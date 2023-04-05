Wexford Football League results and fixtures
Adult results
FAI Junior Cup semi-final: Gorey Rangers 1, St. Michael’s 2.
O’Neills.com LFA Junior Cup fifth round: Old County FC 2, Forth Celtic 0.
Wexford FC Cup fourth round: Cloughbawn FC 0, Bunclody AFC 2; Shelburne United 2, Shamrock Rovers 2 (AET, Shelburne won 4-1 on penalties); Rosslare Rangers B 0, Moyne Rangers 2; All Blacks 6, Courtown Hibs 4; Tombrack United 0, North End United 1; Rathnure United 0, Wexford Bohs 7.
Gwyn Jones Cup quarter-finals: Curracloe United 2, Wexford Bohs 0; Forth Celtic 6, Ferns United 0; All Blacks 1, Kilmore United 2.
Premier Division: Rosslare Rangers 0, Ferns United 3.
Division 1: Glynn Barntown FC 1, Ajax Athletic 2; Bridge Rovers 1, Campile United 3; Enniscorthy United 3, Curracloe United 0.
Division 2: Killenagh Wanderers 4, Enniscorthy Town 1; Kilmore United 5, Gorey Celtic 1; Wexford Bohs 1, New Ross Celtic 1.
Division 3: St. Joseph’s 7, Moyne Rangers 0; Camolin Celtic 8, Wexford Celtic 3.
Division 3A: Rosbercon United 3, Courtown Hibs 4; Oylegate United 6, Cloughbawn FC 0; Cushinstown 2, New Ross Town 5; Bree United 4, Kiltealy Celtic 1.
Division 4: St. Joseph’s 2 The Ballagh United 3; Ferns United 1, Blackwater FC 3; Crossabeg AFC 1, Shamrock Rovers 1; Bridge Rovers 3, Carne FC 4.
Division 4A: Wexford Celtic 2, Corach Ramblers 4 ; Ajax Athletic 2, Caim United 1; Campile United 2, Shelburne United 1.
Division 5: Enniscorthy United 10, Castledockrell United 0.
Youths results
Under-19 League: Corach Ramblers 1, New Ross Celtic 2; Gorey Celtic 2, North End United 3; Bunclody AFC 3, All Blacks FC 0.
MMI Group Youths Division 1: Glynn Barntown 3, Bridge Rovers 2.
Youths Division 3: Taghmon United 1, Campile United 0.
Adult fixtures
Thursday, April 6
Premier Division: Rosslare Rangers v. North End United, 6.30 (D. Campion/K. Kelly/L. Whitty).
Division 1: Cloughbawn FC v. Shelburne United, 6.30 (G. Larkin).
Division 3A: Enniscorthy United 2nd v. Cushinstown, 6.30 (M. Hogan).
Division 4: Bridge Rovers 2nd v. Rosslare Rangers 2nd, 6.30 (P. Redmond).
Saturday, April 8
O’Neills.com LFA Junior Cup quarter-final: Gorey Rangers v. MP FC, 3.00 (outside officials).
Sunday, April 9
Neil O’Sullivan Cup quarter-finals: North End United v. Bunclody AFC, 11.00 (N. Whelan); Tombrack United v. All Blacks FC, 11.00 (N. Boland); Curracloe United v. New Ross Celtic, 11.00 (P. Sinnott); Forth Celtic v. Shelburne United, 11.00 (D. Campion).
Billy Browne Cup quarter-finals: St. Joseph’s v. Glynn Barntown, 1.30 (P. Kirwan); Oylegate United v. Enniscorthy United, 11.00 (J. O’Neill); Bree United v. Fastnet Rovers, 11.00 (G. Cleary); Ballymurn Celtic v. Blackwater FC, 11.00 (J. Diskin).
Gwyn Jones Cup quarter-final: Gorey Rangers v. Camolin Celtic, 1.30 (S. Kenny).
Premier Division: Rosslare Rangers v. Crossabeg AFC, 11.00 (D. Ennis/L. Whitty/S. Burke); Corach Ramblers v. Forth Celtic, 11.00 (F. Sinnott/D. Keating/J. Tobin); Moyne Rangers v. Courtown Hibs, 11.00 (M. Franklin/P. Kirwan/M. Kenny); Ferns United v. Shamrock Rovers, 11.00 (S. Kelly/T. Donoghue/K. Kelly).
Division 1: Campile United v. Glynn Barntown, 11.00 (L. Murphy); Bridge Rovers v. Ajax Athletic, 11.00 (G. Larkin).
Division 2: Gorey Rangers 2nd v. Kilmore United, 11.00 (S. Kenny); Enniscorthy Town v. Shamrock Rovers 2nd, 1.30 (K. Kelly); Killenagh Wanderers v. Adamstown FC, 11.00 (K. Dunne).
