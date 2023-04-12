Wexford FC given a lesson by rampant league leaders Galway United

Runaway leaders show Wexford still well off the pace

Noel Heffernan is beaten from the penalty spot just before half-time.

Galway United 4

THE WEXFORD FC players and staff received a stark reminder of the massive gap between them and the big guns when they were outclassed by runaway SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division leaders Galway United in Ferrycarrig Park on Friday.

While the home team’s containment job lasted until close to half-time, when they succumbed to a harsh penalty concession and the westerners opened the scoring, it turned into a rout on the restart.

A Galway side that added a Wexford flavour to proceedings with the introduction of Campile’s Mikie Rowe in the 80th minute exercised total control and registered another three goals to make the long journey home with a fantastic eight wins from eight outings.

Their crew of professionals would have targeted winning the title outright this season after last year’s play-off disappointment, but I sincerely doubt if experienced manager John Caulfield expected them to produce such a stunning start.

Being in the mix in the last few weeks of the campaign was always the target for Wexford.

And while that remains the case, they will need to get their act together fast as phase one of their 36-game campaign ends with the visit to face manager James Keddy’s old side, Longford Town, this Saturday at 7.30 p.m.

Certainly, a repeat of Friday’s display – even allowing for the quality of the visitors – won’t cut it if Wexford want to be part of the equation when those play-off spots are eventually determined.

In mitigation, the ongoing absence of Conor Levingston and Aaron Robinson makes that a very hard task at present, while Brandon McCann hasn’t featured either since scoring against Kerry FC on St. Patrick’s Day.

It was somewhat disconcerting to read Keddy’s programme notes last Friday, as he said he was “pretty happy” after the previous week’s 1-1 home draw with Treaty United.

He reasoned that the second-half performance was good, and the only thing lacking was a second goal.

However, I would suggest that the supporters have higher expectations than the boss right now, if he’s declaring general satisfaction with a come-from-behind draw at home to a team that hadn’t won beforehand – albeit an issue Treaty rectified last Friday when they beat Longford 3-2.

The honeymoon period for the new manager will formally end in the midlands on Saturday, because by the game’s conclusion Wexford will have faced all nine of their divisional opponents once, with three matches apiece to follow.

And for all the obvious positivity and feel-good factors surrounding Ferrycarrig Park in recent months, there is a pretty basic bottom line in football and it’s quite simply to secure as many wins as possible.

That never looked likely on Friday, even though the underdogs do deserve credit for sticking gamely to their task until they were unfortunate to concede for the first time in first-half additional time.

The fifth Galway corner was delivered from the right by David Hurley, and referee Alan Patchell immediately pointed to the spot before showing Wexford captain Ethan Boyle a yellow card.

It was difficult for the naked eye to ascertain the nature of the foul in real time, and Boyle seemed as perplexed as the rest of us in the stand.

Nonethless, the decision wasn’t going to be changed despite some protests led by Aaron Dobbs, and Hurley drove to his right while ‘Charlie’ Heffernan guessed incorrectly and went in the other direction to leave Galway ahead at the break on a 1-0 scoreline.

They had dominated territory and possession beforehand without making the breakthrough, as experienced captain Conor McCormack pulled the strings from a defensive midfield role, while a lot of the play went through Hurley from his more advanced position directly behind striker Stephen Walsh, a converted defender.

And after a very solid showing on his league debut against Treaty, full-back Ben Lynch had his hands full on this occasion in dealing with the constant threat posed by lively Galway right winger Ed McCarthy.

With his socks around his ankles and no shinpads, the talented number 24 offered a throwback to times past, and there was a buzz of anticipation among travelling fans every time he got the ball and ran at the Wexford defence.

Galway almost opened the scoring in the eighth minute, when a McCormack corner from the left was nodded on at the near post by Stephen Walsh, with a scramble ensuing before the hosts managed to clear their lines.

