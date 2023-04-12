St. Leonards and Bunclody in Under-11 girls' last four

SATURDAY SAW the quarter-finals of the Under-11 Cup being played, with Kilkenny United making the long journey to Arklow Town and booking their place in the last four.

Coolboy also made a lengthy trip to Seaview and went through to the last four. St. Leonards and Bunclody make up the semi-finalists after wins away to Moyne Rangers and home to St. Joseph’s respectively.

Gorey Rangers sit comfortably mid-table in the Under-12 Premier Division after they ran out 7-1 winners over Aughrim Rangers.

Pippa Canavan was on target for Aughrim, but a goal from Ruby O’Brien, two from Aisha Samadi and four from Ruby Darcy gave Gorey their fourth win of the season.

Thursday evening saw two of the main title contenders clash when Curracloe United hosted Courtown Hibs. And despite both sides producing a top-class display, neither could find the net with the game ending scoreless, a result that keeps Hibs on top of the table with Curracloe just two points behind.

All Blacks and North End United are both in the hunt for runners-up spot in Under-12 Division 2A, but had to settle for a point each on Tuesday in a scoreless draw.

Both sides went close to snatching a winner but defences dominated, leaving both still in contention for the second spot.

Moyne Rangers and Kilkenny United played out a closely-contested Under-13 Cup quarter-final, with a goal from Ellie O’Neill sending the Noresiders through on a 1-0 scoreline. Lauren Kehoe gave Curracloe a 1-0 lead away to Bridge Rovers, but goals from Ciara Redmond and Ciara Murphy saw the home side bounce back to go through 2-1.

Emma Fitzpatrick, Tabitha Byrne and Abbie Fitzpatrick all scored for Courtown Hibs as they overcame Bunclody 3-1, while goals from Dearbhla Ryan and Natasha St. Ledger saw New Ross Town overcome St. Leonards 2-0.

Campile United made the short journey to Seaview United and after a close encounter, the visitors picked up their fifth win of the season to keep in touch with Under-13 Division 1 leaders Courtown Hibs. Áine McWilliams scored the all-important goal midway through the second-half.

Fastnet Rovers lost their opening five games of the season but in recent weeks have hit form, winning the last three in a row in Under-14 Division 2A.

One Tuesday they hosted Corach Ramblers, running out 8-1 winners with Róisín Doyle scoring four for Rovers with Mia McLoughlin adding two, while Keisha Sinnott and Olivia Barry were also on target. Áine Breen scored for Corach.

Fastnet followed up their Tuesday victory with a 6-2 win away to St. Joseph’s. Elizabeth McCreary and Chloe Caswell were on target for the home side but a Katie Martin hat-trick, two goals from Róisín Doyle, and one from Rebecca Feehan, gave Rovers the three points.

Killenagh Wanderers moved to the top of the Under-14 Division 2B table when they beat Gorey Rangers 7-0 on Thursday to pick up their eighth win of the season.