Wexford FC into play-off spot after Oluwa goal sees off Treaty United

IF WEXFORD FC do manage to attain their goal of contesting the play-offs, then this merited home win on Friday will be remembered as a key part of the journey.

The importance of the visit of Treaty United for this 24th SSE Airtricity First Division tie of the season would have been crystal clear for players and management alike.

First of all, with Wexford lying sixth and just one point above their Limerick rivals, they couldn’t afford to lose any ground to them and be leap-frogged with just a dozen matches remaining.

And then by the same token, Bray Wanderers were within reach in the last play-off place, just two points ahead of their east coast rivals and unlikely to get anything from their trip to face runaway leaders Galway United.

That’s how it transpired, with the westerners winning 3-0, and the perfect night from a Wexford perspective was completed when new striker Thomas Oluwa pounced for the only goal of the game approaching half-time.

Treaty United netminder Conor Winn raced out into no man’s land for a through ball he was never going to get in the 43rd minute.

Oluwa nicked it around him to the left of the Ferrycarrig end goal, but the angle was tight so he still had a lot to do.

However, he kept his composure and directed the ball into the net for his second goal in just two league appearances, having also netted on his debut off the bench when Bray were beaten 3-0 in the Carlisle Grounds on July 14.

And with Wexford also accounting for non-leaguers Avondale United on the same scoreline in the FAI Cup first round, they are currently enjoying their best run of the season as this was their third win on the trot.

It’s all about keeping the momentum going now and holding on grimly to that hard-earned fifth place as a minimum requirement.

And with that in mind, manager James Keddy and his players are facing into a massive bank holiday weekend.

First up they will pay a visit on Friday to a Cobh Ramblers side boosted recently by the signing of Campile’s Mikie Rowe from Galway United, and then they will be hosting Waterford FC in the latest south-east derby at 6 p.m. on Monday.

The squad has been completely transformed during the summer transfer window, and it’s worth noting the changes made since the season opener in Ferrycarrig Park on February 17 – a 3-0 loss to next Monday’s rivals, who will bring their usual big crowd to their near neighbours.

Only Reece Webb, captain Ethan Boyle and Mark Hanratty from that starting eleven were involved again from the off on Friday, although Brandon McCann, Danny Furlong and Karl Chambers also played a part in both matches.

The Treaty line-up featured a number of ex-Wexford players, most notably right-back Jordon Tallon who had started the campaign in Ferrycarrig Park but didn’t get as many chances under Keddy as he had when Ian Ryan was in charge for his last season.

Dean George, Conor Barry and Success Edogun have also worn the Wexford colours in the past, but they were left frustrated on Friday by that sole strike from Thomas Oluwa in the 43rd minute.

The hosts had opened brightly, with netminder Conor Winn getting down low to save a Corban Piper header after Mark Hanratty released the impressive Ben Lynch for a left-wing cross in the third minute.

The recently-returned Luca Lovic battling with ex-Wexford FC player Dean George.

Kian Corbally lofted a brilliant pass to the recently-returned Luka Lovic in the 16th minute, but he had more time than he realised and should have done better than heading tamely wide.

Nonetheless, it’s a huge boost to see this popular play-maker back in the Wexford colours after following Ian Ryan to Bray at the start of the season.

His creativity and eye for a killer pass will be needed as the campaign hits the business end, and the early evidence was that he’s going to form a strong central midfield partnership with the ever-willing Corban Piper.

Treaty’s first threat was offered when Dean George had a shot saved by ‘Charlie’ Heffernan at the expense of a corner in the 27th minute, and the goalkeeper went on to safely collect Scott Kirkland’s header from Stephen Christopher’s delivery.

The sole Wexford corner of the opening half, earned by Lovic and taken by Hanratty, was cleared in the 33rd minute, before Ben Lynch made a vital interception to prevent George from linking up with Christopher.

A Treaty effort flashed across goal and wide in the follow-up, before a cross-shot from Wexford full-back Reece Webb was caught by Conor Winn in the 41st minute.

