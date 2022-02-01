Wanderers are held

Division 3

Killenagh Wanderers moved level with All Blacks at the top of Division 3, but they had to be content with a point as fellow high-flyers Rosslare Strand twice came from behind to earn a share of the spoils.

Dominic Maher and David Doran hit the back of the net for Wanderers, with Michael Sheil and Rob Tierney scoring for Strand.

All Blacks suffered a 3-2 defeat to St. Joseph’s in Mayglass, with Seán Keane, Dylan McEvoy and Des Mythen scoring for the Kilmuckridge side. Darren Naughton and Shane Cassidy netted for the hosts.

Wexford Bohs were much too good for New Ross Town, winning 5-1 thanks to an Aaron Lambert double and goals from Beau Brennan, Kyle Mann (penalty) and Alex Clarke. Damien Rossiter netted for Town.

Forth Celtic saw off Wexford Celtic 3-1, with goals from Will Doyle, Jack Mullan and Anthony Hayes, with Dylan Redmond replying.

Colum Fitzgerald, Callum Gamble, Devin Wall-Walsh and Jason Sutton all hit the back of the net for Duncannon as they won 4-0 away to Rosbercon United.

Division 3A

Camolic Celtic kept their title challenge on track with a 3-1 away win over Crossabeg on Sunday.

Daryl Murphy bagged a double for the visitors, with Luke Walker adding to their tally.

Fastnet Rovers overcame promotion-hopefuls Cushinstown 2-1, with goals from Paddy Miskella and Paddy Whelan. Ian Gaffney netted for Cushinstown.

Ballymurn Celtic earned the local bragging rights when seeing off Oylegate United 3-1. Seán Walsh opened the scoring for Ballymurn, and although Jack Reck equalised an Eoghan ‘Snowy’ Kehoe double sealed the deal.

Fethard Rangers got another three points on the board with a comfortable 4-0 triumph over Rosslare Rangers. Joe Sutton opened the scoring and Eoin Whelan doubled Fethard’s advantage on the stroke of half-time when he fired a 25-yard free-kick into the top corner.

Jean Luc Tubritt extended the lead after the interval and substitute Jimmy Sutton rounded off the scoring with a late penalty.

Meanwhile, Rathnure were leading 1-0 through a Shane Lawlor goal when their match against local rivals Cloughbawn was abandoned after 70 minutes.

Division 4

Kiltealy Celtic moved level on points with Ferns United at the top of the table after overcoming their rivals 2-0 on Sunday. Stephen Watchorn and Shane Mernagh got the goals for Celtic.

Joe Roberts was in scintillating form for Bunclody as they ran out 7-2 winners away to Bridge Rovers. Roberts helped himself to four goals and also played a part in a fifth, as his cross was turned into the net by a Bridge Rovers defender.

Conor Hendrick and Joe Finn also hit the back of the net for the visitors, with Garry Sutton grabbing both goals for the Castlebridge side.

Brendan McCreary and Keith Kavanagh got the goals for St. Joseph’s as they drew 2-2 with Shamrock Rovers, with Ryan Heimsoth and Lee Morrissey netting for the Enniscorthy side.

Camolin Celtic leapfrogged Wexford Bohs to move off the foot of the table with a 3-2 win in Drinagh.

Lee Byrne and Conor Keogh (two) scored for the visitors, with Jesse Kells and Rhys Murphy replying.

Division 4A

Campile United closed the gap on leaders Glynn Barntown to six points with a 2-0 away win over All Blacks.

Emmet Dunning and Dylan Whitty got the goals for the visitors.

Martin Óg Storey netted a hat-trick for The Ballagh United as they saw off Kilmore United 5-1, with Daryl Gray and Cathal Kenny adding to their tally and Brad Walsh replying.

Will Treacy got the goal for Shelburne United as they drew 1-1 with Carne FC, with Jason Ellard netting for the visitors.

Seán Maher hit the back of the net for St. Leonards, but they lost out 3-1 to bottom side Castledockrell, with Colm Quigley, Mark Brennan and Ciarán Allen netting for the winners.

Division 5

Table-toppers Wexford Celtic staged an astonishing fightback against Ferns United to salvage a point on Sunday.

The hosts looked to be in complete control, leading 4-0 ten minutes into the second-half, thanks to doubles from Robert Vickers and Conor Holloway.

However, an Emmet Sinnott penalty in the 65th minute started the revival and when Sinnott struck again from a free-kick ten minutes later they were right back in it.

Tony Grace pulled another one back five minutes later, before a late own goal levelled it up.

Ajax Athletic are just one point off the top after a comfortable 5-2 victory over Gorey Celtic. Glenn Fortune, Jack Hanley, David Franklin and Niall Thorpe scored for the Rajahs, with Maksy Dennisuk and Luke Leavy responding.

An Anthony Cogley goal was enough for Camolin Celtic to edge out Tombrack United, although their cause was also helped by the fact that Tombrack missed a penalty.

Youth Cup

Wexford Albion A proved too strong for Gorey Celtic in the Wexford Youth Cup preliminary round, running out 4-1 winners.

Luke Murphy netted a double for Albion, with Darragh Moloney adding a penalty and John O’Connor completing their tally.

Youth Division 1

Justin McMahon netted a hat-trick for leaders Forth Celtic as they ran out 3-0 winners over Curracloe United on Saturday.