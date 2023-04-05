St. Joseph's win Wexford Football League Division 3 title after putting seven goals past Moyne

St. Joseph's celebrate following their win over Moyne Rangers in Kilmuckridge on Friday evening, which clinched the Division 3 title.

ST. JOSEPH’S sauntered to victory over Moyne Rangers in Kilmuckridge on Friday evening, wrapping up the Wexford Football League Division 3 title in the process.

The champions clearly wanted to rubber-stamp the title in style and they did it by getting at their visitors from the opening minutes and smothering the life out of them.

Other teams may have nervously tried to settle into the task with the stakes so high, but winning all but one league game to date has given St. Joseph’s huge confidence and they displayed it for all to see.

Considering the horrible conditions, that made quality football all the more difficult, the hosts did a tremendous job of getting the ball on the deck and controlling the game with some excellent football in the muck.

Nikodem Czernik had gone close to opening the scoring in the second minute when he fizzed a shot narrowly wide of the far post, but the home side did take the lead six minutes later.

Sam Waldron handled in the area from Conor O’Leary’s searching ball and referee Garrett Larkin pointed to the spot.

Jamie Howard stepped up to take the spot kick, Alan Crean made a good low save, but the Joseph’s man followed up to fire into the empty net.

Moyne probably needed to settle themselves after the concession, but they soon found themselves two down.

This time Czernik played the role of provider for the lively Dylan McEvoy. The Rangers defence was struggling to deal with his tricky footwork in tight spaces, and he made enough room to fire home his side’s second in the eleventh minute.

Ander Arazabel had a shot blocked at the other end, but St. Joseph’s went three up in the 18th minute when McEvoy controlled a long Jack White ball forward, turned his marker and dispatched past Crean.

Three became four with 28 minutes on the clock. This time a long ball picked out Howard high up the field, and he controlled well on the edge of the area and fired a perfectly-placed low strike past Crean.

Moyne went close to grabbing one back when Sam Waldron’s free-kick pinballed around the St. Joseph’s goal-line, but eventually it was scrambled away to safety.

The home side went five up in the 41st minute when Seán Óg Doyle caressed home the goal of the evening from 30 yards out, flying high to Crean’s top right corner.

A minute later St. Joseph’s made it six. This time Jamie Howard was causing problems out on the right, and he crossed to the middle where McEvoy was lurking to power home a cracking header for his hat-trick.

The second-half proved to be a little more mundane, with Moyne actually creating more of the chances.

Paul Byrne and Diarmuid Cullen both went close before the latter slipped Fionn O’Leary into the clear, but his effort drifted agonisingly wide.

St. Joseph’s hadn’t created much in the second-half until Kyle Kenny played a clinical one-two with McEvoy and fired home the seventh goal. Moyne had other chances for a consolation, with Cullen going closest when he scooped over from close range.

However, it was St. Joseph’s evening, and they wrapped up the title in style, winning their twelfth game out of 13 while drawing the other one.

They still have a few games left to play, but they can enjoy them with the trophy safely in the Grove Park clubhouse.

St. Joseph’s: Ian O’Reilly; Kyle Kenny, Glenn McEvoy, Jack White, Keith Kavanagh; Tomás Whelan, Jamie Howard, Conor O’Leary, Owen McNulty; Nikodem Czernik, Dylan McEvoy. Subs. - Ryan Hammel for Kavanagh (33), Seán Óg Doyle for Whelan (33), Edward Harney for O’Leary (33).

Moyne Rangers: Alan Crean; Anthony Peare, Kyle Delaney, Evan O’Rourke, Sam Waldron; Pa O’Rourke, Ander Arazabal, Paul Byrne; Diarmuid Cullen, Michael Ivers, Liam Evans. Subs. - Fionn O’Leary for Evans (46), Bartek Jurkiewicz for Ivers (60).

Referee: Garrett Larkin.