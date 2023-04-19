Wexford Albion win derby against North End United

Wexford Albion moved level with Moyne Rangers and Forth Celtic at the top of the Youths Premier Division by overcoming local rivals North End United on Monday of last week.

Adam Tierney and Dean Hillis got their goals in a 2-0 victory.

Youths Division 2

Courtown Hibs ensured that Castledockrell United will have to wait to be crowned Youths Division 2 champions with a 7-0 away win over Tombrack United on Friday evening. Noah Power and Evan Roche both bagged doubles for the winners, while Leon Stafford, Jack Murphy and Lee Cathcart added a goal apiece.

Enda Cullen, Conor Redmond and Cormac Goodwin got the goals for Gorey Celtic on Thursday evening as they saw off Cloughbawn 3-0.

Youths Division 3

Campile United are still very much in the title race in Youths Division 3 and they moved into joint second place on Thursday evening with a 5-0 win over St. Leonards. Will Foley (two), Dean Kinsella, Dion Whitty and Conor O’Leary got their goals.

Youths Division 4

Wexford Albion have one hand on the Youths Division 4 trophy after overwhelming Glynn Barntown 5-0 in the top of the table clash on Thursday. Evan Donohue, Niall Hamilton, Darragh Nolan, Callum Farrell and Conor Cullen got the goals for the table-toppers.

Gorey Rangers kept their slim chance alive with a 3-1 derby win over Gorey Celtic on the same evening. Pádraig Roche, Piarais O’Neill and Alfie Naughton got their goals, while Filip Klemba replied.

Darragh Byrne, Liam Hendrick, Ciarán Byrne and Tommy Parker (two) netted for Curracloe United in their 5-3 win over Courtown Hibs. Killian Moran bagged a hat-trick for Hibs.