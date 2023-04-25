Wexford FC own goal hands win to Finn Harps

A LATE James Crawford own goal proved costly for Wexford FC on Friday as Finn Harps managed to grind out a victory in an uninspiring SSE Airtricity League First Division contest in Ferrycarrig Park.

It looked like the sides were going to cancel each other out again, having already played out a scoreless stalemate in Ballybofey earlier this season, until the visitors struck for the winner with just over five minutes of normal time remaining.

This one wasn’t quite as turgid as the dour battle in the north-west last month, but only marginally, as both sides struggled to get any real attacking flow to their game.

If the Slaneysiders are to realise their ambition of claiming a place in the play-offs, these are the sort of matches that they simply need to be winning, but they are struggling to find any sort of impetus this season.

Following the previous weekend’s win in Longford, this looked like a good opportunity to kick on. While it’s not quite a case of one step forward followed by two steps back, Wexford seem to be hovering in the vicinity of square one and are badly in need of the momentum that two or three wins on the bounce would bring to the group.

James Keddy made one change to the side that beat the midlanders six days earlier, with Aaron Doran coming in for Darragh Levingston, while Finn Harps manager Dave Rogers went with the same eleven that overcame Treaty United 2-0 in their previous outing.

Wexford were the better side for the opening half on Friday, but they just lacked that bit of creative spark in the final third and rarely troubled visiting goalkeeper Tim-Oliver Hiemer.

Mark Hanratty did warm his gloves in the sixth minute with a decent strike from distance, but they soon survived a scare as an attempted cleared from Noel ‘Charlie’ Heffernan was charged down by the alert Daniel Okqwute, but, to the netminder’s relief, the ball ricocheted wide of the unguarded net.

The hosts had the better of it from then until half-time, without seriously threatening to make the breakthrough.

Aaron Dobbs did get his head to an Aaron Doran corner in the twelfth minute, but steered it off target, while Hugh Douglas got under another flag-kick and his effort sailed over the crossbar.

Dobbs turned provider moments later, with a good turn and pass into the path of the inrushing Kian Corbally, but the talented youngster couldn’t sort out his feet quickly enough to get a shot away and the danger was snuffed out.

Midway through the half the lively Mark Hanratty shifted the ball to his left and made space for an angled shot from long-range, which fizzed narrowly wide of the right post. Five minutes before the break Hanratty was heavily involved again, cutting inside in the penalty area, after being found by Dobbs, but his deflected effort was excellently saved by Hiemer.

He then linked up well with James Crawford, whose teasing cross from the left wing whistled agonisingly across the face of goal and just needed a touch.

Hanratty and Crawford combined again three minutes after the change of ends, with the latter seeing his effort deflected wide of the far post, while moments later a Dobbs header from a Corbally free-kick was well held by Hiemer.

The Donegal outfit had more about them after the interval, although chances remained at a premium in a scrappy second-half as both sets of attackers struggled to carve open the respective defences.

A dangerous Ryan Flood free-kick was headed out for a corner just before the hour mark and the same player whipped in another delivery two minutes later that was spilled by Heffernan, but it came to nothing.

Wexford frontman Aaron Dobbs, who was living off scraps throughout, saw his shot deflected off target after James Crawford and Conor Levingston had worked a short corner.

Flood forced a save out of Heffernan with a stinging attempted cross from the left with 15 minutes remaining, and seconds later the impressive Filip Da Silva cleverly made room for a shot, but his effort was blocked.

Da Silva was involved again as Harps upped the ante, pulling the ball back for Seamus Keogh, who fired well wide and, although Ethan Boyle got a shot on target at the other end to lift the mini siege, the visitors were rewarded for their pressure in the 85th minute.

Shane McMonagle whipped in an inviting cross from the left wing to the back post, and it came off the leg of the unfortunate, back-pedalling James Crawford, who was under pressure from Da Silva, and found the back of the net.

The goal sparked Wexford into life and Corban Piper saw two efforts blocked in quick succession, following a Crawford corner but, despite a frenetic finish, they couldn’t force a late equaliser.

One positive for the hosts was the return of Conor Levingston from the injury he suffered in the away match against Harps, while it was a major milestone for Wexford legend Danny Furlong, who came off the bench to make his 250th appearance for the club.

Wexford will be hoping to get their promotion bid back on track when they travel to Lissywollen to take on Athlone Town next Friday evening, and they will be on the road again to Waterford on Monday for a 3 p.m. kick-off.

Wexford FC: Noel Heffernan; Reece Webb, Hugh Douglas, Ben Lynch, James Crawford; Corban Piper; Aaron Doran, Ethan Boyle (capt.), Kian Corbally, Mark Hanratty; Aaron Dobbs. Subs. – Conor Levingston for Doran (65), Karl Chambers for Douglas (83), Danny Furlong for Corbally (89), also Colm Cox, Darragh Levingston, Brandon McCann, Jordan Adeyemo, Matthew Dunne, Jordon Tallon.

Finn Harps:Tim-Oliver Hiemer; Noe Baba, Ellis Farrar, Shane McMonagle; Michael Harris, Seamus Keogh, Ryan Rainey (capt.), Ryan Flood, Kevin Jordan; Filip Da Silva, Daniel Okqwute. Subs. – Caoimhín Porter for Jordan, inj. (39), Katlego Mashigo for Harris (64), Seán O’Donnell for Okqwute (78), also Oisín Farrell, Brendan McLaughlin, Damian Duffy, Shaunie Bradley.

Referee: Declan Toland (Roscommon).

