Wexford FC secure wonderful win on the road against Athlone Town

Play-off hopes boosted with controlled away display

Manager James Keddy and captain Ethan Boyle are leading a wonderful Wexford FC effort as they continue their push for the play-offs.

WEXFORD FC strengthened their play-off hopes with a superbly controlled away performance in Athlone, as goals in each half from Darragh Levingston and Thomas Oluwa earned them a priceless SSE Airtricity First Division victory against their fellow promotion-chasers on Friday.

The win moved the Slaneysiders to within two points of their fourth-placed rivals but, more importantly, it gives them a four-point buffer over sixth-placed Longford Town, who beat Finn Harps 1-0 in Ballybofey.

Prior to kick-off Bray Wanderers were three points adrift of Wexford in sixth, but Ian Ryan’s charges suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Waterford at the Carlisle Grounds to slip back to eighth place, with Treaty United moving up to seventh.

James Keddy’s side are certainly gaining momentum at the right time, winning six of their last eight outings in all competitions and drawing one since losing 4-1 to Friday’s opposition in Ferrycarrig Park, and, even when their backs have been against the wall during that run, they have managed to find a way to eke out results.

That never-say-die winning mindset is something to be applauded and it speaks volumes of the attitude and camaraderie in the camp – a sure sign that they’re headed in the right direction.

That said, it would take the most optimistic of Wexford FC fans to truly believe that their side could navigate the treacherous waters of the play-offs and actually book their place in the top flight for next season, but at least the Ferrycarrig Park faithful can dare to dream during the business end of the campaign.

It’s certainly not an impossibility, but making the giant leap to the Premier Division in the first term of Keddy’s tenure feels like a bridge too far.

Still, strong foundations are being laid to achieve that aim – and that’s what this season was supposed to be all about.

The manager generously paid for a supporters’ bus to the Athlone Town Stadium in Lissywollen on Friday, and his side also dug deep for the travelling fans, cementing their place in the play-off spots with a thoroughly professional display.

Apart from a brief spell, before Levingston broke the deadlock, the visitors were largely untroubled throughout, with goalkeeper Owen Mason having a pretty comfortable evening between the sticks.

The last time Wexford travelled to Athlone they were torn to shreds by Frantz Pierrot as he bagged a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory, and when the midlanders visited Ferrycarrig Park in July he was again among the scorers in an equally chastening 4-1 defeat.

However, the Haitian was, in the main, well marshalled by a resolute Wexford defence on Friday, while they also dealt well with the majority of what the hosts threw at them down either flank.

With captain Ethan Boyle, as ever, leading by example, the visitors gave as good as they got early on.

The impressive Kian Corbally had the first sight of goal with 17 minutes on the clock, but he got under his left-footed effort and curled it over from inside the area.

It’s difficult to completely keep the shackles on a player of Pierrot’s quality, and he did briefly burst to life for a short spell. In the 27th minute he managed to wriggle free of a couple of defenders, but he dragged his shot across the face of goal and wide of the left upright.

Moments later his speculative effort sailed over the crossbar while, in between those two Pierrot strikes, at the other end, Aaron Dobbs was presented with a half-chance when the ball found its way to his feet, but his shot lacked venom.

Athlone then produced their best bit of play of the contest in the 32nd minute when Jamar Campion-Hinds hared down the right wing, before whipping in an inviting cross that was met by the head of Pierrot, forcing a fine save from Owen Mason.

Darragh Levingston continued his goal-getting expoits.

Maybe it was the wake-up call that Wexford needed and they took the lead in the 40th minute when Kian Corbally did well before pulling the ball back to Darragh Levingston just outside the area.

His firmly-struck shot proved too hot to handle for goalkeeper Enda Minogue, with the netminder getting two hands to the ball, but he couldn’t prevent it from crossing the line.

The expected Athlone backlash after the interval never really materialised, as the visitors managed the contest superbly as they held on to possession well and kept their opponents pegged back.

Ethan Boyle warmed Minogue’s gloves with a 58th-minute free-kick and they doubled their advantage just before the hour mark as Boyle’s ball over the top found Aaron Dobbs.

He teed up the prolific Thomas Oluwa, who fired past goalkeeper Enda Minogue, and scrambling defender Oisín Duffy couldn’t prevent the ball from going inside the left post.

Wexford continued to look at ease and probably should have added to their tally in the 83rd minute when the lively Darragh Levington rolled the ball to substitute Mark Hanratty, who hit the crossbar with the goal seemingly at his mercy.

Wexford FC welcome Finn Harps to Ferrycarrig Park at 7.45 p.m. on Friday, where a win against the Donegal visitors would see them take another big step towards securing a much-coveted play-off place.

Wexford FC: Owen Mason; Reece Webb, Cian O’Malley, Luke Browne, James Crawford; Darragh Levingston, Ethan Boyle (capt.), Luca Lovic, Kian Corbally; Thomas Oluwa, Aaron Dobbs. Subs. – Mark Hanratty for Oluwa (75), Corban Piper for Lovic (85), also Noel Heffernan, Ben Lynch, Hugh Douglas, Eoin Kenny, Conor Levingston, Max Kelly, Aaron Doran.

Athlone Town: Enda Minogue; Noah van Geenen, Jack Kavanagh, Daniel McKenna, German Fuentes Rodriguez; Jamar Campion-Hinds, Aaron Connolly, Valerii Dolia, Oisín Duffy (capt.), Patrick Hickey; Frantz Pierrot. Subs. – Matthew Leal for Connolly, inj. (2), Dylan Gavin for Leal (60), also Shaun O’Donnell, Blake Ryan, Josh McGlone, Donal Curtin, Matthew Baker.

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

P W D L F A PTS

Galway Utd 28 23 4 1 74 14 73

Waterford 27 17 6 4 70 22 57

Cobh Rblers 28 11 9 8 45 44 42

Athlone Tn 28 12 4 12 49 43 40

Wexford FC 28 11 5 12 36 40 38

Longford Tn 28 9 7 12 34 39 34

Treaty Utd 27 9 6 12 34 45 33

Bray W 28 7 11 10 35 49 32

Finn Harps 28 7 8 13 30 58 29

Kerry FC 28 1 4 23 23 76 7