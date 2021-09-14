Six of the best for Shamrock Rovers

Shane Cullen of Shamrock Rovers closes in on Tom Keavney of Bridge Rovers.

James Carty of Shamrock Rovers is tracked by Kevin Murphy of Bridge Rovers.

Shamrock Rovers blitzed their opponents in the opening half as they stormed to a comfortable triumph in The Bogside on Sunday, making it three wins from three in the Premier Division.

The Enniscorthy outfit were five goals to the good inside 35 minutes, with Ricky Dwyer opening the scoring and Bill Peare and John O’Connor adding doubles.

Kevin Murphy pulled a goal back before the break, but O’Connor completed his hat-trick in the 72nd minute to wrap up a thoroughly convincing victory.

The visitors were quick to show their attacking intent, carving open the Bridge Rovers defence in the second minute when a searching pass from Michael Dempsey put Bill Peare in on the left, but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Graham Lawler.

There was just 12 minutes on the clock when Shamrock Rovers grabbed their opening goal.

Peare put Ricky Dwyer in the clear with a defence-splitting pass and he made no mistake, calmly side-footing past Lawler.

Dwyer then turned provider in the 23rd minute, showing great vision and technique to pick out John O’Connor on the left, who squared to Bill Peare.

Peare’s initial effort was well saved by Lawler, but the striker adjusted his body brilliantly to send a scissors kick past the netminder.

Two minutes later Peare had his second, pouncing on hesitancy in the Bridge Rovers defence to tigerishly win possession and slide the ball home.

They had their fourth goal on the half hour mark, and this time John O’Connor got in on the act, controlling an Alan Freeman cross from the right wing before arrowing an unerring left-footed strike to the corner of the net.

In the 35th minute it was 5-0 to the visitors. After an excellent move involving Eddie Black and Bill Peare, O’Connor found himself through on goal, and again he made no mistake, confidently firing past Lawler.

Bridge Rovers were living off scraps, but they had a rare foray forward eight minutes before the interval when Kevin Murphy blocked an attempted clearance from goalkeeper Paul Byrne and saw his effort deflected wide.

When Shane Murphy whipped in the resulting corner, referee Brian Fenlon awarded a penalty for handball, with Kevin Murphy sticking away the spot-kick with aplomb.

Shamrock Rovers had another sight of goal before half-time, when Bill Peare ran on to a Ricky Dwyer pass and rounded the goalkeeper, but he just failed to squeeze the ball home from a prohibitive angle.

The Enniscorthy side continued to press after the change of ends, with Peare again going close, although Bridge Rovers dangerman Kevin Murphy curled a fine effort narrowly off target moments later.

It was mostly one-way traffic, however, and Peare threatened once more, getting on the end of a sweet Shane Cullen cross, but seeing his volley well saved by Lawler.

Peare and James Carty both warmed the gloves of Lawler, before the netminder did brilliantly to tip a thunderous Eddie Black strike over the crossbar.

The sixth goal finally came with 19 minutes remaining when John O’Connor got on the end of another great Shane Cullen cross from the right and steered the ball to the net.

Substitute Emmett Quirke had a late chance to add to the Shamrock Rovers tally when he won the ball and burst through with menace, but he was thwarted by the busy Lawler.

Bridge Rovers: Graham Lawler, Andy Doyle, Shane Murphy, Mark Mythen (capt.), Riley Sands, Ola Sofola, Adam O’Leary, Seán Murphy, Tom Keavney, Gloudie Makiese, Kevin Murphy. Subs. - Dan Murphy for Makiese, inj. (7), Evan Devereux for K. Murphy (71), Keelan Angood for Sofola (72), Paul McClean for Seán Murphy, inj. (86).

Shamrock Rovers: Paul Byrne, Shane Cullen, Alan Freeman, Ian Sinnott (capt.), Michael Dempsey, Cian Hanley, Eddie Black, James Carty, John O’Connor, Ricky Dwyer, Bill Peare. Subs. - Podge Doyle for Carty (68), Emmett Quirke for Dwyer (73), Lee Conroy for Peare (81), Jamie Donnelly for Hanley (84), Killian Murphy for Dempsey (87), also Seán Miller, Ryan Price.

Referee: Brian Fenlon.