Top two still a step away from greatness

The rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool still has a long way to run. Expand

The rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool still has a long way to run.

Dave Devereux

We hear a lot of talk about Manchester City and Liverpool possibly being two of English football’s greatest-ever sides, but does that argument really stack up?

They may be light years ahead of the rest at present, but the fact that City have zero Champions League crowns to their name and Liverpool only boast a single league title in 32 years would surely suggest otherwise.

