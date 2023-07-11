Wexford FC hammered at home by Athlone Town

Frantz Pierrot of Athlone Town gets to the ball before Wexford captain Ethan Boyle.

A SHAMBOLIC display of first-half defending ensured the game was all but over by half-time in Ferrycarrig Park on Friday, with Wexford FC conceding four goals for only the second time this season in a heavy defeat to strong play-off contenders Athlone Town.

This latest SSE Airtricity First Division encounter was a most disappointing experience for home fans, and the prospects of being involved at the business end of the season are growing remote at this stage.

And if the sight of the Bray Wanderers jersey for the third time this season doesn’t drive the team on to greater efforts, then the rest of the campaign will likely bring precious little to cheer about.

Wexford will make the journey to the Carlisle Grounds for the second time in 2023 on Friday, looking to ensure that they don’t lose three league games on the trot for the first time.

And unless they can get their act together at the back, then it will be a tall order to pick up points against Ian Ryan’s charges, many of whom were in the opposing camp last year.

Athlone Town right-winger Jamar Campion-Hinds did as he pleased in the first-half on Friday, and he lashed home a potential goal of the season in the process.

Wexford had announced four new arrivals during the week, and one of them, Luke Browne – on loan from Shelbourne – was immediately drafted in as the left-sided centre-back.

He was part of a quartet with captain Ethan Boyle, Hugh Douglas and Ben Lynch that were run ragged in the first-half, with the latter pair taken off at half-time when Wexford trailed 4-1 and looked like they didn’t have a hope of making a comeback.

And so it proved, with the only saving grace being that Athlone didn’t add to their tally in a more evenly-contested second period.

There was a sensational start when Danny Furlong had the ball in the net after a mere eight seconds, but his strike was disallowed by referee David Connolly for handball.

It briefly sparked delight in the Wexford dug-out, with the hosts occupying the one at the Ferrycarrig end of the field rather than their usual berth closer to the clubhouse.

Noel Heffernan makes a catch over the head of Patrick Hickey (Athlone Town).

Athlone were suitably forewarned and, although they lost central defender German Fuentes Rodriguez to injury at an early stage, they looked menacing on their regular attacks down the right and struck a sensational lead goal in the 21st minute.

Jamar Campion-Hinds had time to cut inside on to his left side and unleash a stunning drive from 30 metres that was destined for the far top corner of the net from the moment it left his boot.

It was a glorious goal, but it only took Wexford four and a half minutes to equalise when two of their key men combined in a sweet movement.

Danny Furlong cushioned a superb headed lay-off into the path of fellow striker Aaron Dobbs, and the Enniscorthy number 10 unleashed a daisy-cutter into the far corner of Enda Minogue’s net.

It was his twelfth league goal of the season, and that’s already two more than his previous best from the 2022 campaign.

Midfielder Corban Piper on the ball for Wexford FC.

Indeed, regardless of what happens during the rest of the campaign, Dobbs already has the highest goals tally for a season since Wexford Youths became Wexford FC, as the previous top scorers were Thomas Croke with six in 2017, Dobbs with seven in 2018, Furlong with nine in 2019, Karl Fitzsimons with three in the Covid-shortened 2020, Kyle Robinson with nine in 2021, and then Dobbs again in 2022 with ten.

He has been the one shining light in an otherwise forgettable season, and the frustration he expressed after Wexford conceded so quickly after his equaliser on Friday was shared by home supporters.

Dan McKenna punted a long ball into the box that Ethan Boyle should have dealt with, but he allowed it to bounce and Athlone striker Frantz Pierrot nipped in to restore their lead in the 29th minute.

Campion-Hinds produced some more magic for goal number three, darting down the right and delivering a low cross that was driven left-footed past Noel ‘Charlie’ Heffernan by Valerii Dolia.

That made it 3-1 in the 41st minute, and it got even worse for Wexford before the break, when Pierrot passed to Campion-Hinds to create another overlap down the right flank.

Darragh Levingston of Wexford FC is closed down by Jack Kavanagh.

This time the cross was first-timed to the net by Matthew Leal with an assured finish, and there was no way back for the home team.

Another arrival on loan, Eoin Kenny of Dundalk, replaced Furlong at half-time, while a third debut followed at a later stage when Shelbourne’s Max Kelly replaced Corban Piper. The only new face we didn’t see in action in this rout was defender Cian O’Malley, who has been recruited from St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Wexford’s best second-half opportunities were a Dobbs shot after a lovely flick to rise the ball in the 66th minute, and a long-ranger from Ethan Boyle shortly afterwards.

However, they had been fortunate not to concede a fifth earlier when Frantz Pierrot used his strength to hold off Boyle before firing low to the left and narrowly wide at the Ferrycarrig end.

Wexford are fast running out of time to make themselves realistic play-off contenders, and things simply have to get better on that trip up to Bray this Friday.

The action will then turn to the first round of the Sports Direct FAI Cup on Friday, July 21, with Wexford FC hosting Munster Senior League side Avondale United from Cork in Ferrycarrig Park at 7.45 p.m.

And Gorey Rangers will also welcome Cork opposition to Ramstown, with Rockmount making the journey to face the new Wexford Premier League champions on Saturday, July 22, at 3 p.m.

Wexford FC: Noel Heffernan; Ethan Boyle (capt.), Hugh Douglas, Luke Browne, Ben Lynch; Darragh Levingston, Corban Piper, Kian Corbally, Mark Hanratty; Danny Furlong, Aaron Dobbs. Subs. – James Crawford for Lynch (HT), Reece Webb for Douglas (HT), Eoin Kenny for Furlong (HT), Seán Fitzpatrick for Hanratty (52), Max Kelly for Piper (68), also Colm Cox, Karl Chambers, Cian O’Malley, Aaron Doran.

Athlone Town: Enda Minogue; Haji Abdikadir, German Fuentes Rodriguez, Noah Van Geenen, Jack Kavanagh; Patrick Hickey; Jamar Campion-Hinds, Aaron Connolly (capt.), Matthew Leal, Valerii Dolia; Frantz Pierrot. Subs. – Dan McKenna for Rodriguez, inj. (12), Michael Peprah for Dolia (60), Nehemie Lamtoukou for Leal (89), Oisín Duffy for Abdikadir (89), Donal Curtin for Van Geenen (89), also Vladislav Velkin, Adam Lennon, Matty McCarrick.

Referee: David Connolly (Kilkenny).

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

P W D L F A PTS

Galway Utd 22 19 2 1 59 9 59

Waterford 22 14 4 4 62 19 46

Cobh Rblers 22 10 6 6 33 29 36

Athlone Tn 22 10 2 10 39 34 32

Bray W 22 7 9 6 28 33 30

Treaty Utd 22 7 6 9 28 37 27

Wexford FC 22 7 4 11 25 35 25

Longford Tn 22 5 7 10 22 30 22

Finn Harps 22 5 7 10 21 46 22

Kerry FC 22 1 3 18 16 61 6