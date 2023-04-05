Wexford Football League tables
Premier Division
P W D L F A PTS
Ferns United 15 9 3 3 41 22 30
Forth Celtic 14 8 4 2 35 19 28
Wexford Bohs 16 8 2 6 35 22 26
North End Utd 10 7 3 0 25 7 24
Moyne Rgs 14 6 2 6 28 23 20
Shamrock Rvs 14 6 2 6 24 23 20
Courtown 14 5 4 5 20 17 19
Gorey Rgs 8 5 2 1 17 7 17
Corach R 16 5 1 10 19 30 16
Crossabeg 15 4 3 8 28 45 15
Rosslare Rgs 16 0 0 16 9 68 0
Division 1
Bunclody 16 14 1 1 48 11 43
Campile Utd 17 11 2 4 45 23 35
North End Utd 16 8 4 4 49 21 28
Ajax Athletic 16 9 3 4 35 23 30
Glynn Barn 17 7 4 6 46 35 25
Bridge Rvs 16 7 2 7 31 40 23
E’corthy Utd 16 6 1 9 27 32 19
Shelburne 13 5 3 5 31 21 18
Cloughbawn 14 4 3 7 39 31 18
Curracloe Utd 17 4 1 12 36 46 13
St. Leonards 20 1 0 19 12 115 3
Division 2
Ross Celtic 16 11 4 1 48 10 37
Gorey Rgs 16 12 1 3 41 17 37
All Blacks 13 8 3 2 49 19 27
Wexford Bohs 16 6 7 3 29 18 25
Tombrack Utd 15 6 7 2 28 19 25
Kilmore Utd 14 5 3 6 24 27 18
Shamrock Rvs 16 4 6 6 14 26 18
Killenagh 17 5 3 9 25 40 18
Adamstown 14 4 3 7 20 34 15
Gorey Celtic 18 2 4 12 37 61 10
E’corthy Tn 17 1 3 13 12 55 6
Division 3
St. Joseph’s 12 11 1 0 47 12 34
Rathnure Utd 15 9 4 2 49 25 31
Forth Celtic 15 8 3 4 36 30 27
Wexford Cel 16 7 2 7 31 31 23
Moyne Rgs 14 6 3 5 35 37 21
Camolin Cel 14 5 5 4 49 37 20
Taghmon Utd 15 3 4 8 31 56 13
Duncannon 15 2 2 11 17 35 8
Fethard Rgs 16 2 2 12 14 47 8
Division 3A
Ballymurn Cel 16 13 2 1 62 15 41
Fastnet Rvs 17 11 3 3 49 23 36
Oylegate Utd 17 10 1 6 39 30 31
Bree United 17 8 6 3 42 22 30
New Ross Tn 17 9 2 6 50 35 29
E’corthy Utd 16 8 2 6 33 23 26
Kiltealy Celtic 17 7 3 7 41 43 24
Courtown Hibs 17 5 2 10 29 44 17
Cushinstown 17 5 2 10 19 45 17
Cloughbawn 17 4 1 12 21 62 13
Rosbercon 16 0 0 16 16 59 0
Division 4
Blackwater 19 11 4 4 57 32 37
Bunclody 18 10 5 3 47 37 35
Ballagh Utd 17 11 2 4 40 30 35
Glynn Barn 17 10 2 5 45 36 32
Carne FC 19 9 2 8 48 41 29
Shamrock Rvs 19 8 4 7 48 41 28
Crossabeg 18 8 2 8 43 47 26
Ferns United 19 7 3 9 38 39 24
Rosslare Rgs 16 6 2 8 33 38 20
Bridge Rvs 18 2 2 14 27 51 8
St. Joseph’s 18 2 2 14 36 71 8
Division 4A
Curracloe Utd 16 13 1 2 56 26 40
Gorey Rgs 17 11 4 2 67 19 37
Camolin Cel 17 11 2 4 38 31 35
Ajax Athletic 17 9 1 7 40 38 28
Campile Utd 19 8 3 8 36 46 27
Kilmore Utd 18 5 4 9 36 33 19
Shelburne Utd 17 5 4 8 30 31 19
Wexford Bohs 16 6 1 9 33 35 19
Caim United 17 4 5 8 27 50 17
Corach R 17 4 2 11 36 55 14
Wexford Cel 17 3 3 11 29 63 12
Division 5
Forth Celtic 18 15 2 1 73 13 47
Ross Celtic 17 13 4 0 77 14 43
E’corthy Utd 19 12 3 4 60 23 39
Ferns Utd 19 11 3 5 90 33 36
Gorey Celtic 19 11 2 6 59 29 35
All Blacks 17 10 0 7 40 43 30
Ballymurn Cel 20 8 2 10 38 49 26
Adamstown 18 6 4 8 37 48 22
St. Leonards 20 2 1 17 19 59 7
Castledockrell 18 2 1 15 16 73 7
Camolin Celtic 19 1 0 18 20 142 3
Youths premier division
Moyne Rgs 7 4 2 1 20 8 14
Forth Celtic 8 4 2 2 23 15 14
Wexford Albion 7 3 2 2 15 12 11
Gorey Rgs 7 3 1 3 13 20 10
Bunclody 7 3 0 4 13 18 9
North End Utd 7 2 2 3 9 14 8
Shamrock Rvs 7 1 1 5 13 19 4
Youths division 1
Rosslare Rgs 9 7 0 2 33 21 21
New Ross Tn 7 6 0 1 34 12 18
Curracloe Utd 8 5 2 1 35 18 17
Bridge Rvs 9 3 1 5 23 28 10
Glynn Barn 9 2 1 6 20 33 7
All Blacks 8 0 0 8 13 46 0
Youths Division 2
Castledockrell 8 8 0 0 41 3 24
Ferns United 9 6 1 2 39 11 19
Gorey Celtic 9 5 1 3 27 12 16
St. Cormac’s 11 5 1 5 29 24 16
Courtown Hibs 7 4 1 2 29 9 13
Cloughbawn 9 2 0 7 13 45 6
Tombrack Utd 11 0 0 11 4 78 0
YOUTHS Division 3
Shelburne Utd 9 6 1 2 29 10 19
Duncannon 10 5 3 2 21 20 18
Fastnet Rvs 10 5 1 4 28 23 16
Corach R 9 4 3 2 30 13 15
Campile Utd 9 4 3 2 19 12 15
Taghmon Utd 11 3 0 8 26 35 9
St. Leonards 10 1 1 8 16 56 4
YOUTHS Division 4
Wexford Albion 10 9 1 0 38 7 28
Gorey Rangers 10 8 1 1 38 12 25
Glynn Barn 11 8 0 3 37 20 24
Gorey Celtic 11 6 2 3 22 20 20
Curracloe Utd 10 3 1 6 25 24 10
Courtown Hibs 11 3 1 7 19 30 10
Rosslare Rgs 11 3 0 8 25 55 9
Shamrock Rvs 14 1 0 13 9 45 3
UNDER-19 Division
North End Utd 11 9 1 1 33 12 28
Ross Celtic 11 9 0 2 28 13 27
Bunclody 9 6 2 1 30 16 20
Glynn Barn 11 6 0 5 32 23 18
Gorey Celtic 11 6 0 5 21 20 18
Corach R 10 3 1 6 21 33 10
All Blacks 11 3 0 8 20 26 9
Crossabeg 14 0 0 14 5 47 0