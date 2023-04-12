Wexford Football League tables
Premier Division
P W D L F A PTS
Forth Celtic 15 9 4 2 36 19 31
Ferns United 16 9 3 4 41 23 30
North End Utd 11 8 3 0 29 7 27
Wexford Bohs 16 8 2 6 35 22 26
Moyne Rgs 15 7 2 6 42 25 23
Shamrock Rvs 15 7 2 6 25 23 23
Courtown 15 5 4 6 22 21 19
Crossabeg 16 5 3 8 35 48 18
Gorey Rgs 8 5 2 1 17 7 17
Corach R 17 5 1 11 19 31 16
Rosslare Rgs 18 0 0 18 12 79 0
Division 1
Bunclody 16 14 1 1 48 11 43
Campile Utd 18 12 2 4 50 27 38
Ajax Athletic 17 10 3 4 41 25 33
North End Utd 16 8 4 4 49 21 28
Glynn Barn 18 7 4 7 50 40 25
Bridge Rvs 17 7 2 8 33 46 23
Shelburne 14 5 4 5 32 22 19
Cloughbawn 15 4 4 7 40 32 19
E’corthy Utd 16 6 1 9 27 32 19
Curracloe Utd 17 4 1 12 36 46 13
St. Leonards 20 1 0 19 12 115 3
Division 2
Ross Celtic 16 11 4 1 48 10 37
Gorey Rgs 17 12 1 4 41 18 37
All Blacks 13 8 3 2 49 19 27
Wexford Bohs 16 6 7 3 29 18 25
Tombrack Utd 15 6 7 2 28 19 25
Kilmore Utd 15 6 3 6 25 27 21
Shamrock Rvs 17 5 6 6 17 27 21
Killenagh 18 6 3 9 27 41 21
Adamstown 15 4 3 8 21 36 15
Gorey Celtic 18 2 4 12 37 61 10
E’corthy Tn 18 1 3 14 13 58 6
Division 3
St. Joseph’s 14 13 1 0 58 12 40
Rathnure Utd 15 9 4 2 49 25 31
Forth Celtic 15 8 3 4 36 30 27
Wexford Cel 16 7 2 7 31 31 23
Camolin Cel 15 5 6 4 51 39 21
Moyne Rgs 15 6 3 6 35 44 21
Taghmon Utd 16 3 4 9 31 60 13
Duncannon 16 2 3 11 19 37 9
Fethard Rgs 16 2 2 12 14 47 8
Division 3A
Ballymurn Cel 16 13 2 1 62 15 41
Fastnet Rvs 17 11 3 3 49 23 36
New Ross Tn 18 10 2 6 54 37 32
Oylegate Utd 17 10 1 6 39 30 31
Bree United 17 8 6 3 42 22 30
E’corthy Utd 17 9 2 6 39 26 29
Kiltealy Celtic 18 7 4 7 44 46 25
Cushinstown 19 5 3 11 25 54 18
Courtown Hibs 18 5 2 11 31 48 17
Cloughbawn 18 5 1 12 23 62 16
Rosbercon 17 0 0 17 16 61 0
Division 4
Bunclody 19 11 5 3 52 38 38
Blackwater 19 11 4 4 57 32 37
Ballagh Utd 17 11 2 4 40 30 35
Glynn Barn 17 10 2 5 45 36 32
Carne FC 19 9 2 8 48 41 29
Shamrock Rvs 20 8 4 8 48 46 28
Rosslare Rgs 18 8 2 8 43 41 26
Crossabeg 18 8 2 8 43 47 26
Ferns United 19 7 3 9 38 39 24
Bridge Rvs 20 2 2 16 31 61 8
St. Joseph’s 18 2 2 14 36 71 8
Division 4A
Curracloe Utd 17 14 1 2 62 26 43
Gorey Rgs 17 11 4 2 67 19 37
Camolin Cel 17 11 2 4 38 31 35
Ajax Athletic 17 9 1 7 40 38 28
Campile Utd 19 8 3 8 36 46 27
Kilmore Utd 19 6 4 9 39 33 22
Shelburne Utd 18 5 5 8 34 35 20
Wexford Bohs 18 6 2 10 37 41 20
Corach R 19 5 2 12 38 57 17
Caim United 18 4 5 9 27 56 17
Wexford Cel 17 3 3 11 29 63 12
Division 5
Forth Celtic 19 16 2 1 80 13 50
Ross Celtic 19 15 4 0 85 15 49
Ferns Utd 20 12 3 5 93 33 39
E’corthy Utd 19 12 3 4 60 23 39
Gorey Celtic 19 11 2 6 59 29 35
All Blacks 19 10 0 9 40 53 30
Ballymurn Cel 20 8 2 10 38 49 26
Adamstown 19 6 4 9 37 54 22
St. Leonards 20 2 1 17 19 59 7
Castledockrell 19 2 1 16 17 75 7
Camolin Celtic 19 1 0 18 20 142 3
Youths premier division
Moyne Rgs 7 4 2 1 20 8 14
Forth Celtic 8 4 2 2 23 15 14
Wexford Albion 7 3 2 2 15 12 11
Shamrock Rvs 9 3 1 5 18 21 10
Gorey Rgs 8 3 1 4 15 23 10
Bunclody 7 3 0 4 13 18 9
North End Utd 7 2 2 3 9 14 8
Youths division 1
New Ross Tn 9 8 0 1 47 14 24
Rosslare Rgs 9 7 0 2 33 21 21
Curracloe Utd 9 5 2 2 36 22 17
Bridge Rvs 9 3 1 5 23 28 10
Glynn Barn 10 2 1 7 23 37 7
All Blacks 10 1 0 9 18 58 3
Youths Division 2
Castledockrell 9 9 0 0 43 3 27
Ferns United 12 7 1 4 42 17 22
Courtown Hibs 9 6 1 2 36 12 19
Gorey Celtic 9 5 1 3 27 12 16
St. Cormac’s 12 5 1 6 31 27 16
Cloughbawn 10 2 0 8 13 46 6
Tombrack Utd 11 0 0 11 4 78 0
YOUTHS Division 3
Shelburne Utd 11 7 1 3 34 12 22
Duncannon 11 6 3 2 23 21 21
Corach R 10 5 3 2 33 14 18
Campile Utd 10 5 3 2 21 13 18
Fastnet Rvs 11 5 1 5 29 25 16
Taghmon Utd 12 3 0 9 27 38 9
St. Leonards 11 1 1 9 16 60 4
YOUTHS Division 4
Wexford Albion 11 10 1 0 44 8 31
Glynn Barn 13 10 0 3 49 25 30
Gorey Rangers 11 8 1 2 40 20 25
Gorey Celtic 12 6 2 4 25 24 20
Rosslare Rgs 13 4 0 9 32 62 12
Curracloe Utd 11 3 1 7 26 30 10
Courtown Hibs 11 3 1 7 19 30 10
Shamrock Rvs 14 1 0 13 9 45 3
UNDER-19 Division
North End Utd 11 9 1 1 33 12 28
Ross Celtic 11 9 0 2 28 13 27
Bunclody 10 6 3 1 31 17 21
Gorey Celtic 12 6 1 5 22 21 19
Glynn Barn 11 6 0 5 32 23 18
Corach R 10 3 1 6 21 33 10
All Blacks 11 3 0 8 20 26 9
Crossabeg 14 0 0 14 5 47 0