 Division 1: Adamstown v. North End United (6.00).
SAT. APRIL 8
Under-11 Cup quarter-final: Arklow Town v. Kilkenny United; Seaview United v. Coolboy Rangers; Moyne Rangers v. St. Leonards; Bunclody AFC v. St. Joseph’s.
Under-11 Division 2A: Gorey Rangers v. All Blacks.
Under-11 Division 2B: Ballindaggin AFC v. Moyne Rangers; Rosslare Strand v. Courtown Hibs.
Under-13 Cup quarter-finals: Moyne Rangers v. Kilkenny United; Bridge Rovers v. Curracloe United; Courtown Hibs v. Bunclody AFC; New Ross Town v. St. Leonards.
Under-13 Division 1: Seaview United v. Campile United.
Ger Dunne Under-16 Cup quarter-finals: Corach Ramblers v. St. Leonards; Arklow Town v. Bridge Rovers; Cushinstown AFC v. Aughrim Rangers; North End United v. Ballindaggin AFC.
Under-16 Division 1: Bunclody AFC v. All Blacks.
Under-16 Division 2 Group A: Shelburne United v. St. Joseph’s; Courtown Hibs v. Adamstown FC.
Under-16 Division 2 Group B: Forth Celtic v. Coolboy Rangers; St. Leonards 2nds v. New Ross Celtic.
SUN. APRIL 9
Women’s Premier 1: Adamstown v. Ferns United.
Women’s Division 2: Killenagh Wanderers v. Bunclody AFC; New Ross Town v. All Blacks.
Women’s Division 3 North: Ferns United 2nds v. Aughrim Rangers; St. Joseph’s v. Carnew FC.
Women’s Division 3 South: Seaview United 2nds v. Moyne Rangers.
MON. APRIL 10
FAI Under-19 Group A: Wexford Women’s League v. Waterford Women’s League (4.00 in Bunclody).
Under-13 Division 1: Killenagh Wanderers v. Campile United (11.00).