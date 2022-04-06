Wexford succumb to early goal

Aaron Dobbs goes in where it hurts in a bid to win this tussle in the air.

THE DECISIVE moment arrived at an early stage in Ferrycarrig Park on Friday, with Wexford FC’s unwanted habit of conceding early at home returning to haunt them for the second time in a fortnight.

This SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division clash with table-toppers Cork City was still in the fifth minute when a cross from the left flank was nodded to the net at the far post by Cian Murphy, giving the favourites an early advantage that they protected until the bitter end.

Unlike the loss to Longford, when Wexford conceded another two after going behind at an even earlier stage, at least they competed manfully thereafter and it certainly wasn’t a stroll for the well-supported Munster side.

Their loyal following swelled the crowd to 506, and they needed to be in full voice in the second-half to steer their team to a fifth victory on the trot.

The visitors were captained by Kevin O’Connor from Screen, doubling the number of Wexford natives on the field at the start to two as Enniscorthy’s Aaron Dobbs led the line for the hosts.

And he delivered a typically composed and unflustered performance at left-back, always looking to have plenty of time on the ball as part of a strong back three that also featured Jonas Hakkinen from Finland and Scot Ally Gilchrist.

Dobbs started in place of Dinny Corcoran up front, one of three changes from the scoreless draw away to Bray Wanderers as Thomas Considine and Len O’Sullivan came in for Lorcan Fitzgerald and Aidan Friel respectively.

Unfortunately, Wexford are going through a phase where they are struggling to create decent opportunities, let alone get an actual goal.

Indeed, they haven’t netted since Conor Crowley tucked away a free-kick away to Waterford in the 28th minute on March 11, and this was their third game on the trot without repeating that feat.

While Wexford headed the corner count 9-4, Cork City netminder David Harrington wasn’t seriously tested, although counterpart Paul Hunt might have done better for the header that beat him against his former club.

Conor Davis played the first of those flag-kicks short to Jack Doherty in the seventh minute, and his cross was met by a back-heel from Harry Groome at the near post that didn’t trouble the goalkeeper.

Doherty produced a good first touch from a long ball by Adam Wells, but the ball was nicked away from him before he had a chance to shoot.

Captain Joe Manley then headed over from a Doherty free-kick that he earned himself, while an ambitious shot from distance by Aaron Dobbs was gathered with ease by Harrington.

Another Doherty set-piece, this time to the far post in the 29th minute, was directed towards a lurking Paul Cleary, but the ball took a touch off defender Jonas Hakkinen and was safely gathered by his goalkeeper.

Rúairí Keating embarked on a strong run for Cork City but didn’t get any power behind his strike, with that early goal by attacking partner Cian Murphy still dividing the teams at the interval.

The most likely source of an equaliser in the second-half was from a corner, with seven opportunities arising but the Leesiders defending their lines well.

Ally Gilchrist was particularly effective in getting his head on some teasing deliveries, with Jack Doherty, Conor Davis and Conor Crowley all firing in dangerous deliveries without any joy in the course of the 45 minutes.

Cork City threatened on a breakaway and Cian Bargary fired in a low cross, but Barry Coffey couldn’t keep the ball down and the chance was wasted.

Jack Doherty hit the woodwork from a Conor Davis pass in the 62nd minute, but the linesman’s flag had been raised for offside.

The best opportunity for Cork to double their lead arrived near the end of the third quarter, when Barry Coffey broke menacingly before passing to Cian Bargary.

The latter was poised to let fly with his right peg but his team-mate got there first, directing a weak shot at Paul Hunt to Bargary’s obvious frustration.

Aaron Dobbs headed wide at the near post from a Conor Davis corner in the 67th minute, and the chances were few and far between for Wexford from that point onwards.

Paul Cleary did have a volley blocked after a bout of pinball in the Cork City box after a corner, while a late Joe Manley header from a similar set-piece looped into the air and was easily claimed by Harrington.

Losing 1-0 to the league leaders and likely title winners should be regarded as an alright result in one sense, but by the same token Wexford need to start picking up points at home to entertain any hope at all of being in the mix for promotion at the end of the season.

They will meet the last of their eight rivals – Galway United – for the first time this season in Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday at 5 p.m., thereby the first of four eight-game sections that comprise this division to an end.

And as matters gradually begin to take shape, there’s a somewhat ominous look to the table as – after a much brighter opening than usual – Wexford are back in the bottom three along with familiar company in the shape of Cobh Ramblers and Athlone Town respectively.

Indeed, the only ones missing from this usual group are Cabinteely, who have departed from this league after a short sojourn. Many of their players are now lining out with Bray Wanderers, and they’re not exactly setting the world on fire either.

A win in Galway would be a major statement and would go some way towards altering that state of affairs, but at present it looks like two distinct sections are forming in the First Division, and Wexford are in the one at the wrong end of the table.

Wexford FC: Paul Hunt; Paul Cleary, Joe Manley (capt.), Adam Wells; Thomas Considine, Harry Groome, Jordon Tallon, Len O’Sullivan; Conor Davis; Jack Doherty, Aaron Dobbs. Subs. – Conor Crowley for Tallon (62), Kevin McEvoy for Wells, inj. (74), Evan Farrell for Considine (79), Conor Barry for Davis (79), also Alex Moody, Luke Scanlon, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Tyler Dunphy.

Cork City: David Harrington; Jonas Hakkinen, Ally Gilchrist, Kevin O’Connor (capt.); Aaron Bolger; Kieran Coates, Darragh Crowley, Barry Coffey, Cian Bargary; Cian Murphy, Rúairí Keating. Subs. – Uniss Kargbo for Coates (66), also Jimmy Corcoran, Ronan Hurley, Cian Coleman, Matt Healy, Josh Honohan, Matt Srbely, Oran Crowe, Mark O’Mahony.

Referee: David Keeler (Cork).