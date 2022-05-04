Shelburne maintain challenge

SHELBURNE CONTINUE to challenge for the Division 1 title after they came away from Kilkenny comfortable 12-0 winners.

Eimear Murphy scored five, Katie Murphy got four, Sophie Quigley added two, while Becca Foley also found the net.

Bunclody and New Ross Town played out a 3-3 draw on Sunday to keep Town well in contention for the title. Karen Kennedy scored a hat-trick for Bunclody, while two goals from Jenny Canning and one from Kellie O’Neill made up Town’s total.

All Blacks and Cushinstown played out a scoreless draw in this big Division 3 decider, and the point was enough for unbeaten All Blacks to secure the league title.

The match was typical of a league decider, with Cushinstown needing to win to bring the title to a play-off while the home side just required a point.

The match was end to end and Cushinstown probably edged the chances but found the well-marshalled All Blacks defence difficult to break down as the latter held on for the point that secured the title.

Barry Dempsey was on hand to present the league winners with their trophy, while Cushinstown can feel very proud of their campaign, drawing with the eventual winners in their two league games.

In the other game in this division, Seaview United’s second team overcame St. Leonards 2-1 to move up to finish third in the table. Katie Whelan was on target for the Saints while Ciaradh Connolly and Amy Ennis replied for Seaview.