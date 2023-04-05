Wexford

Wexford Football League tables

Wexford People

Premier Division

P W D L F A PTS

Ferns United 15 9 3 3 41 22 30

Forth Celtic 14 8 4 2 35 19 28

Wexford Bohs 16 8 2 6 35 22 26

North End Utd 10 7 3 0 25 7 24

Moyne Rgs 14 6 2 6 28 23 20

Shamrock Rvs 14 6 2 6 24 23 20

Courtown 14 5 4 5 20 17 19

Gorey Rgs 8 5 2 1 17 7 17

Corach R 16 5 1 10 19 30 16

Crossabeg 15 4 3 8 28 45 15

Rosslare Rgs 16 0 0 16 9 68 0

Division 1

Bunclody 16 14 1 1 48 11 43

Campile Utd 17 11 2 4 45 23 35

North End Utd 16 8 4 4 49 21 28

Ajax Athletic 16 9 3 4 35 23 30

Glynn Barn 17 7 4 6 46 35 25

Bridge Rvs 16 7 2 7 31 40 23

E’corthy Utd 16 6 1 9 27 32 19

Shelburne 13 5 3 5 31 21 18

Cloughbawn 14 4 3 7 39 31 18

Curracloe Utd 17 4 1 12 36 46 13

St. Leonards 20 1 0 19 12 115 3

Division 2

Ross Celtic 16 11 4 1 48 10 37

Gorey Rgs 16 12 1 3 41 17 37

All Blacks 13 8 3 2 49 19 27

Wexford Bohs 16 6 7 3 29 18 25

Tombrack Utd 15 6 7 2 28 19 25

Kilmore Utd 14 5 3 6 24 27 18

Shamrock Rvs 16 4 6 6 14 26 18

Killenagh 17 5 3 9 25 40 18

Adamstown 14 4 3 7 20 34 15

Gorey Celtic 18 2 4 12 37 61 10

E’corthy Tn 17 1 3 13 12 55 6

Division 3

St. Joseph’s 12 11 1 0 47 12 34

Rathnure Utd 15 9 4 2 49 25 31

Forth Celtic 15 8 3 4 36 30 27

Wexford Cel 16 7 2 7 31 31 23

Moyne Rgs 14 6 3 5 35 37 21

Camolin Cel 14 5 5 4 49 37 20

Taghmon Utd 15 3 4 8 31 56 13

Duncannon 15 2 2 11 17 35 8

Fethard Rgs 16 2 2 12 14 47 8

Division 3A

Ballymurn Cel 16 13 2 1 62 15 41

Fastnet Rvs 17 11 3 3 49 23 36

Oylegate Utd 17 10 1 6 39 30 31

Bree United 17 8 6 3 42 22 30

New Ross Tn 17 9 2 6 50 35 29

E’corthy Utd 16 8 2 6 33 23 26

Kiltealy Celtic 17 7 3 7 41 43 24

Courtown Hibs 17 5 2 10 29 44 17

Cushinstown 17 5 2 10 19 45 17

Cloughbawn 17 4 1 12 21 62 13

Rosbercon 16 0 0 16 16 59 0

Division 4

Blackwater 19 11 4 4 57 32 37

Bunclody 18 10 5 3 47 37 35

Ballagh Utd 17 11 2 4 40 30 35

Glynn Barn 17 10 2 5 45 36 32

Carne FC 19 9 2 8 48 41 29

Shamrock Rvs 19 8 4 7 48 41 28

Crossabeg 18 8 2 8 43 47 26

Ferns United 19 7 3 9 38 39 24

Rosslare Rgs 16 6 2 8 33 38 20

Bridge Rvs 18 2 2 14 27 51 8

St. Joseph’s 18 2 2 14 36 71 8

Division 4A

Curracloe Utd 16 13 1 2 56 26 40

Gorey Rgs 17 11 4 2 67 19 37

Camolin Cel 17 11 2 4 38 31 35

Ajax Athletic 17 9 1 7 40 38 28

Campile Utd 19 8 3 8 36 46 27

Kilmore Utd 18 5 4 9 36 33 19

Shelburne Utd 17 5 4 8 30 31 19

Wexford Bohs 16 6 1 9 33 35 19

Caim United 17 4 5 8 27 50 17

Corach R 17 4 2 11 36 55 14

Wexford Cel 17 3 3 11 29 63 12

Division 5

Forth Celtic 18 15 2 1 73 13 47

Ross Celtic 17 13 4 0 77 14 43

E’corthy Utd 19 12 3 4 60 23 39

Ferns Utd 19 11 3 5 90 33 36

Gorey Celtic 19 11 2 6 59 29 35

All Blacks 17 10 0 7 40 43 30

Ballymurn Cel 20 8 2 10 38 49 26

Adamstown 18 6 4 8 37 48 22

St. Leonards 20 2 1 17 19 59 7

Castledockrell 18 2 1 15 16 73 7

Camolin Celtic 19 1 0 18 20 142 3

Youths premier division

Moyne Rgs 7 4 2 1 20 8 14

Forth Celtic 8 4 2 2 23 15 14

Wexford Albion 7 3 2 2 15 12 11

Gorey Rgs 7 3 1 3 13 20 10

Bunclody 7 3 0 4 13 18 9

North End Utd 7 2 2 3 9 14 8

Shamrock Rvs 7 1 1 5 13 19 4

Youths division 1

Rosslare Rgs 9 7 0 2 33 21 21

New Ross Tn 7 6 0 1 34 12 18

Curracloe Utd 8 5 2 1 35 18 17

Bridge Rvs 9 3 1 5 23 28 10

Glynn Barn 9 2 1 6 20 33 7

All Blacks 8 0 0 8 13 46 0

Youths Division 2

Castledockrell 8 8 0 0 41 3 24

Ferns United 9 6 1 2 39 11 19

Gorey Celtic 9 5 1 3 27 12 16

St. Cormac’s 11 5 1 5 29 24 16

Courtown Hibs 7 4 1 2 29 9 13

Cloughbawn 9 2 0 7 13 45 6

Tombrack Utd 11 0 0 11 4 78 0

YOUTHS Division 3

Shelburne Utd 9 6 1 2 29 10 19

Duncannon 10 5 3 2 21 20 18

Fastnet Rvs 10 5 1 4 28 23 16

Corach R 9 4 3 2 30 13 15

Campile Utd 9 4 3 2 19 12 15

Taghmon Utd 11 3 0 8 26 35 9

St. Leonards 10 1 1 8 16 56 4

YOUTHS Division 4

Wexford Albion 10 9 1 0 38 7 28

Gorey Rangers 10 8 1 1 38 12 25

Glynn Barn 11 8 0 3 37 20 24

Gorey Celtic 11 6 2 3 22 20 20

Curracloe Utd 10 3 1 6 25 24 10

Courtown Hibs 11 3 1 7 19 30 10

Rosslare Rgs 11 3 0 8 25 55 9

Shamrock Rvs 14 1 0 13 9 45 3

UNDER-19 Division

North End Utd 11 9 1 1 33 12 28

Ross Celtic 11 9 0 2 28 13 27

Bunclody 9 6 2 1 30 16 20

Glynn Barn 11 6 0 5 32 23 18

Gorey Celtic 11 6 0 5 21 20 18

Corach R 10 3 1 6 21 33 10

All Blacks 11 3 0 8 20 26 9

Crossabeg 14 0 0 14 5 47 0