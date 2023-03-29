Wexford

Wexford Football League tables

Premier Division

P W D L F A PTS

Forth Celtic 14 8 4 2 35 19 28

Ferns United 14 8 3 3 38 22 27

Wexford Bohs 16 8 2 6 35 22 26

North End Utd 10 7 3 0 25 7 24

Moyne Rgs 14 6 2 6 28 23 20

Shamrock Rvs 14 6 2 6 24 23 20

Courtown 14 5 4 5 20 17 19

Gorey Rgs 8 5 2 1 17 7 17

Corach R 16 5 1 10 19 30 16

Crossabeg 15 4 3 8 28 45 15

Rosslare Rgs 15 0 0 15 9 65 0

Division 1

Bunclody 16 14 1 1 48 11 43

Campile Utd 16 10 2 4 42 22 32

North End Utd 16 8 4 4 49 21 28

Ajax Athletic 15 8 3 4 33 22 27

Glynn Barn 16 7 4 5 45 33 25

Bridge Rvs 15 7 2 6 30 37 23

Shelburne 13 5 3 5 31 21 18

Cloughbawn 14 4 3 7 39 31 18

E’corthy Utd 15 5 1 9 24 32 16

Curracloe Utd 16 4 1 11 36 43 13

St. Leonards 20 1 0 19 12 115 3

Division 2

Gorey Rgs 16 12 1 3 41 17 37

Ross Celtic 15 11 3 1 47 9 36

All Blacks 13 8 3 2 49 19 27

Tombrack Utd 15 6 7 2 28 19 25

Wexford Bohs 15 6 6 3 28 17 24

Shamrock Rvs 16 4 6 6 14 26 18

Kilmore Utd 13 4 3 6 19 26 15

Adamstown 14 4 3 7 20 34 15

Killenagh 16 4 3 9 21 39 15

Gorey Celtic 17 2 4 11 36 56 10

E’corthy Tn 16 1 3 12 11 51 6

Division 3

St. Joseph’s 12 11 1 0 47 12 34

Rathnure Utd 15 9 4 2 49 25 31

Forth Celtic 15 8 3 4 36 30 27

Wexford Cel 15 7 2 6 28 24 23

Moyne Rgs 14 6 3 5 35 37 21

Camolin Cel 13 4 5 4 42 34 17

Taghmon Utd 15 3 4 8 31 56 13

Duncannon 15 2 2 11 17 35 8

Fethard Rgs 16 2 2 12 14 47 8

Division 3A

Ballymurn Cel 16 13 2 1 62 15 41

Fastnet Rvs 17 11 3 3 49 23 36

Oylegate Utd 16 9 1 6 33 30 28

Bree United 16 7 6 3 38 21 27

New Ross Tn 16 8 2 6 45 33 26

E’corthy Utd 16 8 2 6 33 23 26

Kiltealy Celtic 16 7 3 6 40 39 24

Cushinstown 16 5 2 9 17 40 17

Courtown Hibs 16 4 2 10 25 41 14

Cloughbawn 16 4 1 11 21 56 13

Rosbercon 15 0 0 15 13 55 0

Division 4

Bunclody 18 10 5 3 47 37 35

Blackwater 18 10 4 4 54 31 34

Glynn Barn 17 10 2 5 45 36 32

Ballagh Utd 16 10 2 4 37 28 32

Shamrock Rvs 18 8 3 7 47 40 27

Carne FC 18 8 2 8 44 38 26

Crossabeg 17 8 1 8 42 46 25

Ferns United 18 7 3 8 37 36 24

Rosslare Rgs 16 6 2 8 33 38 20

Bridge Rvs 17 2 2 13 24 47 8

St. Joseph’s 17 2 2 13 34 68 8

Division 4A

Curracloe Utd 16 13 1 2 56 26 40

Gorey Rgs 17 11 4 2 67 19 37

Camolin Cel 17 11 2 4 38 31 35

Ajax Athletic 16 8 1 7 38 37 25

Campile Utd 18 7 3 8 34 45 24

Kilmore Utd 18 5 4 9 36 33 19

Shelburne Utd 16 5 4 7 29 29 19

Wexford Bohs 16 6 1 9 33 35 19

Caim United 16 4 5 7 26 48 17

Wexford Cel 16 3 3 10 27 59 12

Corach R 16 3 2 11 32 53 11

Division 5

Forth Celtic 18 15 2 1 73 13 47

Ross Celtic 17 13 4 0 77 14 43

Ferns Utd 19 11 3 5 90 33 36

E’corthy Utd 18 11 3 4 50 23 36

Gorey Celtic 19 11 2 6 59 29 35

All Blacks 17 10 0 7 40 43 30

Ballymurn Cel 20 8 2 10 38 49 26

Adamstown 18 6 4 8 37 48 22

St. Leonards 20 2 1 17 19 59 7

Castledockrell 17 2 1 14 16 63 7

Camolin Celtic 19 1 0 18 20 142 3

Youths Premier Division

Moyne Rgs 7 4 2 1 20 8 14

Forth Celtic 8 4 2 2 23 15 14

Wexford Albion 7 3 2 2 15 12 11

Gorey Rgs 7 3 1 3 13 20 10

Bunclody 7 3 0 4 13 18 9

North End Utd 7 2 2 3 9 14 8

Shamrock Rvs 7 1 1 5 13 19 4

Youths Division 1

Rosslare Rgs 9 7 0 2 33 21 21

New Ross Tn 7 6 0 1 34 12 18

Curracloe Utd 8 5 2 1 35 18 17

Bridge Rvs 8 3 1 4 21 25 10

Glynn Barn 8 1 1 6 17 31 4

All Blacks 8 0 0 8 13 46 0

Youths Division 2

Castledockrell 8 8 0 0 41 3 24

Ferns United 9 6 1 2 39 11 19

Gorey Celtic 9 5 1 3 27 12 16

St. Cormac’s 11 5 1 5 29 24 16

Courtown Hibs 7 4 1 2 29 9 13

Cloughbawn 9 2 0 7 13 45 6

Tombrack Utd 11 0 0 11 4 78 0

Youths Division 3

Shelburne Utd 9 6 1 2 29 10 19

Duncannon 10 5 3 2 21 20 18

Fastnet Rvs 10 5 1 4 28 23 16

Corach R 9 4 3 2 30 13 15

Campile Utd 8 4 3 1 19 11 15

Taghmon Utd 10 2 0 8 25 35 6

St. Leonards 10 1 1 8 16 56 4

Youths Division 4

Wexford Albion 10 9 1 0 38 7 28

Gorey Rangers 10 8 1 1 38 12 25

Glynn Barn 11 8 0 3 37 20 24

Gorey Celtic 11 6 2 3 22 20 20

Curracloe Utd 10 3 1 6 25 24 10

Courtown Hibs 11 3 1 7 19 30 10

Rosslare Rgs 11 3 0 8 25 55 9

Shamrock Rvs 14 1 0 13 9 45 3

Under-19 Division

North End Utd 10 8 1 1 30 10 25

Ross Celtic 10 8 0 2 26 12 24

Glynn Barn 11 6 0 5 32 23 18

Gorey Celtic 10 6 0 4 19 17 18

Bunclody 8 5 2 1 27 16 17

Corach R 9 3 1 5 20 31 10

All Blacks 10 3 0 7 20 23 9

Crossabeg 14 0 0 14 5 47 0