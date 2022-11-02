Wexford

Wexford Football League tables

Premier Division

P W D L F A PTS

Ferns United 5 5 0 0 17 4 15

North End Utd 4 3 1 0 11 2 10

Forth Celtic 4 3 0 1 14 6 9

Courtown 4 3 0 1 8 3 9

Wexford Bohs 4 2 0 2 9 5 6

Shamrock Rvs 4 2 0 2 8 8 6

Gorey Rgs 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Moyne Rgs 3 1 0 2 5 5 3

Corach R 6 1 0 5 8 12 3

Crossabeg 5 1 0 4 6 17 3

Rosslare Rgs 5 0 0 5 3 28 0

Division 1

Bunclody 6 5 1 0 22 3 16

North End Utd 7 4 0 3 19 11 12

Ajax Athletic 6 3 1 2 10 8 10

E’corthy Utd 6 3 0 3 16 11 9

Campile Utd 4 3 0 1 14 9 9

Bridge Rvs 6 3 0 3 13 18 9

Cloughbawn 6 2 1 3 18 17 7

Shelburne 4 2 1 1 7 6 7

Glynn Barn 6 2 0 4 11 16 6

Curracloe Utd 6 1 0 5 8 18 3

St. Leonards 5 1 0 4 3 24 3

Division 2

Gorey Rgs 7 5 0 2 22 9 15

All Blacks 7 4 2 1 29 11 14

Ross Celtic 6 4 2 0 15 6 14

Killenagh 7 3 2 2 15 18 11

Shamrock Rvs 8 2 4 2 10 15 10

Tombrack Utd 5 2 2 1 11 7 8

Wexford Bohs 5 1 3 1 11 7 6

Gorey Celtic 7 1 3 3 21 23 6

E’corthy Tn 7 1 1 5 4 23 4

Kilmore Utd 5 1 0 4 7 14 3

Adamstown 4 0 1 3 3 14 1

Division 3

St. Joseph’s 5 5 0 0 20 8 15

Rathnure Utd 8 4 3 1 25 18 15

Forth Celtic 7 4 1 2 17 16 13

Camolin Cel 6 3 3 0 25 13 12

Taghmon Utd 7 2 3 2 15 18 9

Moyne Rgs 6 2 2 2 15 13 8

Wexford Cel 7 2 1 4 16 15 7

Duncannon 8 1 2 5 11 20 5

Fethard Rgs 8 0 1 7 4 28 1

Division 3A

Ballymurn Cel 6 6 0 0 28 5 18

Oylegate Utd 8 5 0 3 20 20 15

New Ross Tn 6 3 0 3 21 15 9

Fastnet Rvs 5 3 0 2 12 10 9

E’corthy Utd 5 3 0 2 8 8 9

Kiltealy Celtic 6 2 2 2 14 15 8

Bree United 5 2 1 2 8 7 7

Cloughbawn 6 2 1 3 9 15 7

Cushinstown 7 2 1 4 6 13 7

Courtown Hibs 5 1 1 3 5 10 4

Rosbercon Utd 5 0 0 5 3 16 0

Division 4

Shamrock Rvs 7 5 2 0 24 15 17

Carne FC 8 5 1 2 27 17 16

Ballagh Utd 6 4 1 1 14 10 13

Crossabeg 8 4 1 3 19 19 13

Blackwater 7 3 2 2 20 15 11

Glynn Barn 8 3 1 4 21 18 10

Rosslare Rgs 8 3 1 4 23 24 10

Bunclody 8 1 5 2 15 24 8

Ferns United 7 2 1 4 18 16 7

St. Joseph’s 7 1 2 4 14 28 5

Bridge Rvs 6 0 1 5 7 16 1

Division 4A

Gorey Rgs 8 5 2 1 27 12 17

Curracloe Utd 7 5 1 1 23 12 16

Ajax Athletic 6 3 1 2 16 11 10

Campile Utd 5 3 1 1 7 7 10

Camolin Cel 7 3 1 3 14 17 10

Wexford Cel 6 2 2 2 13 21 8

Wexford Bohs 6 2 1 3 15 14 7

Kilmore Utd 7 2 1 4 14 13 7

Shelburne Utd 6 2 1 3 9 10 7

Caim United 5 1 2 2 9 15 5

Corach R 7 0 1 6 13 28 1

Division 5

Ross Celtic 7 5 2 0 31 6 17

Ferns Utd 7 4 2 1 33 13 14

E’corthy Utd 8 4 2 2 27 9 14

Forth Celtic 7 4 2 1 27 9 14

Ballymurn Cel 7 4 1 2 19 12 13

All Blacks 8 4 0 4 16 31 12

St. Leonards 7 2 1 4 19 20 7

Gorey Celtic 7 2 1 4 17 19 7

Adamstown 4 1 2 1 13 12 5

Castledockrell 6 1 1 4 7 23 4

Camolin Celtic 8 0 0 8 8 63 0

Youths Premier Division

Gorey Rgs 3 2 0 1 6 8 6

Forth Celtic 3 1 2 0 11 6 5

North End Utd 3 1 2 0 4 3 5

Moyne Rgs 2 1 0 1 6 4 3

Shamrock Rvs 3 1 0 2 7 7 3

Bunclody 3 1 0 2 7 12 3

Wexford Albion 3 0 2 1 5 6 2

Youths Division 1

New Ross Tn 5 4 0 1 21 5 12

Curracloe Utd 4 3 1 0 19 11 10

Rosslare Rgs 4 3 0 1 22 11 9

Bridge Rvs 5 2 1 2 13 15 7

Glynn Barn 4 1 0 3 8 14 3

All Blacks 3 0 0 3 7 18 0

Kilmore Utd 3 0 0 3 2 18 0

Youths Division 2

Ferns United 4 4 0 0 22 2 12

Gorey Celtic 4 3 0 1 8 5 9

Castledockrell 2 2 0 0 13 0 6

Courtown Hibs 4 2 0 2 17 6 6

St. Cormac’s 4 2 0 2 16 11 6

Cloughbawn 5 1 0 4 8 30 3

Oylegate Utd 3 0 0 3 0 14 0

Tombrack Utd 2 0 0 2 0 15 0

Youths Division 3

Shelburne Utd 4 3 0 1 14 3 9

Campile Utd 3 3 0 0 10 2 9

Duncannon 5 2 1 2 9 14 7

Fastnet Rvs 4 1 1 2 10 16 4

Corach R 3 1 0 2 11 5 3

Taghmon Utd 3 1 0 2 11 10 3

St. Leonards 4 1 0 3 8 23 3

Youths Division 4

Glynn Barn 5 5 0 0 21 7 15

Wexford Albion 4 4 0 0 20 4 12

Gorey Rangers 3 2 0 1 11 6 6

Gorey Celtic 4 2 0 2 10 13 6

Curracloe Utd 2 1 0 1 10 6 3

Courtown Hibs 5 1 0 4 7 15 3

Rosslare Rgs 4 1 0 3 11 25 3

Shamrock Rvs 5 0 0 5 7 21 0

Under-19 Division

Bunclody 4 3 1 0 15 9 10

North End Utd 3 3 0 0 10 2 9

Gorey Celtic 3 2 0 1 8 3 6

Ross Celtic 3 2 0 1 7 4 6

Glynn Barn 4 1 0 3 8 11 3

Corach R 2 0 1 1 4 8 1

All Blacks 1 0 0 1 3 4 0

Crossabeg 4 0 0 4 2 16 0

