Wexford Football League tables

Premier Division

P W D L F A PTS

Forth Celtic 15 9 4 2 36 19 31

Ferns United 16 9 3 4 41 23 30

North End Utd 11 8 3 0 29 7 27

Wexford Bohs 16 8 2 6 35 22 26

Moyne Rgs 15 7 2 6 42 25 23

Shamrock Rvs 15 7 2 6 25 23 23

Courtown 15 5 4 6 22 21 19

Crossabeg 16 5 3 8 35 48 18

Gorey Rgs 8 5 2 1 17 7 17

Corach R 17 5 1 11 19 31 16

Rosslare Rgs 18 0 0 18 12 79 0

Division 1

Bunclody 16 14 1 1 48 11 43

Campile Utd 18 12 2 4 50 27 38

Ajax Athletic 17 10 3 4 41 25 33

North End Utd 16 8 4 4 49 21 28

Glynn Barn 18 7 4 7 50 40 25

Bridge Rvs 17 7 2 8 33 46 23

Shelburne 14 5 4 5 32 22 19

Cloughbawn 15 4 4 7 40 32 19

E’corthy Utd 16 6 1 9 27 32 19

Curracloe Utd 17 4 1 12 36 46 13

St. Leonards 20 1 0 19 12 115 3

Division 2

Ross Celtic 16 11 4 1 48 10 37

Gorey Rgs 17 12 1 4 41 18 37

All Blacks 13 8 3 2 49 19 27

Wexford Bohs 16 6 7 3 29 18 25

Tombrack Utd 15 6 7 2 28 19 25

Kilmore Utd 15 6 3 6 25 27 21

Shamrock Rvs 17 5 6 6 17 27 21

Killenagh 18 6 3 9 27 41 21

Adamstown 15 4 3 8 21 36 15

Gorey Celtic 18 2 4 12 37 61 10

E’corthy Tn 18 1 3 14 13 58 6

Division 3

St. Joseph’s 14 13 1 0 58 12 40

Rathnure Utd 15 9 4 2 49 25 31

Forth Celtic 15 8 3 4 36 30 27

Wexford Cel 16 7 2 7 31 31 23

Camolin Cel 15 5 6 4 51 39 21

Moyne Rgs 15 6 3 6 35 44 21

Taghmon Utd 16 3 4 9 31 60 13

Duncannon 16 2 3 11 19 37 9

Fethard Rgs 16 2 2 12 14 47 8

Division 3A

Ballymurn Cel 16 13 2 1 62 15 41

Fastnet Rvs 17 11 3 3 49 23 36

New Ross Tn 18 10 2 6 54 37 32

Oylegate Utd 17 10 1 6 39 30 31

Bree United 17 8 6 3 42 22 30

E’corthy Utd 17 9 2 6 39 26 29

Kiltealy Celtic 18 7 4 7 44 46 25

Cushinstown 19 5 3 11 25 54 18

Courtown Hibs 18 5 2 11 31 48 17

Cloughbawn 18 5 1 12 23 62 16

Rosbercon 17 0 0 17 16 61 0

Division 4

Bunclody 19 11 5 3 52 38 38

Blackwater 19 11 4 4 57 32 37

Ballagh Utd 17 11 2 4 40 30 35

Glynn Barn 17 10 2 5 45 36 32

Carne FC 19 9 2 8 48 41 29

Shamrock Rvs 20 8 4 8 48 46 28

Rosslare Rgs 18 8 2 8 43 41 26

Crossabeg 18 8 2 8 43 47 26

Ferns United 19 7 3 9 38 39 24

Bridge Rvs 20 2 2 16 31 61 8

St. Joseph’s 18 2 2 14 36 71 8

Division 4A

Curracloe Utd 17 14 1 2 62 26 43

Gorey Rgs 17 11 4 2 67 19 37

Camolin Cel 17 11 2 4 38 31 35

Ajax Athletic 17 9 1 7 40 38 28

Campile Utd 19 8 3 8 36 46 27

Kilmore Utd 19 6 4 9 39 33 22

Shelburne Utd 18 5 5 8 34 35 20

Wexford Bohs 18 6 2 10 37 41 20

Corach R 19 5 2 12 38 57 17

Caim United 18 4 5 9 27 56 17

Wexford Cel 17 3 3 11 29 63 12

Division 5

Forth Celtic 19 16 2 1 80 13 50

Ross Celtic 19 15 4 0 85 15 49

Ferns Utd 20 12 3 5 93 33 39

E’corthy Utd 19 12 3 4 60 23 39

Gorey Celtic 19 11 2 6 59 29 35

All Blacks 19 10 0 9 40 53 30

Ballymurn Cel 20 8 2 10 38 49 26

Adamstown 19 6 4 9 37 54 22

St. Leonards 20 2 1 17 19 59 7

Castledockrell 19 2 1 16 17 75 7

Camolin Celtic 19 1 0 18 20 142 3

Youths premier division

Moyne Rgs 7 4 2 1 20 8 14

Forth Celtic 8 4 2 2 23 15 14

Wexford Albion 7 3 2 2 15 12 11

Shamrock Rvs 9 3 1 5 18 21 10

Gorey Rgs 8 3 1 4 15 23 10

Bunclody 7 3 0 4 13 18 9

North End Utd 7 2 2 3 9 14 8

Youths division 1

New Ross Tn 9 8 0 1 47 14 24

Rosslare Rgs 9 7 0 2 33 21 21

Curracloe Utd 9 5 2 2 36 22 17

Bridge Rvs 9 3 1 5 23 28 10

Glynn Barn 10 2 1 7 23 37 7

All Blacks 10 1 0 9 18 58 3

Youths Division 2

Castledockrell 9 9 0 0 43 3 27

Ferns United 12 7 1 4 42 17 22

Courtown Hibs 9 6 1 2 36 12 19

Gorey Celtic 9 5 1 3 27 12 16

St. Cormac’s 12 5 1 6 31 27 16

Cloughbawn 10 2 0 8 13 46 6

Tombrack Utd 11 0 0 11 4 78 0

YOUTHS Division 3

Shelburne Utd 11 7 1 3 34 12 22

Duncannon 11 6 3 2 23 21 21

Corach R 10 5 3 2 33 14 18

Campile Utd 10 5 3 2 21 13 18

Fastnet Rvs 11 5 1 5 29 25 16

Taghmon Utd 12 3 0 9 27 38 9

St. Leonards 11 1 1 9 16 60 4

YOUTHS Division 4

Wexford Albion 11 10 1 0 44 8 31

Glynn Barn 13 10 0 3 49 25 30

Gorey Rangers 11 8 1 2 40 20 25

Gorey Celtic 12 6 2 4 25 24 20

Rosslare Rgs 13 4 0 9 32 62 12

Curracloe Utd 11 3 1 7 26 30 10

Courtown Hibs 11 3 1 7 19 30 10

Shamrock Rvs 14 1 0 13 9 45 3

UNDER-19 Division

North End Utd 11 9 1 1 33 12 28

Ross Celtic 11 9 0 2 28 13 27

Bunclody 10 6 3 1 31 17 21

Gorey Celtic 12 6 1 5 22 21 19

Glynn Barn 11 6 0 5 32 23 18

Corach R 10 3 1 6 21 33 10

All Blacks 11 3 0 8 20 26 9

Crossabeg 14 0 0 14 5 47 0