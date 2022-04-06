Soccer results/fixtures

Adult results

FAI Junior Cup quarter-final: North End United 1, Salthill Devon 3.

Creane and Creane Insurance Wexford Cup round of 16: Gorey Rangers 3, Shelburne United 0; Wexford Bohs 6, Glynn Barntown 1.

Neil O’Sullivan Cup round of 16: New Ross Celtic 2, Enniscorthy United 2 (AET, Enniscorthy United won 4-3 on penalties); All Blacks FC 7, Gorey Rangers 1; North End United B 3, Wexford Bohs B 0; Bunclody AFC 2, Crossabeg AFC 1; Tombrack United 1, Ajax Athletic 2.

Billy Browne Cup round of 16: Camolin Celtic B 3, Wexford Bohs C 1; Bree Utd 3 Cloughbawn FC B 1; Fastnet Rovers 2, Camolin Celtic A 1; Oylegate United 0, Cushinstown 4; Rosslare Rangers B 2, Ballymurn Celtic 3; Bridge Rovers B 3, Rathnure United 3 (AET, Rathnure won 5-4 on penalties); Fethard Rangers 2, Kiltealy Celtic 2 (AET, Fethard won 3-2 on penalties).

Gwyn Jones Cup quarter-finals: Gorey Rangers C 0, Campile United B 1; Carne FC 0, The Ballagh United 5; Wexford Celtic B 2, Curracloe United B 8.

Premier Division: Campile United 2, Moyne Rangers 2; Bridge Rovers 5, Courtown Hibs 2; Ferns United 2, Shamrock Rovers 3.

Division 1: Curracloe United 4, Adamstown 2; St. Leonards 0, Corach Ramblers 1.

Division 2: Raheen FC 2, Taghmon United 4; Gorey Celtic 2, Shamrock Rovers 0.

Division 3: New Ross Town 0, Duncannon FC 2; Wexford Celtic 3, Wexford Albion 2; Killenagh Wanderers 7, Forth Celtic 0.

Division 4: Shamrock Rovers 1, Courtown Hibs 5.

Division 4A: All Blacks FC 1, Corach Ramblers 1; St. Leonards 3, Glynn Barntown FC 3.

Division 5: Tombrack United 0, Enniscorthy United 1.

Youths results

Stanno Youths Cup quarter-finals: Shamrock Rovers A 2, Shamrock Rovers B 1; Corach Ramblers 1, Glynn Barntown 3; Bunclody AFC 1, Forth Celtic 2; Wexford Albion 3, New Ross Town A 2.

Youths Premier Division: Gorey Celtic 3, Gorey Rangers 4.

MMI Group Youths Division 1: All Blacks FC 5, Curracloe United 1; Bridge Rovers 1, Rosslare Rangers 2.

Youths Division 2: Duncannon FC 0, New Ross Celtic 4; Castledockrell United 5, Shelburne United 1.

Youths Division 3: Courtown Hibs 3, Fastnet Rovers 0; St. Joseph’s 2, St. Cormac’s 1; Tombrack United 1, Ferns United 4.

Youths Division 4: All Blacks FC 1, New Ross Town 3; Forth Celtic w.o., Glynn Barntown FC scr.

Adult fixtures

Wednesday, April 6

Billy Browne Cup round of 16: Enniscorthy United B v. Bunclody AFC B, 6.30 (N. Whelan).

Sunday, April 10

Neil O’Sullivan round of 16: Duncannon FC v. Glynn Barntown, 11.00 (E Molloy).

Gwyn Jones Cup quarter-final: Shelburne United B v. Ferns United C, 1.30 (P. Redmond).

Premier Division: Courtown Hibs v. Shamrock Rovers, 11.00 (N. Boland); Gorey Rangers v. North End United, 11.00 (S. Kelly); Rosslare Rangers v. Ferns United, 11.00 (P. Sinnott); Forth Celtic v. Bridge Rovers, 11.00 (G. Larkin); Wexford Bohs v. Moyne Rangers, 11.00 (D. Ennis).

Division 1: Crossabeg AFC v. New Ross Celtic, 11.00 (D. Donovan); Cloughbawn FC v. Adamstown, 11.00 (F. Sinnott); Bunclody AFC v. St. Leonards, 11.00 (M. Hogan); Corach Ramblers v. Tombrack United, 11.00 (P. O’Rourke); Curracloe United v. North End United 2nd, 11.00 (B. Holohan).

Division 2: Enniscorthy United v. Enniscorthy Town, 11.00 (P. Rowlands); St. Cormac’s v. Gorey Rangers 2nd, 11.00 (M. Kenny/K. Farynik/J. Doyle); Kilmore United v. Shamrock Rovers 2nd, 11.00 (J. Diskin); Ajax Athletic v. Shelburne United, 11.00 (K. Dunne).

Division 3: Wexford Bohs 2nd v. Forth Celtic 2nd, 1.30 (L. Murphy); Killenagh Wanderers v. New Ross Town, 11.00 (D. Skelly); Rosslare Strand v. All Blacks FC, 11.00 (S. Burke); Rosbercon United v. Wexford Albion, 11.00 (D. Jenkins).

Division 3A: Fethard Rangers v. Ballymurn Celtic, 11.00 (J. Wafer); Rathnure United v. Camolin Celtic, 11.00 (G. Cleary); Cloughbawn FC 2nd v. Rosslare Rangers, 1.00 (F. Sinnott); Oylegate United v. Crossabeg FC 2nd, 11.00 (L. Whitty); Fastnet Rovers v. Cushinstown, 1.30 (E. Molloy).

Division 4: Courtown Hibs 2nd v. Wexford Bohs 3rd, 1.30 (P. Kirwan); Shamrock Rovers 3rd v Bridge Rovers 2nd, 1.30 (K. Farynik); Caim United v. Ferns United 2nd, 11.00 (P. Redmond); Bunclody AFC 2nd v. St. Joseph’s 2nd, 1.30 (M. Hogan); Enniscorthy United 2nd v. Kiltealy Celtic, 1.30 (J. Doyle).

Division 4A: Castledockrell United v. Carne FC, 1.30 (M. Kenny); Campile United 2nd v. Kilmore United 2nd, 1.30 (A. Foley); Curracloe United 2nd v. The Ballagh United, 1.30 (B. Holohan).

Division 5: Wexford Celtic 2nd v. Ajax Athletic 2nd, 1.30 (D. Donovan).

Youths fixtures

Wednesday, April 6

Youths Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers v. Wexford Albion, 6.15 (S. Kelly).

Youths Division 3: St. Joseph’s v. Bunclody AFC, 6.15 (G. Larkin).

Youths Division 4: Oylegate United v. All Blacks FC 2nd, 6.15 (P. Redmond).

Thursday, April 7

Youths Division 2: Adamstown v. Campile United, 6.15 (B. Holohan).

Saturday, April 9

Under-19 play-off quarter-finals: Gorey Celtic v. Kilmore Utd (3-3), 11.00 (J. O’Neill); Gorey Rangers v. New Ross Town (3-1), 11.00 (M. Kenny).

Youths Premier Division: Gorey Rangers v. New Ross Town, 2.00 (P. Kirwan).