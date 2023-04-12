Wexford Football League results and fixtures

O’Neills.com LFA Junior Cup quarter-final: Gorey Rangers 1, MP FC 0.

Neil O’Sullivan Cup quarter-finals: North End United 0, Bunclody AFC 0 (AET, Bunclody won 5-3 on penalties); Tombrack United 0, All Blacks FC 1; Curracloe United 2, New Ross Celtic 3; Forth Celtic 0, Shelburne United 3.

Billy Browne Cup quarter-finals: St. Joseph’s 2, Glynn Barntown 1; Bree United 1, Fastnet Rovers 0; Ballymurn Celtic 5, Blackwater FC 3.

Gwyn Jones Cup quarter-final: Gorey Rangers 1, Camolin Celtic 3.

Premier Division: Rosslare Rangers 0, North End United 4; Rosslare Rangers 3, Crossabeg AFC 7; Corach Ramblers 0, Forth Celtic 1; Moyne Rangers 4, Courtown Hibs 2; Ferns United 0, Shamrock Rovers 1.

Division 1: Cloughbawn 1, Shelburne United 1; Campile United 5, Glynn Barntown 4; Bridge Rovers 2, Ajax Athletic 6.

Division 2: Enniscorthy Town 1, Shamrock Rovers 3; Gorey Rangers 0, Kilmore United 1; Killenagh Wanderers 2, Adamstown FC 1.

Division 3: Taghmon United 0, St. Joseph’s 4; Duncannon FC 2, Camolin Celtic 2.

Division 3A: Enniscorthy United 6, Cushinstown 3; Courtown Hibs 2, New Ross Town 4; Cloughbawn FC 2, Rosbercon United 0; Kiltealy Celtic 3, Cushinstown 3.

Division 4: Bridge Rovers 3, Rosslare Rangers 5; Bridge Rovers 1, Bunclody AFC 5; Rosslare Rangers 5, Shamrock Rovers 0.

Division 4A: Wexford Bohs 0, Corach Ramblers 2; Caim United 0, Curracloe United 6; Kilmore United 3, Corach Ramblers 0; Wexford Bohs 4, Shelburne United 4.

Division 5: Adamstown 0, New Ross Celtic 6; Forth Celtic 7, All Blacks 0; All Blacks FC 0, Ferns United 3; Castledockrell United 1, New Ross Celtic 2.

Youths results

Youth Cup quarter-finals: Bridge Rovers 2, Castledockrell United 3; Forth Celtic 2, Gorey Rangers 0; Wexford Albion 2, Bunclody AFC 1.

Youths Premier Division: Gorey Rangers 2, Shamrock Rovers 3; Shamrock Rovers 2, North End United 0.

Youths Division 1: All Blacks 1, New Ross Town 9; New Ross Town 4, Curracloe United 1; Glynn Barntown 3, All Blacks FC 4.

Youths Division 2: Courtown Hibs 3, St. Cormac’s 2; Ferns United 0, Castledockrell 2; Ferns United 1, Courtown Hibs 4.

Youths Division 3: Shelburne United 4, St. Leonards 0; Fastnet Rovers 1, Duncannon FC 2; Campile United 2, Shelburne United 1; Corach Ramblers 3, Taghmon United 1.

Youths Division 4: Rosslare Rangers 3, Glynn Barntown 4; Wexford Albion 6, Curracloe United 1; Glynn Barntown FC 8, Gorey Rangers 2; Rosslare Rangers 4, Gorey Celtic 3.

Adult fixtures

Wednesday, April 12

Premier Division: North End United v. Forth Celtic, 6.45 (P. Sinnott/J. Tobin/N. Whelan).

Division 2: Wexford Bohs 2nd v. All Blacks FC, 6.45 (D. Campion); Enniscorthy Town v. Adamstown, 6.45 (M. Hogan).

Thursday, April 13

Premier Division: Wexford Bohs v. Gorey Rangers at Wexford CBS, 7.30 (D. Ennis/N. Whelan/P,. Kirwan).

Division 1: North End United 2nd v. Shelburne United, 6.45 (L. Murphy).

Division 4: Rosslare Rangers 2nd v. Glynn Barntown FC 2nd, 6.45 (D. Keating).

Division 4A: Wexford Bohs 3rd v. Wexford Celtic 2nd, 6.45 (S. Burke); Campile United 2nd v. Corach Ramblers 2nd, 6.45 (F. Sinnott).

Friday, April 14

Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers v. Moyne Rangers, 6.45 (A. Franklin/K. Farynik/T. Donoghue).

Division 3: Forth Celtic 2nd v. St. Joseph’s, 6.45 (G. Cleary).

Sunday, April 16

Billy Browne Cup quarter-final: Oylegate United v. Enniscorthy United 2nd, 1.30 (T. Donoghue).

Premier Division: Crossabeg AFC v. Gorey Rangers, 11.00 (F. Sinnott/D. Keating/T. Donoghue); Courtown Hibs v. North End United, 11.00 (M. Franklin/K. Farynik/M. Kenny); Forth Celtic v. Ferns United, 11.00 (A. Franklin/K. Kelly/L. Whitty); Wexford Bohs v. Corach Ramblers, 11.00 (P. Sinnott/P. Kirwan/S. Burke).

