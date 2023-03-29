Wexford Football League results and fixtures
Adult results
Oneills.com LFA Junior Cup fifth round: Freebooters AFC 2, Ferns United 1.
Wexford FC Cup fourth round: Gorey Rangers A 2, Enniscorthy United 0.
Premier Division: Wexford Bohs 0, North End United 0; Rosslare Rangers 0, Courtown Hibs 4; Corach Ramblers 3, Crossabeg AFC 1; Forth Celtic 1, Moyne Rangers 2.
Division 1: Shelburne United 7, St. Leonards 1; Cloughbawn FC 4, Bridge Rovers 0; Curracloe United 3, Glynn Barntown FC 4; North End United 0, Campile United 0; Ajax Athletic 1, Bunclody AFC 2.
Division 2: Gorey Celtic 0, Tombrack United 1; New Ross Celtic 3, Adamstown FC 0; Shamrock Rovers 1, Killenagh Wanderers 0; Kilmore United 1, All Blacks FC 2; Wexford Bohs 3, Gorey Rangers 0.
Division 3: Fethard Rangers 0, Camolin Celtic 3; Forth Celtic 5, Taghmon United 2; Rathnure United 7, Moyne Rangers 1; Wexford Celtic 0, St. Joseph’s 1.
Division 3A: Oylegate United 2, Ballymurn Celtic 2; Kiltealy Celtic 8, Cloughbawn FC 1; Cushinstown 2, Rosbercon United 1; Courtown Hibs 4, Bree United 4; Fastnet Rovers 1, New Ross Town 1.
Division 4: Ferns United 0, Rosslare Rangers 0; Shamrock Rovers 4, The Ballagh United 1; Carne FC 5, Bunclody AFC 2; Blackwater FC 1, Glynn Barntown FC 1.
Division 4A: Shelburne United 3, Wexford Celtic 3; Gorey Rangers 5, Ajax Athletic 1; Corach Ramblers 2, Caim United 2; Camolin Celtic 2, Campile United 1; Curracloe United 5, Kilmore United 2.
Division 5: All Blacks FC 4, Castledockrell United 1; New Ross Celtic 9, Adamstown FC 1; Ferns United 2, Gorey Celtic 3; Enniscorthy United 2, Ballymurn Celtic 1.
Youths results
Oneills.com LFA Youth Cup fourth round: Gorey Rangers 0, Clane United 4; Wexford Albion 2, Parkvilla FC 4; St. Kevin’s Boys w/o, North End United scr.
Youths Cup quarter-final: Curracloe United 2, Courtown Hibs 1 (AET).
Youths Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers 2, Moyne Rangers 2 ; Forth Celtic 4, Bunclody AFC 1.
MMI Group Youths Division 1: All Blacks FC 2, Rosslare Rangers 6.
Youths Division 2: Castledockrell United 7, Tombrack United 0; Cloughbawn FC 0, Ferns United 2 (match abandoned after 78 minutes); Gorey Celtic 0, St. Cormac’s 1.
Youths Division 3: Corach Ramblers 3, Campile United 3; Fastnet Rovers 5, St. Leonards 0; Shelburne United 3, Taghmon United 0.
Youths Division 4: Curracloe United 1, Wexford Albion 3; Courtown Hibs 2, Gorey Celtic 2.
Adult fixtures
Sunday, April 2
FAI Junior Cup semi-final: Gorey Rangers v. St. Michael’s (Tipperary) at Ferrycarrig Park, 2.00.
O’Neills.com LFA Junior Cup fifth round: Old County FC v. Forth Celtic, Brickfields, 12.30.
Wexford FC Cup fourth round: Cloughbawn FC v. Bunclody AFC, 11.00 (L. Murphy); Shelburne United v. Shamrock Rovers, 11.00 (D. Ennis); Rosslare Rangers B v. Moyne Rangers, 11.00 (P. Sinnott); All Blacks v. Courtown Hibs, 11.00 (D. Campion); Tombrack United v. North End United, 11.00 (M. Franklin); Rathnure United v. Wexford Bohs, 11.00 (P. Cashman).
Gwyn Jones Cup quarter-finals: Curracloe United v. Wexford Bohs, 1.30 (S. Kenny); Forth Celtic v. Ferns United, 1.30 (F. Sinnott); All Blacks v. Kilmore United, 1.30 (G. Larkin).
Premier Division: Rosslare Rangers v. Ferns United, 1.30 (P. Sinnott/L. Whitty/J. Tobin ).
Division 1: Glynn Barntown FC v. Ajax Athletic, 11.00 (F. Sinnott); Bridge Rovers v. Campile United, 11.00 (J. Diskin); Enniscorthy United v. Curracloe United, 11.00 (M. Hogan).
Division 2: Killenagh Wanderers v. Enniscorthy Town, 11.00 (P. Rowlands); Adamstown v. Kilmore United, 11.00 (G. Larkin); Shamrock Rovers 2nd v. Gorey Celtic, 11.00 (K. Dunne); Wexford Bohs 2nd v. New Ross Celtic, 11.00 (K. Kelly).
Division 3: Moyne Rangers 2nd v. St. Joseph’s, 11.00 (P. Redmond); Camolin Celtic v. Wexford Celtic, 11.00 (K. Farynik).
Division 3A: Courtown Hibs 2nd v. Rosbercon United, 11.00 (G. Cleary); New Ross Town v. Enniscorthy United 2nd, 11.00 (J. Wafer); Oylegate United v. Cloughbawn FC 2nd, 11.00 (S. Kenny); Kiltealy Celtic v. Cushinstown, 11.00 (T. Donoghue); Fastnet Rovers v. Bree United, 11.00 (J. Tobin).
Division 4: St. Joseph’s 2nd v. The Ballagh United, 11.00 (P. Kirwan); Ferns United 2nd v. Blackwater FC, 11.00 (J. Doyle); Crossabeg AFC 2nd v. Shamrock Rovers 3rd, 11.00 (N. Kehoe); Bridge Rovers 2nd v. Carne FC, 11.00 (J. Diskin).
Division 4A: Wexford Celtic 2nd v. Corach Ramblers 2nd, 11.00 (N. O’Callaghan); Ajax Athletic 2nd v. Caim United, 1.30 (K. Dunne); Campile United 2nd v. Shelburne United 2nd, 1.30 (J. Wafer).
Division 5: Adamstown FC 2nd v. New Ross Celtic 2nd, 1.30 (N. Kehoe); Enniscorthy United 3rd v. Castledockrell United, 1.30 (M. Hogan).
Youths fixtures
Thursday, March 30
MMI Group Youths Division 1: All Blacks FC v. New Ross Town, 6.00 (J. O’Neill).
Youths Division 3: Taghmon United v. Campile United, 6.00 (N. Whelan).
Friday, March 31
Youths Division 2: Castledockrell United v. Courtown Hibs, 6.00 (A. Franklin).
Saturday, April 1
Under-19 League: Corach Ramblers v. New Ross Celtic, 2.00 (I. Mkarenko); Gorey Celtic v. North End United, 2.00 (M. Franklin); Bunclody AFC v. All Blacks FC, 2.00 (V. Onyschenko).
MMI Group Youths Division 1: Glynn Barntown v. Bridge Rovers, 11.00 (J. Diskin).