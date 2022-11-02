Wexford Football League tables

Premier Division
P W D L F A PTS
Ferns United 5 5 0 0 17 4 15
North End Utd 4 3 1 0 11 2 10
Forth Celtic 4 3 0 1 14 6 9
Courtown 4 3 0 1 8 3 9
Wexford Bohs 4 2 0 2 9 5 6
Shamrock Rvs 4 2 0 2 8 8 6
Gorey Rgs 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Moyne Rgs 3 1 0 2 5 5 3
Corach R 6 1 0 5 8 12 3
Crossabeg 5 1 0 4 6 17 3
Rosslare Rgs 5 0 0 5 3 28 0
Division 1
Bunclody 6 5 1 0 22 3 16
North End Utd 7 4 0 3 19 11 12
Ajax Athletic 6 3 1 2 10 8 10
E’corthy Utd 6 3 0 3 16 11 9
Campile Utd 4 3 0 1 14 9 9
Bridge Rvs 6 3 0 3 13 18 9
Cloughbawn 6 2 1 3 18 17 7
Shelburne 4 2 1 1 7 6 7
Glynn Barn 6 2 0 4 11 16 6
Curracloe Utd 6 1 0 5 8 18 3
St. Leonards 5 1 0 4 3 24 3
Division 2
Gorey Rgs 7 5 0 2 22 9 15
All Blacks 7 4 2 1 29 11 14
Ross Celtic 6 4 2 0 15 6 14
Killenagh 7 3 2 2 15 18 11
Shamrock Rvs 8 2 4 2 10 15 10
Tombrack Utd 5 2 2 1 11 7 8
Wexford Bohs 5 1 3 1 11 7 6
Gorey Celtic 7 1 3 3 21 23 6
E’corthy Tn 7 1 1 5 4 23 4
Kilmore Utd 5 1 0 4 7 14 3
Adamstown 4 0 1 3 3 14 1
Division 3
St. Joseph’s 5 5 0 0 20 8 15
Rathnure Utd 8 4 3 1 25 18 15
Forth Celtic 7 4 1 2 17 16 13
Camolin Cel 6 3 3 0 25 13 12
Taghmon Utd 7 2 3 2 15 18 9
Moyne Rgs 6 2 2 2 15 13 8
Wexford Cel 7 2 1 4 16 15 7
Duncannon 8 1 2 5 11 20 5
Fethard Rgs 8 0 1 7 4 28 1
Division 3A
Ballymurn Cel 6 6 0 0 28 5 18
Oylegate Utd 8 5 0 3 20 20 15
New Ross Tn 6 3 0 3 21 15 9
Fastnet Rvs 5 3 0 2 12 10 9
E’corthy Utd 5 3 0 2 8 8 9
Kiltealy Celtic 6 2 2 2 14 15 8
Bree United 5 2 1 2 8 7 7
Cloughbawn 6 2 1 3 9 15 7
Cushinstown 7 2 1 4 6 13 7
Courtown Hibs 5 1 1 3 5 10 4
Rosbercon Utd 5 0 0 5 3 16 0
Division 4
Shamrock Rvs 7 5 2 0 24 15 17
Carne FC 8 5 1 2 27 17 16
Ballagh Utd 6 4 1 1 14 10 13
Crossabeg 8 4 1 3 19 19 13
Blackwater 7 3 2 2 20 15 11
Glynn Barn 8 3 1 4 21 18 10
Rosslare Rgs 8 3 1 4 23 24 10
Bunclody 8 1 5 2 15 24 8
Ferns United 7 2 1 4 18 16 7
St. Joseph’s 7 1 2 4 14 28 5
Bridge Rvs 6 0 1 5 7 16 1
Division 4A
Gorey Rgs 8 5 2 1 27 12 17
Curracloe Utd 7 5 1 1 23 12 16
Ajax Athletic 6 3 1 2 16 11 10
Campile Utd 5 3 1 1 7 7 10
Camolin Cel 7 3 1 3 14 17 10
Wexford Cel 6 2 2 2 13 21 8
Wexford Bohs 6 2 1 3 15 14 7
Kilmore Utd 7 2 1 4 14 13 7
Shelburne Utd 6 2 1 3 9 10 7
Caim United 5 1 2 2 9 15 5
Corach R 7 0 1 6 13 28 1
Division 5
Ross Celtic 7 5 2 0 31 6 17
Ferns Utd 7 4 2 1 33 13 14
E’corthy Utd 8 4 2 2 27 9 14
Forth Celtic 7 4 2 1 27 9 14
Ballymurn Cel 7 4 1 2 19 12 13
All Blacks 8 4 0 4 16 31 12
St. Leonards 7 2 1 4 19 20 7
Gorey Celtic 7 2 1 4 17 19 7
Adamstown 4 1 2 1 13 12 5
Castledockrell 6 1 1 4 7 23 4
Camolin Celtic 8 0 0 8 8 63 0
Youths Premier Division
Gorey Rgs 3 2 0 1 6 8 6
Forth Celtic 3 1 2 0 11 6 5
North End Utd 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
Moyne Rgs 2 1 0 1 6 4 3
Shamrock Rvs 3 1 0 2 7 7 3
Bunclody 3 1 0 2 7 12 3
Wexford Albion 3 0 2 1 5 6 2
Youths Division 1
New Ross Tn 5 4 0 1 21 5 12
Curracloe Utd 4 3 1 0 19 11 10
Rosslare Rgs 4 3 0 1 22 11 9
Bridge Rvs 5 2 1 2 13 15 7
Glynn Barn 4 1 0 3 8 14 3
All Blacks 3 0 0 3 7 18 0
Kilmore Utd 3 0 0 3 2 18 0
Youths Division 2
Ferns United 4 4 0 0 22 2 12
Gorey Celtic 4 3 0 1 8 5 9
Castledockrell 2 2 0 0 13 0 6
Courtown Hibs 4 2 0 2 17 6 6
St. Cormac’s 4 2 0 2 16 11 6
Cloughbawn 5 1 0 4 8 30 3
Oylegate Utd 3 0 0 3 0 14 0
Tombrack Utd 2 0 0 2 0 15 0
Youths Division 3
Shelburne Utd 4 3 0 1 14 3 9
Campile Utd 3 3 0 0 10 2 9
Duncannon 5 2 1 2 9 14 7
Fastnet Rvs 4 1 1 2 10 16 4
Corach R 3 1 0 2 11 5 3
Taghmon Utd 3 1 0 2 11 10 3
St. Leonards 4 1 0 3 8 23 3
Youths Division 4
Glynn Barn 5 5 0 0 21 7 15
Wexford Albion 4 4 0 0 20 4 12
Gorey Rangers 3 2 0 1 11 6 6
Gorey Celtic 4 2 0 2 10 13 6
Curracloe Utd 2 1 0 1 10 6 3
Courtown Hibs 5 1 0 4 7 15 3
Rosslare Rgs 4 1 0 3 11 25 3
Shamrock Rvs 5 0 0 5 7 21 0
Under-19 Division
Bunclody 4 3 1 0 15 9 10
North End Utd 3 3 0 0 10 2 9
Gorey Celtic 3 2 0 1 8 3 6
Ross Celtic 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
Glynn Barn 4 1 0 3 8 11 3
Corach R 2 0 1 1 4 8 1
All Blacks 1 0 0 1 3 4 0
Crossabeg 4 0 0 4 2 16 0