Wexford Football League tables
Premier Division
P W D L F A PTS
Forth Celtic 14 8 4 2 35 19 28
Ferns United 14 8 3 3 38 22 27
Wexford Bohs 16 8 2 6 35 22 26
North End Utd 10 7 3 0 25 7 24
Moyne Rgs 14 6 2 6 28 23 20
Shamrock Rvs 14 6 2 6 24 23 20
Courtown 14 5 4 5 20 17 19
Gorey Rgs 8 5 2 1 17 7 17
Corach R 16 5 1 10 19 30 16
Crossabeg 15 4 3 8 28 45 15
Rosslare Rgs 15 0 0 15 9 65 0
Division 1
Bunclody 16 14 1 1 48 11 43
Campile Utd 16 10 2 4 42 22 32
North End Utd 16 8 4 4 49 21 28
Ajax Athletic 15 8 3 4 33 22 27
Glynn Barn 16 7 4 5 45 33 25
Bridge Rvs 15 7 2 6 30 37 23
Shelburne 13 5 3 5 31 21 18
Cloughbawn 14 4 3 7 39 31 18
E’corthy Utd 15 5 1 9 24 32 16
Curracloe Utd 16 4 1 11 36 43 13
St. Leonards 20 1 0 19 12 115 3
Division 2
Gorey Rgs 16 12 1 3 41 17 37
Ross Celtic 15 11 3 1 47 9 36
All Blacks 13 8 3 2 49 19 27
Tombrack Utd 15 6 7 2 28 19 25
Wexford Bohs 15 6 6 3 28 17 24
Shamrock Rvs 16 4 6 6 14 26 18
Kilmore Utd 13 4 3 6 19 26 15
Adamstown 14 4 3 7 20 34 15
Killenagh 16 4 3 9 21 39 15
Gorey Celtic 17 2 4 11 36 56 10
E’corthy Tn 16 1 3 12 11 51 6
Division 3
St. Joseph’s 12 11 1 0 47 12 34
Rathnure Utd 15 9 4 2 49 25 31
Forth Celtic 15 8 3 4 36 30 27
Wexford Cel 15 7 2 6 28 24 23
Moyne Rgs 14 6 3 5 35 37 21
Camolin Cel 13 4 5 4 42 34 17
Taghmon Utd 15 3 4 8 31 56 13
Duncannon 15 2 2 11 17 35 8
Fethard Rgs 16 2 2 12 14 47 8
Division 3A
Ballymurn Cel 16 13 2 1 62 15 41
Fastnet Rvs 17 11 3 3 49 23 36
Oylegate Utd 16 9 1 6 33 30 28
Bree United 16 7 6 3 38 21 27
New Ross Tn 16 8 2 6 45 33 26
E’corthy Utd 16 8 2 6 33 23 26
Kiltealy Celtic 16 7 3 6 40 39 24
Cushinstown 16 5 2 9 17 40 17
Courtown Hibs 16 4 2 10 25 41 14
Cloughbawn 16 4 1 11 21 56 13
Rosbercon 15 0 0 15 13 55 0
Division 4
Bunclody 18 10 5 3 47 37 35
Blackwater 18 10 4 4 54 31 34
Glynn Barn 17 10 2 5 45 36 32
Ballagh Utd 16 10 2 4 37 28 32
Shamrock Rvs 18 8 3 7 47 40 27
Carne FC 18 8 2 8 44 38 26
Crossabeg 17 8 1 8 42 46 25
Ferns United 18 7 3 8 37 36 24
Rosslare Rgs 16 6 2 8 33 38 20
Bridge Rvs 17 2 2 13 24 47 8
St. Joseph’s 17 2 2 13 34 68 8
Division 4A
Curracloe Utd 16 13 1 2 56 26 40
Gorey Rgs 17 11 4 2 67 19 37
Camolin Cel 17 11 2 4 38 31 35
Ajax Athletic 16 8 1 7 38 37 25
Campile Utd 18 7 3 8 34 45 24
Kilmore Utd 18 5 4 9 36 33 19
Shelburne Utd 16 5 4 7 29 29 19
Wexford Bohs 16 6 1 9 33 35 19
Caim United 16 4 5 7 26 48 17
Wexford Cel 16 3 3 10 27 59 12
Corach R 16 3 2 11 32 53 11
Division 5
Forth Celtic 18 15 2 1 73 13 47
Ross Celtic 17 13 4 0 77 14 43
Ferns Utd 19 11 3 5 90 33 36
E’corthy Utd 18 11 3 4 50 23 36
Gorey Celtic 19 11 2 6 59 29 35
All Blacks 17 10 0 7 40 43 30
Ballymurn Cel 20 8 2 10 38 49 26
Adamstown 18 6 4 8 37 48 22
St. Leonards 20 2 1 17 19 59 7
Castledockrell 17 2 1 14 16 63 7
Camolin Celtic 19 1 0 18 20 142 3
Youths Premier Division
Moyne Rgs 7 4 2 1 20 8 14
Forth Celtic 8 4 2 2 23 15 14
Wexford Albion 7 3 2 2 15 12 11
Gorey Rgs 7 3 1 3 13 20 10
Bunclody 7 3 0 4 13 18 9
North End Utd 7 2 2 3 9 14 8
Shamrock Rvs 7 1 1 5 13 19 4
Youths Division 1
Rosslare Rgs 9 7 0 2 33 21 21
New Ross Tn 7 6 0 1 34 12 18
Curracloe Utd 8 5 2 1 35 18 17
Bridge Rvs 8 3 1 4 21 25 10
Glynn Barn 8 1 1 6 17 31 4
All Blacks 8 0 0 8 13 46 0
Youths Division 2
Castledockrell 8 8 0 0 41 3 24
Ferns United 9 6 1 2 39 11 19
Gorey Celtic 9 5 1 3 27 12 16
St. Cormac’s 11 5 1 5 29 24 16
Courtown Hibs 7 4 1 2 29 9 13
Cloughbawn 9 2 0 7 13 45 6
Tombrack Utd 11 0 0 11 4 78 0
Youths Division 3
Shelburne Utd 9 6 1 2 29 10 19
Duncannon 10 5 3 2 21 20 18
Fastnet Rvs 10 5 1 4 28 23 16
Corach R 9 4 3 2 30 13 15
Campile Utd 8 4 3 1 19 11 15
Taghmon Utd 10 2 0 8 25 35 6
St. Leonards 10 1 1 8 16 56 4
Youths Division 4
Wexford Albion 10 9 1 0 38 7 28
Gorey Rangers 10 8 1 1 38 12 25
Glynn Barn 11 8 0 3 37 20 24
Gorey Celtic 11 6 2 3 22 20 20
Curracloe Utd 10 3 1 6 25 24 10
Courtown Hibs 11 3 1 7 19 30 10
Rosslare Rgs 11 3 0 8 25 55 9
Shamrock Rvs 14 1 0 13 9 45 3
Under-19 Division
North End Utd 10 8 1 1 30 10 25
Ross Celtic 10 8 0 2 26 12 24
Glynn Barn 11 6 0 5 32 23 18
Gorey Celtic 10 6 0 4 19 17 18
Bunclody 8 5 2 1 27 16 17
Corach R 9 3 1 5 20 31 10
All Blacks 10 3 0 7 20 23 9
Crossabeg 14 0 0 14 5 47 0