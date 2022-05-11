Top two still a step away from greatness

We hear a lot of talk about Manchester City and Liverpool possibly being two of English football’s greatest-ever sides, but does that argument really stack up?

They may be light years ahead of the rest at present, but the fact that City have zero Champions League crowns to their name and Liverpool only boast a single league title in 32 years would surely suggest otherwise.

The point tallies they have both amassed in recent seasons are remarkable, but it’s hardly a true benchmark of greatness. While the numbers and win percentages might make brilliant reading for fans of the two clubs, ultimately it’s all about the trophies that you’ve won.

The gap between the have and have-nots has certainly grown over the years, so continually putting whipping boys to the sword as you chalk up win after win is not a real measure of success.

Manchester City are on the cusp of their fourth title in five years, and they have also collected a raft of domestic cups under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola, so there’s no denying that they have been far and away the most successful club in English football in recent years.

However, a litany of collapses in the Champions League show a soft underbelly, and after their latest failure against Real Madrid you’d have to wonder if they’re ever going to land Europe’s biggest prize.

Although the way the Spanish champions snatched victory from the jaws of defeat was a particularly cruel way to go out, the worrying thing for City fans is that Champions League disappointment has become something of a habit.

It’s not the first time that they’ve watched their side being dumped out of the competition when they have been highly fancied to progress, as Monaco, Spurs and Lyon have all got the better of them in recent seasons.

The mighty Real Madrid would be seen as a step up from that trio, but the reality is that they’re not the side they used to be. That said, even though they have been at times outplayed by PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout rounds, they’ve still managed to reach the final, and maybe it’s written in the stars that this is their year yet again.

Pep Guardiola’s side may have won all before them domestically, but to be truly regarded as one of England’s greatest-ever sides they’ll have to land at least one Champions League.

That said, Alex Ferguson’s return of winning Europe’s top prize only twice in over a quarter of a century in charge of Manchester United could also be seen as an underachievement, so it’s not a competition that’s easily won.

Liverpool are deservedly favourites to win their seventh Champions League, although their opponents are bona fide European royalty, having won the prestigious prize an incredible 13 times.

Obviously it’s a trophy that every club wants to win, but at the end of the day it is a cup competition and the league is a true barometer of where a team is really at. After all, the league table never lies.

Liverpool have done remarkably well to fight on all fronts, but near misses won’t be remembered in years to come, as teams will always be judged on the amount of silverware in their trophy cabinet.

Even competing with Manchester City is no mean feat, but for the Merseyside club, whether they admit it or not, getting their hands on the Premier League trophy again will have to be their number one priority. If Jurgen Klopp doesn’t lead them to one or two more league titles they won’t have lived up to their billing.

Conversely, Pep Guardiola’s side have been there and done that domestically so it’s all about conquering Europe for Manchester City, if they want to be spoken about in the same breath as Man United’s treble winning side of ’99, for example.

The chasing pack don’t look like getting anywhere near in the foreseeable future, with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham a long way back, while the mess at Manchester United is going to take years to sort out and it will also take time for the money tree at Newcastle to bear fruit.

Undoubtedly there’s several years still to run in this storyline, and the intense rivalry between the current top two could drive them both on to truly great things.

They’re two remarkably talented sides no doubt, but all the talk of greatness can wait for another day.