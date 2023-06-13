Stephen Quinn steps down after Wexford Youths Women hammered by Shels

Five-goal Shels coast to easy victory

WEXFORD’S SEASON of lows got even lower on Saturday as they took a hiding off Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division in Tolka Park.

Stephen Quinn’s side have fallen far, far below expectations in this campaign, so this was just another in a string of completely unacceptable performances and results as the league hits the midway break.

With three All-Island Cup ties to be played in the next few weeks, it will be interesting to see if anything happens with this set-up. Several players looked to be on the verge of throwing in the towel on the field here, walking around with little effort or fight for their management or club.

Something has to give at this point because the low level of heart, displayed by some players in the second-half, was well short of acceptable and not something Wexford Youths could ever be accused of at any other point in their history.

Somewhat ironically, there was evidence of Wexford trying to play football here, unlike their insipid victory in Ferrycarrig Park, but the midfield just got played through and the defence was so porous it was scary.

One wonders if Wexford had stuck with three at the back, used Méabh Russell when available and kept a bit of momentum going at the start of the season, would they be in quite such an unprecedented situation, but things have snowballed and this was dire.

Quinn decided to leave Freya De Mange on the bench, presumably to add a bit more mobility to the Wexford midfield, but they looked lightweight in that department and got played through time and again, with youngster Hannah Healy putting in an outstanding performance for the champions.

With Nicola Sinnott making her 250th appearance for Youths, her side got off to the worst possible start.

The hosts won a corner on the right, and it was played into the penalty area where Jessie Stapleton was on hand to fire home a volley to the bottom left corner of Maeve Williams’ net.

The visitors were all at sea with ten minutes on the clock as they went two goals down. The ball was worked down the left to 15-year-old Hannah Healy, and she forced it to Gemma Quinn whose shot was blocked.

The ball came back to the Shels youngster and after falling over when seeing her initial effort blocked, Healy kicked it into the net while sitting on the ground to make it two.

While they didn’t create too many clearcut chances before the end of the opening quarter, the hosts still looked on the verge of a third.

Christie Gray saw a header drift wide of the far post in the 23rd minute, while a nice Ceola Bergin ball to the back post had no takers two minutes later.

The Wexford youngster took a shot on that dribbled wide in the 28th minute as the game started to look more stretched.

Leah Doyle latched on to a poor clearance in the 33rd minute and curled a dangerous effort from the left wing into the side-netting with Williams scrambling back. Quinn headed an Alex Kavanagh free-kick wide as the half moved into the latter stages.

A foul on Megan Smyth-Lynch gave Shels a free-kick in a dangerous area in the 43rd minute, with Alex Kavanagh wasting it by drilling into the side-netting at the near post.

However, the third came just on half-time, with Healy setting Christie Gray away to finish with aplomb.

Stephen Quinn got Ciara Rossiter and Freya De Mange on at the break and Wexford had a chance to get back into the game at the start of the second-half.

An Aoibheann Clancy ball to the back post landed at the feet of Rianna Jarrett but her effort was poor and dribbled wide.

After that early burst from the visitors, things settled down. Kylie Murphy did have a chance to pick out Jarrett in the 57th minute but her cross was cut out by Stapleton.

From the resulting corner the ball eventually found its way to Emily Corbet but her shot was weak and comfortable for the Shelbourne ‘keeper.

A fizzed ball across the box by Gray had no takers on the hour mark for Shelbourne, but the fourth goal did come one minute later when Megan Smyth-Lynch sent Quinn away and she fired in off the foot of Williams’ post.

Keeva Keenan got a bit of space on the Shels right and fired in a shot that Williams held in the 65th minute. Stapleton headed wide a right-wing corner five minutes later as Wexford’s early second-half energy looked all but gone.

With Wexford players strolling around, showing little to no interest, Gemma Quinn volleyed over the bar from the edge of the area in the 72nd minute before the striker snatched at a shot moments later.

Just when it looked like things couldn’t get any worse, Kerri Letmon stepped inside from the left, onto her right foot, and drilled a low finish to the far corner of Williams’ net.

Letmon almost added a sixth after breaking in on a Lauren Dwyer mistake, but her finish this time dribbled wide.

Wexford can ill afford to forget about how bad these current performances are as they hit the mid-season league break. At this stage, they are so poor it’s time to try some of the youngsters in the Avenir Cup in the coming weeks and at least see more of what’s coming through. The competition starts with a game away against Glentoran on Saturday.

Wexford Youths: Maeve Williams; Lauren Dwyer, Louise Corrigan, Nicola Sinnott, Orlaith Conlon; Kylie Murphy (capt.) Aoibheann Clancy; Abbie Brophy, Ceola Bergin, Emily Corbet; Rianna Jarrett. Subs. - Ciara Rossiter for Corrigan (46), Freya De Mange for Bergin (46), Michaela Lawrence for Jarrett (74), Áine Walsh for Corbet (80), Emma Walker for Murphy (80).

Shelbourne: Courtney Maguire; Keeva Keenan, Jessie Stapleton, Maggie Pierce, Leah Doyle; Alex Kavanagh, Rachel Graham; Christie Gray, Hannah Healy, Megan Smyth-Lynch; Jemma Quinn. Subs. - Noelle Murray for Healy (65), Nadine Clare for Kavanagh (65), Sophie Watters for Graham (65), Kerri Letmon for Quinn (77), Riley for Doyle (77).

Referee: Daryl Carolan.

SSE AIRTRICITY PREMIER DIVISION

Peamount 13 11 1 1 25 10 34

Shelbourne 13 9 1 3 31 6 28 Shamrock R 13 8 4 1 28 9 28

Bohemians 13 8 2 3 17 12 26 Galway 13 7 1 5 14 12 22

Wexford Yths 12 5 2 5 15 22 17 Athlone 12 5 1 6 30 17 16

DLR Waves 13 3 4 6 10 14 13

Treaty Utd 13 1 5 7 8 33 8

Sligo Rovers 12 1 1 10 10 31 4

Cork City 13 0 2 11 5 31 2