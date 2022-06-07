Wexford have high hopes ahead of Kennedy Cup tournament

THE WEXFORD and District Schoolboys League squad will head off to the University of Limerick on Sunday with high hopes of making a real mark in the prestigious SFAI Kennedy Cup.

The Slaneysiders made it all the way to the final of the famous Under-14 tournament in 2012, where they were beaten 1-0 by the Dublin and District Schoolboy League, and although matching, or even bettering, the achievements of that team from ten years ago would be in the back of their minds, manager John Fanning says they’re not going to get ahead of themselves.

Wexford begin their campaign on Monday, June 13, against West Waterford/East Cork, followed by two games, against South Tipperary and North Dublin Schoolboys/Girls League, the next day, and that’s where their full focus is at the moment.

“Really we’re not going to look past the group. We’d like to top the group, that’s really our goal. If you top the group, you’re in the Kennedy Cup quarter-finals proper and that’s what we’ve been working towards,” he said.

“We’ll certainly be putting everything in to going in and topping that group. We’re not getting too far ahead of ourselves. We know what we have as a group, we know what we can achieve.

“We’re going to work towards getting out of the group and then after that we’ll take it one game at a time.”

Excitement is building in the Model county camp ahead of the 32-team tournament, which was first held in 1976, with Wexford making their debut in the competition in 1990.

It certainly has been a long time coming, with the squad having to endure a fractured preparation due to Covid restrictions, practically missing two years of their development.

The group first came together as Under-11s, with 34 players selected, which was then cut down to 28 for Under-12s, and eventually whittled down to the 20 players that are travelling to Limerick, with eight clubs represented.

“At Under-12 we only got to play one competitive inter-league game against Carlow. We played it the Sunday before schools locked down because of Covid, so it stopped us in our tracks,” Fanning said.

“We beat them 2-0 so we had a good start. Things were going well so when the Covid came in it kind of hit us. Like everyone else we couldn’t train.

“We were out and back in, so we couldn’t really get things going. We thought we were in a good place in terms of our development as a group. We felt we were building nicely and starting to play nice football,” he added.

However, all of the teams in the tournament were in the same boat, having to navigate the same choppy waters, and Fanning is delighted with how his players hit the ground running on their return, believing they are in as good a place as they could wish to be ahead of the Kennedy Cup.

“As soon as the restrictions lifted we came back all guns blazing. We thought it might impact us but, to be honest, when we came back as Under-14s it took very little time for us to get back into our stride.

“The lads are a really strong group and the work that the coaches and myself have been doing, especially over the last nine to eleven months, it’s like we never had a break.

“They were kind of ticking along nicely and we’re ready now, we’re ready to go to the Kennedy Cup.

“We were grateful to be able to get back out on to a pitch. We appreciate it because people had a lot tougher times than we had. Football was the last thing on a lot of people’s minds, everyone went through a lot, but it was certainly lovely to get back and we’re all buzzing and there’s a great spirit among the lads,” he said.

Great players that have donned the green jersey of Ireland, like Roy Keane, Damien Duff and Robbie Brady, as well as our own Kevin Doyle, have strutted their stuff in the Kennedy Cup in the past, and Fanning believes that he could have some stars of the future in his ranks and that this tournament is the perfect shop window for them to display their talents.

“I was down there at the last Kennedy Cup that was held in Limerick. The Ireland manager was there, you had a lot of ex-Ireland players there and lots of media.

“There was lots of scouts going around. Guys from Premier League clubs were going around with their folders ticking names off. Even the likes of Barcelona, there’s teams from all over Europe looking at the kids playing.

“It’s the ideal place for a chap to be if he wants to showcase his talent. A lot of big, big names have played in the Kennedy Cup. It’s where a lot of great Irish players came to prominence and it’s where every kid Under-14 wants to be.

“We certainly have four or five lads in that squad who are heading towards League of Ireland when the Kennedy Cup is over, and God only knows where they’re going to end up. I suppose the football world is at their feet.

“There’s fellas in there that I genuinely believe are going to set this tournament alight. We have that quality from number one up to number 20. There’s serious quality in that squad,” he said.

Fanning was full of praise for his coaching team of Dermot Warren, John Rossiter, Dan Stenning, Conor Roche and John Kehoe, as well as a dedicated group of players that are keen to take their advice on board, and now it’s all systems go for their big adventure in Limerick next week.

“They’re such a brilliant group to work with, the management team that I have. They’re so committed to it and everything is done so professionally. The lads certainly have benefited from the standard of coaching they’ve got.

“The players have been great. We’d have a bit of fun throughout the session, but when they come in they know we’re going to get down to business.

“Hopefully it’s going to be the same down on the pitch in Limerick,” he said.

Wexford squad: 1. Enan Quinlan (Gorey Rangers); 2. Alex Norval (Forth Celtic); 3. Rory Ahern (St. Joseph’s); 4. Oisín McDonagh (Glynn Barntown, capt.); 5. Noah Byrne (Gorey Rangers); 6. James Furlong (Adamstown); 7. Rian O’Grady (Forth Celtic); 8. Stephen Murphy (Gorey Rangers); 9. Darragh Buttle (Oylegate United); 10. Marin Kisov (St. Joseph’s); 11. Stephen Connor (St. Joseph’s); 12. Oisín Larkin (Shamrock Rovers); 13. Billy Martin (Glynn Barntown); 14. Caleb Watters (Gorey Rangers); 15. Eoin Tomkins (Gorey Rangers); 16. Kenny Murphy (Gorey Rangers); 17. Ryan Wycherly (Oylegate United); 18. Danny P. Doyle (Glynn Barntown); 19. Darragh Sherlock (Glynn Barntown); 20. Brian Ivers (Newpark United).

Management team: John Fanning (manager), Dermot Warren (head coach), Dan Stenning, Conor Roche, John Kehoe (coaches), John Rossiter (goalkeeping coach), Miriam Sherlock (physio).