Division 3: Taghmon United v. St. Joseph’s, 1.30 (J. Tobin); Duncannon FC v. Camolin Celtic, 11.00 (J. Wafer).
Division 3A: Courtown Hibs 2nd v. New Ross Town, 11.00 (P. Rowlands); Cloughbawn FC 2nd v. Rosbercon United, 11.00 (J. Doyle); Kiltealy Celtic v. Cushinstown, 1.30 (M. Kenny).
Division 4: Bridge Rovers 2nd v. Bunclody AFC 2nd, 1.00 (G. Larkin); Rosslare Rangers 2nd v. Shamrock Rovers 3rd, 1.00 (S. Burke); Crossabeg AFC 2nd v. The Ballagh United, 11.00 (N. Kehoe).
Division 4A: Caim United v. Curracloe United 2nd, 1.30 (A. Foley); Kilmore United 2nd v. Corach Ramblers 2nd, 1.30 (L. Whitty); Wexford Bohs 3rd v. Shelburne United 2nd, 1.30 (J. Diskin).
Division 5: All Blacks FC 2nd v. Ferns United 3rd, 1.30 (D. Keating); Castledockrell United v. New Ross Celtic 2nd, 130 (T. Donoghue).
Tuesday, April 11
Premier Division: Wexford Bohs v. Gorey Rangers at Wexford CBS, 7.30.
Wednesday, April 12
Premier Division: North End United v. Forth Celtic, 6.45.
Division 2: Wexford Bohs 2nd v. All Blacks FC, 6.45.
Thursday, April 13
Division 1: North End Utd 2nd v. Shelburne United, 6.45.
Division 4: Rosslare Rangers 2nd v. Glynn Barntown FC 2nd, 6.45.
Division 4A: Wexford Bohs 3rd v. Wexford Celtic 2nd, 6.45.
Youths fixtures
Wednesday, April 5
Youths Premier Division: Moyne Rangers v. Bunclody AFC, 6.30 (S. Kelly); Gorey Rangers v. Shamrock Rovers, 6.30 (N. Boland); North End United v. Wexford Albion, 6.30 (P. Sinnott).
MMI Group Youths Division 1: All Blacks FC v. New Ross Town (N. Whelan).
Youths Division 2: Courtown Hibs v. St. Cormac’s (M. Franklin).
Youths Division 3: Shelburne United v. St. Leonards (J. Diskin).
Youths Division 4: Rosslare Rangers 2nd v. Glynn Barntown FC 2nd (L. Whitty)
Thursday, April 6
Youths Division 4: Wexford Albion 2nd v. Curracloe United 2nd (D. Keating).
Under-19 League: Gorey Celtic v. Bunclody AFC (S. Kenny).
Friday, April 7
Youths Division 4: Curracloe United 2nd v. Courtown Hibs 2nd, 6.00 (G. Cleary).
Saturday, April 8
Youth Cup quarter-finals: Bridge Rovers v. Castledockrell United, 11.00 (K. Kelly); Forth Celtic v. Gorey Rangers, 11.00 (P. Sinnott); Wexford Albion v. Bunclody AFC, 11.00 (E. McAuliffe).
Youth Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers v. North End United, 11.00 (P. Cashman).
MMI Group Youths Division 1: New Ross Town v. Curracloe United, 11.00 (F. Sinnott); Glynn Barntown v. All Blacks FC, 11.00 (J. Diskin).
Youths Division 2: Ferns United v. Courtown Hibs, 11.00 (M. Franklin); Gorey Celtic v. Cloughbawn FC, 11.00 (P. Rowlands).
Youths Division 3: Fastnet Rovers v. Duncannon FC, 11.00 (D. Keating); Campile United v. Shelburne United, 11.00 (J. Tobin); Corach Ramblers v. Taghmon United, 11.00 (I. Makarenko).
Youths Division 4: Glynn Barntown FC 2nd v Gorey Rangers 2nd, 2.00 (L. Whitty); Rosslare Rangers 2nd v. Gorey Celtic 2nd, 2.00 (V. Honta).
Tuesday, April 11
Youths Premier Division: Moyne Rangers v. Bunclody AFC, 6.30.
Wednesday, April 12
Youths Division 2: Tombrack United v. Courtown Hibs, 6.45.
Thursday, April 13
Youths Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers v. Bunclody AFC, 6.45.
Under-19 League: New Ross Celtic v. Corach Ramblers, 6.45.
Friday, April 14
MMI Group Youths Division 1: New Ross Town v. Rosslare Rangers, 6.45.