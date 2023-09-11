Wexford Football League results and fixtures
Adult results
Premier Division: Moyne Rangers 1, Forth Celtic 2 ; North End United 4, Bunclody 0; Shamrock Rovers 0, Crossabeg AFC 1; Ajax Athletic 1, Gorey Rangers 1.
Division 1: Courtown Hibs 2, North End United 1; Rosslare Rangers 2, Corach Ramblers 2; Shelburne United 1, Glynn Barntown 5; Gorey Rangers 2, Bridge Rovers 1.
Division 2: Rathnure United 5, Curracloe United 1; Tombrack United 5, Killenagh Wanderers 1; Wexford Bohs 2, Forth Celtic 1; Wexford Celtic 1, Enniscorthy United 4.
Division 3: Shamrock Rovers 2, Moyne Rangers 2; Fastnet Rovers 8, Enniscorthy Town 0; Duncannon 2, Taghmon United 1; St. Leonards 1, Camolin Celtic 2; Gorey Celtic 1, Ballymurn Celtic 4.
Division 3A: Enniscorthy United 1, Cushinstown 0; Courtown Hibs 3, Rosslare Strand 5; Bree United 3, New Ross Town 0; Bunclody 1, Blackwater 0; Fethard Rangers 4, Glynn Barntown 1.
Division 4: Crossabeg AFC 6, Rosslare Rangers 2; St. Cormac’s 0, Rosbercon United 0 ; The Ballagh United 2, Gorey Rangers 3; Carne FC 3, Curracloe United 3; Camolin Celtic 6, Cloughbawn 0.
Division 4A: New Ross Celtic 2, Kilmore United 1; Enniscorthy United 2, Campile United 4; Bridge Rovers 2, Caim United 4; Forth Celtic 2, Wexford Bohs 2; Shelburne United 4, Ajax Athletic 0.
Division 5: Wexford Celtic 4, Rathnure United 3; Bree United 6, Camolin Celtic 1; Corach Ramblers 0, Adamstown 4.
Youths results
FAI Youth Cup: Gorey Rangers 1, Wexford Albion 1 (AET, Rangers won 4-3 on penalties); Campile United 4, Deen Celtic 0; Duncannon 0, Thomastown United 12.
Youths Premier Division: Curracloe United 2, Castledockrell United 3; North End United w.o., New Ross Town scr.
Youths Division 1: Shamrock Rovers 5, Glynn Barntown 0; All Blacks 3, Bridge Rovers 4; Rosslare Rangers w.o., Corach Ramblers scr.
Youths Division 2: Tombrack United 1, Camolin Celtic 4; St. Cormac’s 1, Courtown Hibs 6.
Youths Division 3: Taghmon United 3, Adamstown 5.
Youths Division 4: North End United 8, Glynn Barntown 0; Courtown Hibs 1, Curracloe United 0; Killenagh Wanderers 0, Gorey Celtic 4.
Adult fixtures
Sunday, September 17
LFA Senior Cup second round: Gorey Rangers v. Sandyhill Shangan, 2.00.
LFA Junior Cup: Forth Celtic v. Tullamore Town, 2.00; Rathcoole FC v. Wexford Bohemians, 12.00; Hanover Harps v. Corach Ramblers, 11.00; Raheny United v New Ross Celtic, 2.30; Mullingar Athletic v. Curracloe United, 2.00; Dunshaughlin Youths v. Tombrack United, 12.00; Glynn Barntown v. Marks Celtic, 2.00; Moyne Rangers v. Monksland United, 2.00; Bunclody v. Park Celtic, 2.00; Ferns United v. Bridge Rovers, 11.00; Adamstown v. MP FC, 2.00; Mullingar Celtic v. Cloughbawn, 2.00; Campile United v. Clane United, 2.00; Courtown Hibs v. Jobstown Celtic, 2.00; Shelburne United v. Birr Town, 2.00; Crossabeg AFC v. St. Pat’s (Carlow), 11.00; St. Joseph’s v St. James’ Gate FC, 2.00.
Premier Division: North End United v. Shamrock Rovers, 11.00.
Division 1: All Blacks v. North End United, 11.00; Gorey Rangers v. Rosslare Rangers, 11.00.
Division 2: Enniscorthy United v. Rathnure United, 11.00; Forth Celtic v. Wexford Celtic, 11.00; Killenagh Wanderers v. Kilmore United, 11.00.
Division 3: Camolin Celtic v. Gorey Celtic, 11.00; Enniscorthy Town v. Taghmon United, 11.00; Moyne Rangers v. Fastnet Rovers, 11.00; Oylegate United v. Shamrock Rovers, 11.00; Duncannon v. Ballymurn Celtic, 11.00.
Division 3A: New Ross Town v. Bunclody, 11.00; Cushinstown v. Courtown Hibs, 11.00; Blackwater v. Enniscorthy United, 11.00; Kiltealy Celtic v. Bree United, 11.00; Rosslare Strand v. Fethard Rangers, 11.00.
Division 4: Ferns United v. Camolin Celtic, 1.30; Carne FC v. Gorey Rangers, 11.00; Rosbercon United v. The Ballagh United, 11.00; Rosslare Rangers v. St. Cormac’s, 1.30; Cloughbawn v. Crossabeg AFC, 1.30.
Division 4A: Wexford Bohs v. Ajax Athletic, 1.30; Caim United v. Forth Celtic, 11.00; Campile United v. Bridge Rovers, 11.00; Kilmore United v. Enniscorthy United, 11.00; St. Joseph’s v. New Ross Celtic, 11.00.
Division 5: Corach Ramblers v. Castledockrell United, 11.00; Adamstown v. Ferns United, 11.00; Gorey Celtic v. Bree United, 1.30; Tombrack United v. Fastnet Rovers, 1.30; Rathnure United v. All Blacks, 1.30; Wexford Celtic v. Camolin Celtic, 1.30.
Youths fixtures
Saturday, September 16
Under-19 League: All Blacks v. Bunclody, 11.00; New Ross Town v. Forth Celtic, 11.00; North End United v. Shamrock Rovers, 11.00.
Youths Division 3: Cushinstown v. St Leonards, 11.00.