Oluwa managed to toe-poke a long Ethan Boyle free-kick that didn’t trouble Winn, but he was picking the ball out of his net just over 60 seconds later after that rash decision to dart from his line was severely punished by Oluwa.

The long throws from centre-half Cian O’Malley were a feature of Wexford’s attacking play, a flashback to days of old when Craig McCabe was a specialist in that aspect of the game.

An early Ethan Boyle free-kick was cleared on the restart, before Heffernan dealt with one struck low by Treaty captain Marc Ludden in the 53rd minute.

Dean George headed wide from a Stephen Christopher cross before Wexford introduced Brandon McCann and Danny Furlong for Corban Piper and Mark Hanratty respectively.

Treaty’s sole corner of the half was successfully defended before one of those long throws from O’Malley was headed over by McCann in the 66th minute.

Heffernan then did well to grab a flick by Mark Walsh, because Dean George was in his line of sight and tried to get a touch on the ball.

Treaty introduced four new faces at the same time, including Ferrycarrig old boys Barry and Edogun, although George and Tallon – their other two ex-Wexford players – departed at that stage.

Oluwa connected first-time on the bouncing ball after a good long pass by McCann in the 72nd minute, but it was high and over the bar.

He was then replaced by young Eoin Kenny, son of Stephen, after another good night’s work, but there was some concern near the finish because Wexford sat back and allowed Treaty to control possession and take them on.

Noel 'Charlie' Heffernan commanding his area en route to his sixth league clean sheet.

It was a high-risk approach, but it worked out fine in the long run. Heffernan was safe as a house between the posts en route to another clean sheet – his sixth in the league this season – and there was even one chance for a second goal after a super tackle by Lovic on Success Edogun resulted in a breakaway at the start of the four additional minutes.

He linked up with McCann before Webb fired across goal and wide, but it helped to lift the pressure before Wexford stood tall at the back on two more occasions before the end.

Centre-half Luke Browne blocked a Success Edogun shot before a late free-kick was headed across goal by Treaty captain Marc Ludden but into the safe hands of the unbeatable Heffernan.

More of the same over the weekend would further enhance Wexford’s prospects of staying in the hunt for promotion.

And the possibility of a decent cup run has also opened up, as the round of 16 draw has pitted them away to another non-league side, St. Patrick’s CYFC from Ringsend, on the week ending August 20.

Wexford FC: Noel Heffernan; Reece Webb, Luke Browne, Cian O’Malley, Ben Lynch; Ethan Boyle (capt.); Kian Corbally, Luka Lovic, Corban Piper, Mark Hanratty; Thomas Oluwa. Subs. – Brandon McCann for Piper (59), Danny Furlong for Hanratty (59), Eoin Kenny for Oluwa (73), Karl Chambers for Corbally (85), also Aaron Dobbs, Max Kelly, Aaron Doran, William Hayes.

Treaty United: Conor Winn; Jordon Tallon, Ben O’Riordan, Mark Walsh, Marc Ludden (capt.); Scott Kirkland; Stephen Christopher, Colin Conroy, Lee Devitt, Dean George; Enda Curran. Subs. – Conor Barry for George (70), Success Edogun for Christopher (70), Adam Lennon for Kirkland (70), Colin Kelly for Tallon (70), also Michael Dike, Dean O’Shea, Fionn Doherty.

Referee: Daniel Murphy (Dublin).

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

P W D L F A PTS

Galway Utd 24 21 2 1 63 9 65

Waterford 23 14 5 4 63 20 47

Cobh Rblers 24 11 6 7 37 33 39

Athlone Tn 24 10 3 11 40 36 33

Wexford FC 24 9 4 11 29 35 31

Bray W 24 7 9 8 28 39 30

Finn Harps 24 7 7 10 27 50 28

Treaty Utd 23 7 6 10 28 38 27

Longford Tn 24 6 7 11 24 32 25

Kerry FC 24 1 3 20 18 65 6