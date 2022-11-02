Shelburne United get the job done against Bridge Rovers

Bridge Rovers 1 Shelburne United 3

Shelburne United made heavy weather of it, but they eventually got the job done as they picked up their second Wexford Football League Division 1 win of the season in a showery Castlebridge on Sunday.

The visitors were two goals and a man to the good inside 18 minutes, with Brian Minogue and Pádraig Lynch hitting the back of the net, either side of the red card.

Despite being reduced to nine men midway through the second-half, Rovers hung on in there and substitute Tom Keavney halved the deficit with six minutes remaining.

However, as they pushed for an equaliser they were hit by a sucker-punch deep into injury time as a Jamie O’Rourke strike sealed the deal for Shelburne.

The Ballywilliam crew couldn’t have asked for a better start, as Barry Kelly cut the ball back to Brian Minogue at the edge of the area and his strike bounced over the diving Josh Kavanagh and into the net to give them the advantage with just four minutes on the clock.

Two minutes later the Rovers netminder was called into action to block at the feet of Minogue, but matters went from bad to worse for the hosts in the 13th minute when Adam O’Leary was shown a red card for an overzealous challenge.

They found themselves 2-0 down in the 18th minute when Paddy Barron floated a free-kick from near the halfway line into the danger zone and Pádraig Lynch steered a header to the net.

At that stage it looked like it would be a case of how many for the visiting side but, to their credit, Bridge Rovers knuckled down to play some good football, looking dangerous on the break.

Oisín Firman saw his shot blocked in the 28th minute, while moments later he turned provider, whipping in an inviting cross from the right, with Tiernan Malone heading wide. Kevin Murphy then delivered a cross from a similar position, which Malone got on the end of, but his effort on goal was diverted out for a corner.

The home side continued to hold their own after the interval, and Shane Murphy got a free-kick on target six minutes after the change of ends, although it was comfortably gathered by goalkeeper Luke Connor.

The introduction of Tom Keavney added an extra dimension to their attack, and the lively substitute showed his intent in the 69th minute when he weaved past a couple of defenders, but he couldn’t find the end product and his shot lacked the power to trouble Connor.

Rovers then suffered another blow when half-time substitute David Kenny was shown a second yellow card and they faced into the final 20 minutes with just nine on the pitch. Chris Connick came close to ending their hopes in the 84th minute when he fizzed a shot narrowly over the bar, but they had a lifeline seconds later as Keavney broke through and fired to the corner of the net.

They pushed forward in droves as they looked to salvage a draw, but it was game, set and match in the fourth minute of injury time as Brian Minogue put Jamie O’Rourke through on goal and he applied a calm finish past Josh Kavanagh.

Bridge Rovers: Josh Kavanagh, Andrew Doyle, Shane Murphy (capt.), Evan Devereux, Riley Sands, Tiernan Malone, Adam O’Leary, Ola Sofola, Shane Hogan, Kevin Murphy, Oisín Firman. Subs. - David Kenny for Sofola (HT), Tom Keavney for Malone (60), Mark Mythen for Devereux (65).

Shelburne United: Luke Connor, Conor Lyng, Paddy Barron, Pádraig Lynch, Jess Quigley, Seán Moran, Brian Minogue (capt.), Brian Lynch, Barry Kelly, Eoin Burke, Ciarán O’Connor. Subs. - Cian Kennedy for Moran (HT), Shane Cullen for Quigley (HT), Chris Connick for O’Connor (61), Jamie O’Rourke for Burke (71).

Referee: Seán Grant.