David Hurley headed over from a McCormack cross, while a powerful run by McCarthy almost released Walsh in the 35th minute, only for Hugh Douglas to make a last-ditch interception.

It seemed only a matter of time before Galway would break the deadlock, and so it proved even if the circumstances that led to that opener appeared harsh on Wexford.

James Crawford was replaced by Aaron Doran at half-time and, although the new arrival was the smallest man on the field, he came closer than anyone else to upsetting Galway with a couple of unlucky missed headers.

The first arrived from a corner in the 53rd minute, with the flag-kick secured after Aaron Dobbs turned to get on the end of a Jordon Tallon cross and was unfortunate to see his instinctive shot deflected out via a defender.

It was still 1-0 when that Doran header fizzed over, but the advantage was doubled immediately on the next Galway attack.

While Francely Lomboto saw his first shot saved by Noel Heffernan, the ball rebounded into his path and he looped it back over the grounded netminder and into the far corner of the net.

That was that – game, set and match for Galway, with absolutely no chance of a Wexford comeback as they weren’t creating nearly enough to score once, let alone three times.

Nothing came of a string of corners for the visitors before Aaron Doran flicked his head at a Darragh Levingston corner close to the near post and was again unfortunate not to hit the target.

The third Galway goal arrived on a breakaway after Darragh Levingston swung in a corner in the 76th minute, and an Aaron Dobbs header across the goalmouth was cleared.

Substitute Darren Clarke beat Jordon Tallon in a tussle close to the sideline in front of the stand at midfield, and his run took him all the way into the danger zone where he shot low under Noel Heffernan to well and truly wrap up a commanding win.

There was plenty of time left for a fourth, and it arrived after schoolboy defending from a corner in the 81st minute.

Clarke’s flag-kick from the left went all the way to the back post without a touch from a home player, and Vincent Borden was waiting patiently with nobody near him to tap home at his ease.

It looked like a fifth would follow when Tallon handled in his own box in the 86th minute, but Heffernan produced the highlight of the night from a Wexford viewpoint when he dived low to his left and denied David Hurley a second goal from the spot.

Another bright spot was the late debut in central defence for local lad Harry Curtis, while Shay O’Leary – captain of the All-Ireland winning Wexford CBS team – sat on the bench as reserve goalkeeper to Heffernan for the first time this season.

Wexford FC: Noel Heffernan; Jordon Tallon, Ethan Boyle (capt.), Hugh Douglas, Ben Lynch; Mark Hanratty, Darragh Levingston, Corban Piper, James Crawford; Danny Furlong, Aaron Dobbs. Subs. – Aaron Doran for Crawford (HT), Jordan Adeyemo for Furlong (71), Kian Corbally for Levingston (76), Seán Fitzpatrick for Dobbs (76), Harry Curtis for Douglas (89), also Shay O’Leary, Karl Chambers, Reece Webb, Kaylem Harnett.

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Colm Horgan, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Conor O’Keeffe; Ed McCarthy, Vincent Borden, Conor McCormack (capt.), Francely Lomboto; David Hurley; Stephen Walsh. Subs. – Darren Clarke for Lomboto (62), Rob Manley for Walsh (80), Mikie Rowe for McCormack (80), Maurice Nugent for McCarthy (80), Evan O’Connor for Slevin (88), also Alex Rutter, Ibrahim Keita, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh.

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

Galway Utd 8 8 0 0 23 3 24

Bray Wderers 8 4 3 1 12 8 15

Waterford FC 7 4 2 1 17 6 14 Cobh Rblrs 8 4 2 2 12 9 14

Athlone Tn 8 3 1 4 10 12 10

Wexford FC 8 2 2 4 9 14 8

Finn Harps 8 1 4 3 8 16 7 Longford Tn 8 1 3 4 6 9 6

Treaty Utd 7 1 3 3 7 11 6

Kerry FC 8 0 2 6 5 21 2