Division 1: Campile United v. Bunclody AFC, 1.30 (L. Murphy); North End United 2nd v. Ajax Athletic, 11.00 (J. Tobin); Glynn Barntown FC v. Cloughbawn FC, 11.00 (D. Donovan); Enniscorthy United v. Bridge Rovers, 11.00 (M. Hogan); Shelburne United v. Curracloe United, 11.00 (J. Diskin).

Division 2: Gorey Celtic v. Adamstown FC, 11.00 (G. Cleary); Gorey Rangers 2nd v. All Blacks FC, 11.00 (S. Kenny); Shamrock Rovers 2nd v. Kilmore United, 11.00 (P. Rowlands); New Ross Celtic v. Tombrack United, 11.00 (L. Murphy).

Division 3: Moyne Rangers 2nd v. Camolin Celtic, 11.00 (V. Onyschenko).

Division 3A: Courtown Hibs 2nd v Ballymurn Celtic, 1.00 (K. Farynik); Cloughbawn FC 2nd v. New Ross Town, 11.00 (N. O’Callaghan); Rosbercon United v. Bree United, 11.00 (J. Wafer); Kiltealy Celtic v. Fastnet Rovers, 11.00 (N. Kehoe).

Division 4: Ferns United 2nd v. Crossabeg AFC 2nd, 1.30 (M. Kenny); St. Joseph’s 2nd v. Rosslare Rangers 2nd, 1.30 (P. Kirwan); Glynn Barntown FC 2nd v. The Ballagh United, 1.30 (D. Donovan).

Division 4A: Gorey Rangers 3rd v. Curracloe United 2nd, 1.30 (S. Kenny); Kilmore United 2nd v. Wexford Celtic 2nd, 1.30 (L. Whitty); Caim United v. Camolin Celtic 2nd, 11.00 (J. Doyle); Shelburne United 2nd v. Ajax Athletic 2nd, 1.30 (J. Diskin).

Division 5: Gorey Celtic 2nd v. Adamstown FC 2nd, 1.30 (M. Franklin); Enniscorthy United 3rd v. All Blacks FC 2nd, 1.30 (M. Hogan); Castledockrell United v. Camolin Celtic 3rd, 1.30 (J. Doyle); Forth Celtic 3rd v. New Ross Celtic 2nd, 1.30 (K. Kelly).

Tuesday, April 18

Division 2: Wexford Bohs 2nd v. Kilmore United, 6.30 (D. Keating); All Blacks v. Enniscorthy Town, 6.30 (J. Diskin).

Wednesday, April 19

Premier Division: Gorey Rangers v. Courtown Hibs, 6.45 (G. Larkin/A. Franklin/S. Kenny).

Division 1: Bunclody AFC v. Shelburne United, 6.45 (M. Kenny).

Thursday, April 20

Premier Division: North End v. Shamrock Rovers, 6.45 (D. Campion/L. Whitty/P. Sinnott).

Youths fixtures

Wednesday, April 12

Under-19 League: Corach Ramblers v. Glynn Barntown FC, 6.45 (F. Sinnott).

Thursday, April 13

Youths Division 2: Gorey Celtic v. Cloughbawn FC, 6.45 (P. Rowlands)

Youths Division 3: St. Leonards v. Campile United, 6.45 (J. Tobin).

Youths Division 4: Curracloe United 2nd v. Courtown Hibs 2nd, 6.45 (S. Kenny); Gorey Celtic 2nd v. Gorey Rangers 2nd, 6.45 (K. Dunne); Wexford Albion 2nd v. Glynn Barntown FC 2nd, 6.45 (D. Donovan).

Saturday, April 15

LFA Under-19 Cup semi-final: Bunclody AFC v Mullingar Athletic, 2.00 (Outside officials).

Under-19 League: North End United v. Corach Ramblers, 11.00 (E. McAuliffe); Glynn Barntown FC v. All Blacks, 11.00 (P. Sinnott); New Ross Celtic v. Gorey Celtic, 11.00 (N. Whelan).

MMI Group Youths Division 1: New Ross Town v. Rosslare Rangers, 11.00 (G. Larkin).

Tuesday, April 18

Youths Premier Division: Wexford Albion v. Forth Celtic, 6.30 (P. Sinnott); Moyne Rangers v. Gorey Rangers, 6.30 (S. Kenny); Shamrock Rovers v. Bunclody AFC, 6.30 (A. Franklin).

Youths Division 3: Corach Ramblers v. Fastnet Rovers, 6.30 (J. Tobin).

Wednesday, April 19

MMI Group Youths Division 1: Bridge Rovers v. Curracloe United, 6.45 (D. Donovan).

Thursday, April 20

Under-19 League: Glynn Barntown FC v. Bunclody AFC, 7.30 (N. Whelan).

Youths Division 2: Castledockrell United v. Gorey Celtic, 6.45 (M. Franklin).